Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Trackwise Designs Raises About 4.76 Mln Stg Via Placing
* RAISED, IN AGGREGATE, ABOUT £4.76 MILLION (BEFORE EXPENSES) THROUGH PLACING, SUBSCRIPTION AND OPEN OFFER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Fusion Pharmaceuticals And Bwxt Medical Announce Actinium-225 Partnership To Scale Supply For Developing Targeted Alpha Therapies
* FUSION PHARMACEUTICALS AND BWXT MEDICAL ANNOUNCE ACTINIUM-225 PARTNERSHIP TO SCALE SUPPLY FOR DEVELOPING TARGETED ALPHA THERAPIES. * FUSION PHARMACEUTICALS - UNDER AGREEMENT, BWXT MEDICAL WILL PROVIDE PREDETERMINED AMOUNTS OF FUSION'S ACTINIUM SUPPLY NEEDS AT VOLUME-BASED PRICING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly...
kalkinemedia.com
Icelandair Number Of Passengers Up At 233,500 In December
* IN DECEMBER 2022, NUMBER OF ICELANDAIR'S PASSENGERS WAS 233,500, COMPARED TO 168,500 IN DECEMBER 2021. * TOTAL NUMBER OF PASSENGERS IN 2022 REACHED AROUND 3.7 MILLION, COMPARED TO 1.5 MILLION IN 2021, AN INCREASE OF 150% BETWEEN YEARS. * LOAD FACTOR ON INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS WAS 73%, COMPARED TO 71%...
kalkinemedia.com
Party City plans bankruptcy within weeks - WSJ
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Party City Holdco Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks as its cash dwindled and inflation dampened sales, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The party supplies retailer is in discussions with its bondholders to convert debt...
kalkinemedia.com
Energy stocks to watch in Q1 2023
Energy bills for average UK households almost doubled between November 2021 and November 2022. In November 2021, this average household energy bill stood at £1,277, £1,223 lower than in November 2022. Energy bills have risen by a significant amount over the past year. The latest data from the...
kalkinemedia.com
Hydro Lithium Inc Wins 2.8 Billion Won Order
* SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS: Q4 REVENUE LIKELY 70 TRLN WON (REFINITIV SMARTESTIMATE 71 TRLN WON) * SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS: Q4 OPERATING PROFIT LIKELY 4.3 TRLN WON (REFINITIV SMARTESTIMATE 5.9 TRLN WON) * SAMSUNG ELEC: DEMAND FOR MEMORY CHIPS FELL MORE THAN EXPECTED IN Q4 DUE TO CLIENTS' CONCERNS ON CONSUMER SENTIMENT WORSENING.
kalkinemedia.com
LG Electronics Q4 Operating Profit Likely 66 Billion Won, Down 91% From Year Earlier
* LG ELECTRONICS: Q4 OPERATING PROFIT 66 BILLION WON, DOWN 91% FROM YEAR EARLIER Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hyunsu Yim) The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Fujitsu Ltd Says It Bought Back 1,946,700 Own Shares Worth 35.5 Billion Yen In December
* FUJITSU LTD SAYS IT BOUGHT BACK 1,946,700 OWN SHARES WORTH 35.5 BILLION YEN IN DECEMBER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Frasers' Hugo Boss exposure falls to $691 mln
LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - British sportswear retailer Frasers Group said on Friday its maximum exposure to German fashion house Hugo Boss had fallen to 580 million pounds ($691 million). Frasers, which was formerly called Sports Direct and is on a drive to move upmarket, said it now holds 3.9%...
kalkinemedia.com
EU commission approves delaying implementation of medical devices law - statement
LONDON (Reuters) - The EU Commission said on Friday it approved delaying the deadline for companies to comply with a new law regulating medical devices in order to prevent shortages of lifesaving equipment. The proposal now must be adopted by the European Parliament and Council through an accelerated process, a...
Comments / 0