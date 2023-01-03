Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Sandy police warn, cite owners as they aim to keep cars off streets during winter storms
SANDY, Utah — Police were actively warning and citing car owners Wednesday following a powerful winter storm at the beginning of the week. The warnings were given ahead of looming storms to prevent street-parked cars from narrowing already narrow streets. Sgt. Greg Moffitt with the Sandy Police Department said...
kjzz.com
Concerns raised after sidewalk snow forced man in wheelchair onto Redwood Road
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A man in a wheelchair was forced to ride in the road Tuesday morning because the sidewalks were not cleared of snow. He was seen at 4100 South and Redwood Road. “I started noticing the sidewalks all the way up to work and saying, 'oh...
ksl.com
Periodic closures planned at popular Salt Lake canyon ahead of water plant construction
SALT LAKE CITY — City Creek Canyon is a popular place for runners, bikers, casual walkers and even picnic-goers, especially in the warmer months. But those planning to recreate may have to deal with periodic closures and heavy construction equipment in the coming months and years as the Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities prepares for the construction of a $52.4 million project to revamp the water treatment plant located about 3 miles into the canyon.
ksl.com
Bus driver injured in collision with dump truck in North Salt Lake
NORTH SALT LAKE — A UTA bus driver suffered mild injuries in a crash with a dump truck in North Salt Lake on Friday. North Salt Lake Assistant Police Chief Mitch Gwilliam said the crash happened at the intersection of Orchard Drive and Eaglewood Drive, when a dump truck side-swiped the UTA bus while turning onto Orchard.
Utahns dealing with aftereffects of heavy snowfall
With storms this past week and more coming – people are seeing the effects on their homes and in the street.
Salt Lake City redesigning stretch of 2100 South in Sugar House
Salt Lake City is redesigning part of 2100 South from 700 East to 1300 East. After months of surveying more than 3,000 community members, the city has narrowed its project down to just two designs.
kvnutalk
Logan Mayor Holly Daines explains circumstances behind city power surcharges – Cache Valley Daily
After members of the Logan Municipal Council approved appropriating more than $6.7 million in anticipated surcharge revenue to cover increased power expenses in the city’s Power & Light Department through March on Jan. 3, Logan Mayor Holly Daines explained the “perfect storm” of circumstances necessitating the need for those surcharges on city power bills (Image courtesy of Facebook).
Opinion: We can’t meet Utah’s expanding demand without our quarries
Responsible growth requires a broad view. Utahns should support quarries that provide the resources for their roads, homes, offices and other infrastructure.
Semi-truck struck by train, splits in half in Summit County
A semi-truck was struck by a train after it rolled off the road and onto the tracks around 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 1, according to Utah Highway Patrol.
kjzz.com
More quakes rattle Cache County causing minor damage, frayed nerves
BENSON, Utah (KUTV) — Another minor earthquake, the latest in a series of quakes over the past few days, shook parts of Cache County Tuesday afternoon. “There’s been about ten small magnitude earthquakes,” said Brady Cox, a Utah State University engineering professor who is also an earthquake engineer. "The largest of those occurred this afternoon and it was about a magnitude 3.1.”
Summit County Attorney charges Park City Councilman with disorderly conduct
The charge follows a complaint from White Pine Touring on Dec. 29. Rubell lives near the White Pine Nordic Center, which operates out of the Park City Golf Club in the winter. He was snow blowing his back deck at the time of the incident. A White Pine instructor, Marcel...
kslnewsradio.com
Pleasant Grove firetruck hit on I-15, but no injuries
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A Pleasant Grove Fire Department engine was struck by a vehicle on I-15 Monday afternoon. In an Instagram post, the Pleasant Grove Fire Department said their truck was parked on the roadside behind an ambulance when it was hit. Then, a vehicle skidded into the...
kslnewsradio.com
Semi-truck slides off westbound I-80, is hit by train near mile marker 176
PARK CITY, Utah — A semi-truck driver was hospitalized with minor injuries after his vehicle slid off westbound I-80 and was hit by a train near mile marker 176 on Sunday afternoon. The Utah Highway Patrol said the semi-truck went off the roadway and stopped on the train tracks.
ksl.com
Kearns Head Start closed after suspected drunken driver crashes car through building
KEARNS — A suspected drunken driver was caught on security footage launching their car from a hillside and crashing into the wall of a children's community center. The Kearns Early Childhood Head Start program is now trying to figure out how to move forward because the building may not be safe to let children back inside.
Gephardt Daily
Four earthquakes in less than 24 hours rattle nerves in northern Utah
CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Four earthquakes in less than 24 hours have captured the attention of folks in northern Utah. The four small temblors have been centered near Benson in Cache County northwest of Logan. The first quake hit Monday at 6:27 a.m. and...
ksl.com
Eastmont Middle School turns to remote learning after asbestos exposure
SANDY — Eastmont Middle School is temporarily doing remote learning while construction crews complete repairs to the basement flooring where small amounts of asbestos was found. The school, located at 10100 S. 1300 East in Sandy, experienced flooding during winter recess, damaging the basement flooring. While making repairs, small...
ksl.com
Man dies at Park City area ski resort
PARK CITY — A skier died at a Park City area ski resort Sunday, Park City fire officials said. Emergency responders received a call sometime between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Sunday reporting the incident. The deceased man, identified as being in his 70s, did not die due to...
ksl.com
Salt Lake church 'bends the law' by opening doors to help homeless amid bitter cold
SALT LAKE CITY — The First United Methodist Church's stained glass windows glowed softly from the outside, a beacon to the growing crowd of unsheltered people gathering outside its doors. The temperatures on Monday and Tuesday evening hovered around 30 degrees, dropping further in the night. The frigid temperatures...
kslnewsradio.com
Slick roads and snow leading to crash-filled drives on Sunday
SALT LAKE CITY — Slick conditions on northern Utah highways on Sunday has the Utah Highway Patrol asking drivers to slow down. A look at the UDOT traffic map shows the number of accidents officials were dealing with by early afternoon:. The red triangles were crashes and other problems...
Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah
People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
