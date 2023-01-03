SALT LAKE CITY — City Creek Canyon is a popular place for runners, bikers, casual walkers and even picnic-goers, especially in the warmer months. But those planning to recreate may have to deal with periodic closures and heavy construction equipment in the coming months and years as the Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities prepares for the construction of a $52.4 million project to revamp the water treatment plant located about 3 miles into the canyon.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 19 HOURS AGO