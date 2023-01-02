Read full article on original website
KOLN Snowfall Reports
Storms have raged all across the United States this winter, and Nebraska is currently facing another one, which started Monday and will continue into Tuesday. Trucks gathered at Shoemaker's in west Lincoln as a winter storm began battering Nebraska.
Bicameral Bill
Scammers pose as former Omaha City Council member
Nebraska senators start new legislative session with new faces, new issues to tackle. With a room full of family and the Pledge of Allegiance, the 108th Legislature started their 2023 session, and Gordon Senator Tom Brewer is calling it a complete reset. A new year at the zoo. Updated: 21...
Nebraska State Patrol arrests 35, assist 1,300 motorists over holiday period
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested 35 drivers for DUI and assisted 1,349 motorists during the holiday season in connection with the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. It ran from Dec. 16 through Jan. 1. In addition to the DUI arrests, troopers...
NDCS: Two missing CCC-L inmates arrested a day apart in Council Bluffs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says two missing inmates from Lincoln’s Community Corrections Center are back in custody. On Tuesday evening, NDCS says Keith Duckett was taken into custody in Council Bluffs and lodged in the Pottawattamie County Jail. “He disappeared on December 16,...
Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen gives inaugural address
Man killed in Council Bluffs garage explosion identified
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities have identified the 56-year-old man killed in a building explosion in a Council Bluffs neighborhood on Tuesday. In a release on Thursday, the Council Bluffs Fire Department stated that Martin Desomma was the man found dead at the scene near 35th Street and Avenue G around noon Tuesday.
Nebraska adds two more commits at UA All-American game
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska football gains two more commits during the UA All-American game Tuesday. Three-star cornerback from Roswell GA, Ethan Nation joins the 2023 Nebraska recruiting class under Head Coach Matt Ruhle. Nation commits to Nebraska over Auburn, Ohio State, and the University of Houston. After decommitting from...
Suspect in murder of Creighton baseball director found incompetent to stand trial
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man charged with the murder of Creighton baseball director Chris Gradoville has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial for a third time. Judge Horacio Wheelock found Ladell Thornton will likely become competent within a reasonable amount of time. Thornton will continue to be held...
UPDATE: LPD says missing woman located thanks to passerby
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a missing woman from the central part of the city was successfully located. Police said in a tweet that the woman was noticed by someone passing through an area of town. The person called police and officers were able to locate the woman and get her home.
Wednesday Forecast: A chilly, but quiet, January day...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In the wake of a potent winter storm that dumped quite a bit of snow across the state, we’ll see calmer conditions as we head into the day on Wednesday. A few flurries or brief snow shower can’t be ruled out, but otherwise the Wednesday forecast will be highlighted be chilly January temperatures and breezy northwest winds.
New year, new look for LFR command staff
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue went through many changes in 2022, and plenty of them took place amongst the command staff. Fire Chief Dave Engler spoke to 10/11 NOW about the changes heading into 2023. One of the biggest changes in 2022 was the departure of longtime Assistant Chief Pat Borer, who retired just before Thanksgiving.
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities urges drivers to watch out for slick roads
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Crews are applying granular salt pre-wet with brine to arterial streets on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Mixed precipitation with snow accumulation up to one inch and light icing are possible. Streets are wet with normal driving...
Marcellus embraces captain role
‘Careless driving’: UPS driver crashes into Lancaster County home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A UPS driver was cited for careless driving after she crashed into a Lancaster County home. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a crash at a home in Holland, located about 20 miles south of Lincoln, on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. Investigators...
Aldrick Scott denied bond; Cari Allen’s cause of death determined
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Aldrick Scott, charged with the murder of Cari Allen of Omaha, has been denied bond. Scott, 47, had his arraignment in Douglas County Court Tuesday. Scott’s original kidnapping charges saw him with a bond of $10 million. Charges were later upgraded to include first-degree murder.
Typical January day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More sunshine expected on Thursday with seasonal temperatures across the state. It will be a little warmer on Friday, but colder again on Saturday. Partly to mostly sunny Thursday with highs mainly in the mid 30s. It will still be a bit breezy, but not as blustery as the last couple of days. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach prepares for busy start to 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With the holiday season behind, efforts to keep our community our fed continue into the new year. Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach has supported the Lincoln community for over 30 years and with the costs of everyday items skyrocketing throughout 2022, hundreds in Lincoln were able to use their services everyday.
I-80 Speedway closing and selling all equipment at auction; Drivers reminisce on past races
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After thirty years in business, I-80 Speedway in Greenwood is closing and selling all its assets in an online auction. The I-80 Speedway has been hosting races in southeast Nebraska since the 90s, but recently the owners decided to shut it down. “This is a tough...
HS Wrestling: Lincoln East vs. Kearney
