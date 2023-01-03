Read full article on original website
Related
Lakers: LA Has Been Rolling Since These Two Role Players Returned From Injury
Unfortunately, now other players are hurt.
Turner, Haliburton key Pacers' 116-111 victory over Hornets
Myles Turner scored 29 points, Buddy Hield had 21 and the Indiana Pacers capped the first half of their regular-season schedule with a 116-111 comeback victory over the Charlotte Hornets
Dennis Schroder was surprised he got foul call before clinching Lakers win
The Lakers' Dennis Schroder said he was surprised the Kings' De'Aaron Fox was called for a foul on a late drive, but he took advantage of the free throws.
Look: JJ Watt Leaves NFL Field For The Final Time
At the final two-minute mark of the Cardinals-49ers game on Sunday, J.J. Watt walked off the field one last time as a player. The Cardinals defensive end exited Levi's Stadium to a standing ovation. Watt announced this NFL season would be his last in a Dec. 27 tweet. Watt turned back the clock this ...
Husker Doc Talk: Willie Miller’s Road to Redemption
Former Husker fullback Willie Miller has a story that could one day be made into a movie. You will hear much of the story by listening to this edition of the Doc Talk Podcast presented by Betfred Sports. When Miller graduated in 2000, he was in so much pain, and...
Comments / 0