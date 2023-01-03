ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 4

Related
msn.com

How to Get Bumped to First ClassAccording to a Former Flight Attendant

No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
ARIZONA STATE
Golf Digest

Powerful storms produce one of the most incredible (and terrifying) photos of Pebble Beach's Lone Cypress ever

On Christmas weekend, a powerful storm system rolled across the plains. Picking up moisture from the Great Lakes, it barreled into Western New York, dumping over four feet of snow, encasing homes in ice, and wreaking havoc on millions of holiday travel plans. The generational storm closed the airport, shuttered the train station, and shut down I-90 for days, while also toppling two area golf domes. In the end 37 people lost their lives.
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
natureworldnews.com

Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Detected Between Mauna Loa and Kilauea in Hawaii

The Big Island of Hawaii does not currently have any active volcanoes, but an early morning earthquake that occurred between the recently silent Mauna Loa and Kilauea volcanoes jolted some people out of bed. A magnitude 4.0 earthquake that occurred this morning struck at 3:31 AM on January 3. The...
HAWAII STATE
Fox Weather

Fox Weather

New York, NY
13K+
Followers
292
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Precise. Personal. Powerful. America's Weather Team brings you updates on major weather events across the country.

 https://www.foxweather.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy