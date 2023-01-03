ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, UT

Periodic closures planned at popular Salt Lake canyon ahead of water plant construction

SALT LAKE CITY — City Creek Canyon is a popular place for runners, bikers, casual walkers and even picnic-goers, especially in the warmer months. But those planning to recreate may have to deal with periodic closures and heavy construction equipment in the coming months and years as the Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities prepares for the construction of a $52.4 million project to revamp the water treatment plant located about 3 miles into the canyon.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Bus driver injured in collision with dump truck in North Salt Lake

NORTH SALT LAKE — A UTA bus driver suffered mild injuries in a crash with a dump truck in North Salt Lake on Friday. North Salt Lake Assistant Police Chief Mitch Gwilliam said the crash happened at the intersection of Orchard Drive and Eaglewood Drive, when a dump truck side-swiped the UTA bus while turning onto Orchard.
NORTH SALT LAKE, UT
Logan Mayor Holly Daines explains circumstances behind city power surcharges – Cache Valley Daily

After members of the Logan Municipal Council approved appropriating more than $6.7 million in anticipated surcharge revenue to cover increased power expenses in the city’s Power & Light Department through March on Jan. 3, Logan Mayor Holly Daines explained the “perfect storm” of circumstances necessitating the need for those surcharges on city power bills (Image courtesy of Facebook).
LOGAN, UT
More quakes rattle Cache County causing minor damage, frayed nerves

BENSON, Utah (KUTV) — Another minor earthquake, the latest in a series of quakes over the past few days, shook parts of Cache County Tuesday afternoon. “There’s been about ten small magnitude earthquakes,” said Brady Cox, a Utah State University engineering professor who is also an earthquake engineer. "The largest of those occurred this afternoon and it was about a magnitude 3.1.”
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Pleasant Grove firetruck hit on I-15, but no injuries

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A Pleasant Grove Fire Department engine was struck by a vehicle on I-15 Monday afternoon. In an Instagram post, the Pleasant Grove Fire Department said their truck was parked on the roadside behind an ambulance when it was hit. Then, a vehicle skidded into the...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
Eastmont Middle School turns to remote learning after asbestos exposure

SANDY — Eastmont Middle School is temporarily doing remote learning while construction crews complete repairs to the basement flooring where small amounts of asbestos was found. The school, located at 10100 S. 1300 East in Sandy, experienced flooding during winter recess, damaging the basement flooring. While making repairs, small...
Man dies at Park City area ski resort

PARK CITY — A skier died at a Park City area ski resort Sunday, Park City fire officials said. Emergency responders received a call sometime between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Sunday reporting the incident. The deceased man, identified as being in his 70s, did not die due to...
PARK CITY, UT
Slick roads and snow leading to crash-filled drives on Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY — Slick conditions on northern Utah highways on Sunday has the Utah Highway Patrol asking drivers to slow down. A look at the UDOT traffic map shows the number of accidents officials were dealing with by early afternoon:. The red triangles were crashes and other problems...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah

People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
PARK CITY, UT

