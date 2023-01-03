ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiser Group brokers $23 million northside portfolio sale

Kiser Group Director, Danny Logarakis, brokered the five-building, $23 million dollar transaction in the northside neighborhoods of West Rogers Park, Bowmanville, and Budlong Woods. The deal represents one of the largest transactions completed in 2022 throughout the far northside of Chicago. The 198-Unit portfolio was mostly vacant at the time of sale.
CHICAGO, IL
What to know about the new Greater Chicagoland Economic Partnership

“Northeastern Illinois is stronger when it works together as one,” is the reason behind the first-of-its-kind economic collaboration to boost shared prosperity throughout Chicagoland. As stated on the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning (CMAP) website, elected officials from the region recently announced the Greater Chicagoland Economic Partnership between Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
Skender completes comprehensive repositioning project at 3500 Lacey in Downers Grove

Skender announced the completion of a landlord capital improvement project at 3500 Lacey, located at the convergence of Interstates 355 and 88 in Downers Grove, Illinois. The former Sara Lee headquarters was built in 1992 and was purchased by KORE Investments in 2019. In May 2022, Skender began renovating the 622,600-square-foot building’s lower lobby, main lobby and fitness center. Now complete, the revitalized building is an example of how Chicago’s suburban offices can evolve to compete with their downtown counterparts.
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group, represented by NAI Hiffman, break ground on $25 million medical office building in Orland Park

Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group, represented by commercial real estate services firm NAI Hiffman, recently broke ground on a new $25 million, 42,000-square-foot medical office building at the northeast corner of LaGrange Road and 171st Street in Orland Park, Illinois. The medical office building is scheduled for completion in 2024.
ORLAND PARK, IL

