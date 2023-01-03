Read full article on original website
Party City plans bankruptcy within weeks - WSJ
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Party City Holdco Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks as its cash dwindled and inflation dampened sales, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The party supplies retailer is in discussions with its bondholders to convert debt...
Fujitsu Ltd Says It Bought Back 1,946,700 Own Shares Worth 35.5 Billion Yen In December
* FUJITSU LTD SAYS IT BOUGHT BACK 1,946,700 OWN SHARES WORTH 35.5 BILLION YEN IN DECEMBER
Hydro Lithium Inc Wins 2.8 Billion Won Order
* SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS: Q4 REVENUE LIKELY 70 TRLN WON (REFINITIV SMARTESTIMATE 71 TRLN WON) * SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS: Q4 OPERATING PROFIT LIKELY 4.3 TRLN WON (REFINITIV SMARTESTIMATE 5.9 TRLN WON) * SAMSUNG ELEC: DEMAND FOR MEMORY CHIPS FELL MORE THAN EXPECTED IN Q4 DUE TO CLIENTS' CONCERNS ON CONSUMER SENTIMENT WORSENING.
AIA Group Bought Back 2.5 Million Shares For HK$224.9 Million On Jan 5-HKEX Filing
* AIA GROUP BOUGHT BACK 2.5 MILLION SHARES FOR HK$224.9 MILLION ON JAN 5-HKEX FILING
An increasing number of lawsuits are being filed against real estate agents as home prices continue to fall across the US
These lawsuits are driven by "unhappy consumers" after having a negative emotional experience during a real estate transaction, an expert told Insider.
Frasers' Hugo Boss exposure falls to $691 mln
LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - British sportswear retailer Frasers Group said on Friday its maximum exposure to German fashion house Hugo Boss had fallen to 580 million pounds ($691 million). Frasers, which was formerly called Sports Direct and is on a drive to move upmarket, said it now holds 3.9%...
Alibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey - newspaper
ISTANBUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) is planning a logistics hub at Istanbul Airport and a data centre near the Turkish capital Ankara with an investment of more than $1 billion, its president, Michael Evans, was cited as saying.
Trackwise Designs Raises About 4.76 Mln Stg Via Placing
* RAISED, IN AGGREGATE, ABOUT £4.76 MILLION (BEFORE EXPENSES) THROUGH PLACING, SUBSCRIPTION AND OPEN OFFER
Fusion Pharmaceuticals And Bwxt Medical Announce Actinium-225 Partnership To Scale Supply For Developing Targeted Alpha Therapies
* FUSION PHARMACEUTICALS AND BWXT MEDICAL ANNOUNCE ACTINIUM-225 PARTNERSHIP TO SCALE SUPPLY FOR DEVELOPING TARGETED ALPHA THERAPIES. * FUSION PHARMACEUTICALS - UNDER AGREEMENT, BWXT MEDICAL WILL PROVIDE PREDETERMINED AMOUNTS OF FUSION'S ACTINIUM SUPPLY NEEDS AT VOLUME-BASED PRICING
ASX to open flat. Magellan assets slide
Australian shares were poised to open flat. Newcrest receives early repayment of gold prepay credit facility from Lundin Gold. Helios Energy reports that the Frack Job for Presidio Well is expected to start next week and Magellan experienced net outflows of $2.6 billion.
Inflation easing, but what pace is tolerable for consumers, investors, Federal Reserve?
Inflation overall likely continued falling in December, but prices kept increasing much faster than they have in many years. This is the conundrum consumers, investors and central bankers with the Federal Reserve keep struggling with — slowing, yet still fast inflation.
ASX lithium penny shares with decent show in last one year
The growing popularity of electric vehicles is boosting the demand for lithium-based batteries. Many ASX-listed lithium-focused players are undertaking aggressive moves to boost their journey in the hot battery mineral market. With a growing inclination toward net-zero emissions and sustainable energy sources, the lithium market has witnessed a boom which...
Energy stocks to watch in Q1 2023
Energy bills for average UK households almost doubled between November 2021 and November 2022. In November 2021, this average household energy bill stood at £1,277, £1,223 lower than in November 2022. Energy bills have risen by a significant amount over the past year. The latest data from the...
