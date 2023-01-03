Read full article on original website
What will insurance policies cover as life-threatening bomb cyclone, 'Pineapple Express' impacts California?
California residents have been told to prepare for the likelihood of widespread flooding from this bomb cyclone and 'Pineapple Express,' but understanding what your insurance covers can be tricky.
Bomb cyclone, ‘Pineapple Express’ tracker: Latest data on storm's path across California
A powerful bomb cyclone is slamming the West Coast through Thursday.
Deadly bomb cyclone washes away popular California beach
The beach in Capitola, California, was inundated as a powerful and deadly bomb cyclone struck the Golden State.
activenorcal.com
Snow Report: 70 Inches of New Snow Pushes NorCal Totals Past 10 Feet for December
The major winter storm that nuked Northern California with a ton of mountain snow lived up to the hype over the weekend. The snow totals catapult the region into what many hope will be a wet winter. When the storm arrived on Friday, many people were skeptical if it could...
msn.com
How to Get Bumped to First ClassAccording to a Former Flight Attendant
No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
Humpback whale left with broken spine after vessel strike makes her "last journey" – a 3,000-mile swim to Hawaii
A beloved humpback whale named Moon was left with a broken spine and completely unable to use her tail to propel her through the sea after being struck by a ship. But she's now on a mission of "tenacity & tragedy," having swum more than 3,000 miles from Canada to Hawaii in what experts believe is her "last journey" before she dies.
Dramatic videos, photos show the force of powerful bomb cyclone, 'Pineapple Express' slamming California
At least two people have been killed during a powerful bomb cyclone that has been bringing heavy rain and high winds to California, and dramatic videos and photos are showing the scope of the damage.
Winter weather to impact much of US, snow expected in multiple states
As a major storm will bring mountain snow and showers to the Northwest, winter weather advisories have been issued Friday for parts of the Plains and Midwest.
NOAA satellites snap stunning images of potent bomb cyclone, Pineapple Express rolling into California
Imagery from NOAA weather satellites is displaying the dangerous beauty of the West Coast storm bombing out over California this week.
Golf Digest
Powerful storms produce one of the most incredible (and terrifying) photos of Pebble Beach's Lone Cypress ever
On Christmas weekend, a powerful storm system rolled across the plains. Picking up moisture from the Great Lakes, it barreled into Western New York, dumping over four feet of snow, encasing homes in ice, and wreaking havoc on millions of holiday travel plans. The generational storm closed the airport, shuttered the train station, and shut down I-90 for days, while also toppling two area golf domes. In the end 37 people lost their lives.
KRON4
Is California still in a drought? New map shows impact of recent rain
(NEXSTAR) – A new drought map released Thursday shows the impact of California’s wet start to winter. It’s not a miracle, but major improvements are visible when you compare this week’s drought conditions with the situation just two weeks ago. As of Tuesday (the most recent...
natureworldnews.com
Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Detected Between Mauna Loa and Kilauea in Hawaii
The Big Island of Hawaii does not currently have any active volcanoes, but an early morning earthquake that occurred between the recently silent Mauna Loa and Kilauea volcanoes jolted some people out of bed. A magnitude 4.0 earthquake that occurred this morning struck at 3:31 AM on January 3. The...
Yellowstone Eruption Simulation Report to Reveal Plan If Volcano Blows
The last eruption of the Yellowstone supervolcano was about 70,000 years ago; no one knows for sure when the sleeping giant will next wake up.
Atmospheric river turns deadly as it slams California with flooding, mudslides
Another significant atmospheric river event drenched California this weekend, flooding homes and roads, forcing evacuations, and claiming at least one life so far.
activenorcal.com
Rare ‘Bomb Cyclone’ Storm Set to Hit Northern California this Week
It was a wild weekend in Northern California that saw four feet of snow fall on the mountains and nearly 10 inches of rain cause widespread flooding. Now, another storm is on its way to the region and it might be even crazier than the last one. Weather radars show...
Caught on video: Tornado rolls through Arkansas high school on students' return from winter break
The National Weather Service Office in Little Rock surveyed the damage and determined an EF-1 tornado impacted Jessieville High School in Garland County, Arkansas.
'Fire in the hole': California crews scramble to blow up boulders on highway before bomb cyclone hits
Explosives experts made quick work of clearing a few boulders off a highway near South Lake Tahoe, California. Officials scramble in the calm before the storm as another atmospheric river-fueled storm plows towards the state.
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Arizona with Series of Storm Systems After Christmas
AZWF Long Range Precipitation Risk Assessment ModelPhoto byArizona Weather Force. Arizona Weather Force has issued a Long-Range Weather Advisory for the next Raiden Storm Pattern, effective now for the week of December 26th, 2022, centering Wednesday into Thursday of that week with a series of storm systems thereafter so read on for details …
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Hawaiian volcano resumes eruption as next storm eyes California
Start your day with the latest weather news – Hawaii's Kilauea volcano resumes its eruption as yet another atmospheric river storm eyes the West Coast today.
