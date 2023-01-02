ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KOLN Snowfall Reports

Storms have raged all across the United States this winter, and Nebraska is currently facing another one, which started Monday and will continue into Tuesday. Trucks gathered at Shoemaker's in west Lincoln as a winter storm began battering Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
Bicameral Bill

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen gives inaugural address. Jim Pillen gives his inaugural address as governor at the state capitol on Thursday.
LINCOLN, NE
Scammers pose as former Omaha City Council member

Nebraska senators start new legislative session with new faces, new issues to tackle. With a room full of family and the Pledge of Allegiance, the 108th Legislature started their 2023 session, and Gordon Senator Tom Brewer is calling it a complete reset. A new year at the zoo. Updated: 21...
OMAHA, NE
NDCS: Two missing CCC-L inmates arrested a day apart in Council Bluffs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says two missing inmates from Lincoln’s Community Corrections Center are back in custody. On Tuesday evening, NDCS says Keith Duckett was taken into custody in Council Bluffs and lodged in the Pottawattamie County Jail. “He disappeared on December 16,...
LINCOLN, NE
Man killed in Council Bluffs garage explosion identified

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities have identified the 56-year-old man killed in a building explosion in a Council Bluffs neighborhood on Tuesday. In a release on Thursday, the Council Bluffs Fire Department stated that Martin Desomma was the man found dead at the scene near 35th Street and Avenue G around noon Tuesday.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Nebraska adds two more commits at UA All-American game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska football gains two more commits during the UA All-American game Tuesday. Three-star cornerback from Roswell GA, Ethan Nation joins the 2023 Nebraska recruiting class under Head Coach Matt Ruhle. Nation commits to Nebraska over Auburn, Ohio State, and the University of Houston. After decommitting from...
LINCOLN, NE
UPDATE: LPD says missing woman located thanks to passerby

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a missing woman from the central part of the city was successfully located. Police said in a tweet that the woman was noticed by someone passing through an area of town. The person called police and officers were able to locate the woman and get her home.
LINCOLN, NE
Wednesday Forecast: A chilly, but quiet, January day...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In the wake of a potent winter storm that dumped quite a bit of snow across the state, we’ll see calmer conditions as we head into the day on Wednesday. A few flurries or brief snow shower can’t be ruled out, but otherwise the Wednesday forecast will be highlighted be chilly January temperatures and breezy northwest winds.
LINCOLN, NE
New year, new look for LFR command staff

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue went through many changes in 2022, and plenty of them took place amongst the command staff. Fire Chief Dave Engler spoke to 10/11 NOW about the changes heading into 2023. One of the biggest changes in 2022 was the departure of longtime Assistant Chief Pat Borer, who retired just before Thanksgiving.
LINCOLN, NE
Marcellus embraces captain role

Highlights of Lincoln East's 50-18 win over Kearney. Lincoln High vs. Lincoln North Star (HS Basketball Highlights, Jan. 5)
LINCOLN, NE
Aldrick Scott denied bond; Cari Allen’s cause of death determined

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Aldrick Scott, charged with the murder of Cari Allen of Omaha, has been denied bond. Scott, 47, had his arraignment in Douglas County Court Tuesday. Scott’s original kidnapping charges saw him with a bond of $10 million. Charges were later upgraded to include first-degree murder.
OMAHA, NE
Typical January day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More sunshine expected on Thursday with seasonal temperatures across the state. It will be a little warmer on Friday, but colder again on Saturday. Partly to mostly sunny Thursday with highs mainly in the mid 30s. It will still be a bit breezy, but not as blustery as the last couple of days. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
LINCOLN, NE
Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach prepares for busy start to 2023

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With the holiday season behind, efforts to keep our community our fed continue into the new year. Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach has supported the Lincoln community for over 30 years and with the costs of everyday items skyrocketing throughout 2022, hundreds in Lincoln were able to use their services everyday.
LINCOLN, NE
HS Wrestling: Lincoln East vs. Kearney

Lincoln High vs. Lincoln North Star (HS Basketball Highlights, Jan. 5)
LINCOLN, NE

