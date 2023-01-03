No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO