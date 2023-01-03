Idaho’s license plate design has been the same for decades, so we’re not surprised if you’re not familiar with how significant our state’s plate truly is!. When we got our first Idaho plates, our family members back in Ohio thought it was just so cool that the bottom of our plates said “Famous Potatoes.” Little did they know that the original “Idaho Potatoes” design from 1928 revolutionized what other states started putting on their plates. According to AAA, Idaho’s green and tan plate was stamped with a picture of a potato and the words “Idaho Potatoes” was the first license plate in America to feature a slogan.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO