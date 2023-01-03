Skender announced the completion of a landlord capital improvement project at 3500 Lacey, located at the convergence of Interstates 355 and 88 in Downers Grove, Illinois. The former Sara Lee headquarters was built in 1992 and was purchased by KORE Investments in 2019. In May 2022, Skender began renovating the 622,600-square-foot building’s lower lobby, main lobby and fitness center. Now complete, the revitalized building is an example of how Chicago’s suburban offices can evolve to compete with their downtown counterparts.

DOWNERS GROVE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO