ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
wlrn.org

DeSantis' inauguration draws supporters from across state

Many of those gathered in front of the Historic Capitol for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ second inauguration traveled hundreds of miles to witness the swearing-in ceremony. Bane Hunter, who's from Brooklyn, New York, traveled to Tallahassee for DeSantis’ inauguration. He's considering moving to the Sunshine State, where he's also...
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

South Florida's Jan. 6 defendants: Where are they now?

Two years out from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building, many rioters who sought to interrupt the certification of votes for then-President-elect Joe Biden still await trial in Washington, D.C., federal court. Out of all states in the U.S., Florida has the highest number of defendants. Some...
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

A new Polk weather station is part of an effort to help growers prepare crops

The University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences has been partnering with a global environmental organization to open weather stations in nature preserves across the state. The latest projects are meant to help determine wildfire risk. For the past 25 years, UF/IFAS has worked to generate weather forecasts...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy