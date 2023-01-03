Read full article on original website
If You Find an Arrowhead in Idaho, Can You Keep It?
🍀Find a penny, pick it up, and all day long you’ll have good luck. Cool. 💰If you find an arrowhead and keep it, Idaho law enforcement will slap you with a $225 fine and a misdemeanor. Not so cool. the FIND, the CRIME. According to the United...
Rep. Gannon: 4% pay raise proposed for most Idaho workers does not cover inflation
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Rep. John Gannon released a report today saying the Department of Human Resources suggested 4% salary increase for Idaho would not cover inflation. According to Gannon, a 4% salary increase for most State of Idaho workers and an approximate 10% increase for law enforcement related workers was advocated yesterday at the Change in Employee Compensation Committee meeting at the Statehouse.
Who Legally Gets The Ring In A Breakup in Idaho?
Let's face it, as much as we all would love for every engaged couple to live happily ever after through marriage and true love... it doesn't always work out that way. Things happen, life happens, and before you know it, you're both calling it quits before you even make it to the altar.
Revealed: The Three Industries Making the Most Money in Idaho
A recent study by Capital On Tap did a deep dive into each state to learn what industries make the most money in each state. "Research by business credit card experts Capital on Tap analysed 26 industries’ gross domestic product using data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis to reveal which industries are producing the most money in each state."
10 Largest Companies with Headquarters in Idaho
10) ClickBank - with headquarters in Boise and started in 1998. They are an internet retailer and affiliate marketplace that currently has over six million clients worldwide and process over 30,000 transactions per day. 9) Heatercraft Marine Products - Their website says, "Heatercraft was created back in 1989 with the...
What Did Idaho’s License Plates Look Like The Year You Were Born?
Idaho’s license plate design has been the same for decades, so we’re not surprised if you’re not familiar with how significant our state’s plate truly is!. When we got our first Idaho plates, our family members back in Ohio thought it was just so cool that the bottom of our plates said “Famous Potatoes.” Little did they know that the original “Idaho Potatoes” design from 1928 revolutionized what other states started putting on their plates. According to AAA, Idaho’s green and tan plate was stamped with a picture of a potato and the words “Idaho Potatoes” was the first license plate in America to feature a slogan.
Canyon County couple claim Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle winner
First thing Thursday morning, Steve Mitchell of Nampa got the phone call of a lifetime from his wife, Kim, telling him they were this year’s winners of the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle. The post Canyon County couple claim Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle winner appeared first on Local News 8.
6 Crazy California Laws That Should Be Banned In Idaho
You can't walk five feet in the Gem State without running into someone from California or who has a story about California. We continue to see folks from California coming into Idaho searching for a better life. Idahoans often wonder how bad California is that so many folks leave the Golden State.
New California Law Could Set A Trend For Idaho
"DoN't CaLiFoRniA mY IdAho!" First off, let's calm down! This isn't a push for Idaho to adopt the ways of California by any means. That being said, California just passed a law that could entice other states to follow... and while it doesn't necessarily mean more "freedom", it does mean inmates will be entitled to a privilege previously not allowed.
Is The Latest Idaho In-N-Out Burger Location Information For 2023 True?
In-N-Out Burger coming to Idaho is not new news. The idea has been thrown around for a few years about possible dates, plans, and locations but it wasn’t until recently that things started coming together. Now there’s a new social media post being shared that appears to give a concrete timeline for the first In-N-Out restaurant in Idaho, but it may be fake.
Idaho is Pretty Darn Happy, See Where it Ranked Against U.S.
Wallethub did a large comprehensive look into different factors when determining the happiest states. "In this study, WalletHub drew upon the findings of “happiness” research to determine which environmental factors are linked to a person’s overall well-being and satisfaction with life. Previous studies have found that good economic, emotional, physical and social health are all key to a well-balanced and fulfilled life. To determine where Americans exhibit the best combination of these factors, the study examined the 50 states across 30 key metrics, ranging from the depression rate and the share of adults feeling productive to income growth and the unemployment rate."
These Can Only Be Found In Two Places In The World And Idaho Is One Of Them
Idaho star garnets are a rare and beautiful gemstone that can be found only in the state of Idaho, in the United States. These garnets are known for their deep, purplish-red color and their bright, star-like shine when they are cut and polished.
National Media Owes Idaho Law Enforcement A Massive Apology
For what seemed to be years, but was weeks and months, local and national media hammered Idaho Law Enforcement. Media personalities called the Moscow Police Department such names as small time, the keystone cops, and lacking experience in solving the tragic murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle.
It Costs HOW MUCH To Move From California To Boise?
Californians do be movin' to Boise. In droves. Yes, some folks in California do make more money, but even if that's the case, can anyone even afford to move to Boise from California? We're not talking about once you move there, considering the cost of living, work commute, etc. We mean the actual process of paying to move from point A to point B. It's pricey.
2022 cannabis sales: This Oregon county is No. 1 for a third time
PORTLAND, Ore. — It might take actually moving the Oregon-Idaho border west to end Malheur County’s reign as Oregon’s top pot spot. Despite a 6.4% sales decline, the border county was Oregon’s per capita leader in cannabis sales in 2022, its third straight year at No. 1.
Man charged in university student killings arrives in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The suspect in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has arrived in Idaho, where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University, was flown by Pennsylvania State Police...
Yellowstone’s Train Station Reveals A Secret Idaho Location
It is television's most popular show that captivates audiences from Idaho to Indiana. Yellowstone continues to capture the hearts of real and fantasy cowboys and cowgirls across the country. The show ended on a cliffhanger on Sunday, revealing a real-life Idaho secret location where one can legally murder someone without fear of prosecution.
2023 Idaho Laws You Need To Know
The new year is upon us and that means a new batch of laws going into effect that some of us will notice right away... and honestly, some of us we'll never see these go into effect. Let's look at the laws and then we'll dive into the two big ones that stand out among the rest.
$600 Starts to Hit the Banks of Residents in Idaho
Idaho residents’ taxpayers are to receive their payment of up to an amount of $600 in the 2023 first quarter. The Gem State is giving off the rebate to any resident who was a state resident for the whole year of 2020 and also 2021 and has already issued their taxes for the same years of tax.
At least 10 avalanches triggered in Idaho in three days
IDAHO, USA — At least 10 large natural or human-triggered avalanches happened in the past three days in Idaho, according to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center. The avalanches were triggered around Galena Peak, in the Pioneer Mountains and above Smiley Creek. “We had a little storm that came through and...
