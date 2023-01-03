Read full article on original website
DeSantis' inauguration draws supporters from across state
Many of those gathered in front of the Historic Capitol for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ second inauguration traveled hundreds of miles to witness the swearing-in ceremony. Bane Hunter, who's from Brooklyn, New York, traveled to Tallahassee for DeSantis’ inauguration. He's considering moving to the Sunshine State, where he's also...
South Florida's Jan. 6 defendants: Where are they now?
Two years out from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building, many rioters who sought to interrupt the certification of votes for then-President-elect Joe Biden still await trial in Washington, D.C., federal court. Out of all states in the U.S., Florida has the highest number of defendants. Some...
Following resignation, DeSantis slated to get another appointee on Miami-Dade School Board
Gov. Ron DeSantis is slated to get another appointment on the Miami-Dade County School Board, after a member resigned her seat due to a new constitutional amendment that restricts elected officials from also working as lobbyists. Politicians across the state are having to pick between their day job and their...
Sundial: Creepy critters to creeping development with environmental writer Jenny Staletovich
Is it wrong that when I think about invasive species — pythons, iguanas, giant snails — I think of Jenny Staletovich?. It’s not Jenny’s fault. Not exactly. She covers South Florida’s environment for WLRN. And she just happens to be one of the best reporters around on that beat.
Floridians have less than two weeks left to apply for low-interest federal loans after Ian
The Small Business Administration has approved over $1.3 billion dollars in loans for Hurricane Ian survivors in Florida. The deadline to apply for these low-interest loans for business and home owners in the Sunshine State is fast approaching. Floridians who incurred damages to a business or nonprofit, home, or rental...
A new Polk weather station is part of an effort to help growers prepare crops
The University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences has been partnering with a global environmental organization to open weather stations in nature preserves across the state. The latest projects are meant to help determine wildfire risk. For the past 25 years, UF/IFAS has worked to generate weather forecasts...
