Athlon Sports

Look: JJ Watt Leaves NFL Field For The Final Time

At the final two-minute mark of the Cardinals-49ers game on Sunday, J.J. Watt walked off the field one last time as a player. The Cardinals defensive end exited Levi's Stadium to a standing ovation. Watt announced this NFL season would be his last in a Dec. 27 tweet. Watt turned back the clock this ...
AllHuskers

Husker Doc Talk: Willie Miller’s Road to Redemption

Former Husker fullback Willie Miller has a story that could one day be made into a movie. You will hear much of the story by listening to this edition of the Doc Talk Podcast presented by Betfred Sports. When Miller graduated in 2000, he was in so much pain, and...
LINCOLN, NE

