KCTV 5
Police pursuit involving KCK officers ends in deadly crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A police pursuit that started in Kansas City, Kansas, Sunday morning ended in a deadly car crash in Missouri. Police said pursuit of a white GMC Terrain began in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking early Sunday morning. The GMC was traveling eastbound on Independence Avenue at a high rate of speed when, at Independence and Hardesty, the GMC failed to stop at a red traffic light and struck a black Nissan Altima that was traveling northbound on Hardesty.
Police ask for help to locate suspect in KC-area party killing
KANSAS CITY —An 18-year-old faces felony criminal charges in connection with the Dec. 11, fatal shooting of Robert Butler outside a Kansas City-area residence, according to Jackson County Prosuctor Jean Peters Baker. Vyshon D. Wilson of Independence faces Murder in the 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. Wilson...
Kansas City, Missouri, woman seriously injured in crash on U.S. 50
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman has been seriously injured in a crash Friday evening in Jackson County.
Man dead, woman in life-threatening condition after shooting in KCMO
One person is dead and one person is in life-threatening condition after a shooting near a residence in Kansas City, Missouri.
Lansing Correctional Facility inmate killed Friday night
An inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility was killed Friday night, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
abc17news.com
Man sentenced for killing 3, injuring 2 in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 27-year-old man who was convicted of killing three people and injuring two others in Missouri in 2018 has been given to five consecutive life sentences. Luis Perez was sentenced Friday after being found guilty in October of the killings. Prosecutors say that on Nov. 1, 2018, Perez killed two ex-roommates and injured two other people after he was kicked out of a home in Springfield. Police say the the next day, Perez killed a woman who had given him the gun he used in the previous killings. After the killings, U.S. immigration officials criticized Middlesex County, New Jersey, for releasing Perez from jail in 2017 despite an immigration detainer for possible deportation to Mexico.
Horrifying Video Shows Hooded Stranger Followed Missouri Boy Home
It's one of the worst nightmares for parents. Security cam video shows that a hooded stranger and another possible accomplice followed a Missouri boy home with him narrowly escaping them. Fox 4 out of Kansas City shared this terrible story which shows a family's security cam video. The father knew...
16-year-old charged in east Kansas City deadly shooting
A 16-year-old is now facing charges in Kansas City's last homicide of 2022, court officials say.
Kansas shooting suspect identified, arrested in Missouri
BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – The suspect of a recent shooting in Brown County has been arrested by law enforcement. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports that Mark A. Edmundson, 48, of St. Joseph, Missouri, a suspect in a recent shooting, has been arrested by the St. Joseph Police Department. A non-fatal shooting was reported at […]
Video shows strangers follow 10-year-old boy, steal packages from Missouri home
The boy's father said his son was walking home when a car started following him, a passenger got out of the car and started running toward his son.
Teen has life-threatening injuries from Kansas City shooting, police say
A teenage boy sustained life-threatening injuries from a shooting in Kansas City near East 97th Terrace and East 98th Terrace.
Man accused of using AR-style pistol to kill victim at Independence apartment
A KCMO teen faces a second degree murder charge for a fatal shooting at the end of a party at an Independence apartment.
Kansas City man sentenced for 2018 shooting rampage that left 3 dead
A Jackson County judge on Thursday sentenced a 39-year-old Kansas City man to life in prison for a 2018 shooting rampage that killed three people and injured a 4-year-old.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas City, Kansas Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Daviess County Wednesday
A Kansas City, Kansas man was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Daviess County Wednesday. At 2:56 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol Arrested 44-year-old Jourdan M. Penn who was wanted on a Miller County infraction warrant for failing to appear on an original charge of a non-moving traffic violation.
Bertha Gifford: Missouri’s first female serial killer
Bertha Gifford was a serial murderer who killed people in Missouri in the early 1900s. She is thought to have poisoned at least 17 people, some of whom were children, over a number of years.
Florida woman caught transporting meth in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations. Just after 3p.m. Monday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Hyundai Accent for a traffic infraction near 150th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A Jackson County Sheriff’s K-9 alerted to...
Woman dies in shooting near Stoney Creek Hotel in Independence
One person died in a shooting around 10:56 a.m. Saturday near the Stoney Creek Hotel in Independence, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Lansing man receives sentence for DUI manslaughter death
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A 20-year-old Lansing, Kansas, man was sentenced to 52 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence stemming from an incident that occurred June 19, 2022. Eric Lee Karpierz was driving in a Jeep Renegade while following two motorcycles shortly after 11 p.m....
Grain Valley Teen Injured in JoCo Rollover
A Grain Valley teenager was injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2009 Ford Focus, driven by 19-year-old Gracie R. Havard of Grain Valley, was on US 50, west of NW 251st Road (near Montserrat) just before 2:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for methamphetamine conspiracy, illegal firearms
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and for illegally possessing firearms. Richard Maples, 38, Kansas City, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to 20 years in federal prison without parole. On April 25, 2022, Maples pleaded...
