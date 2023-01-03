ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos should give Jerry Rosburg an interview for full-time head coach job

By Jon Heath
 3 days ago
When the Denver Broncos begin head coach interviews next week, they should consider a pair of in-house candidates: defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and interim head coach Jerry Rosburg.

Evero’s candidacy is no secret, but Rosburg deserves consideration as well. He has said all the right things since taking over, and while the Broncos didn’t win on Sunday, they played one of their best games of the season.

Rosburg quickly made two changes to the team’s coaching staff and then made additional changes on special teams and on offense. The results were immediately apparent — Rosburg has shown what Denver can accomplish with a merely competent coach.

When he was announced as the team’s interim coach last week, Rosburg was asked if he deserves to become the team’s full-time coach.

“I’m desiring that we win two football games these next two weeks,” the coach said. “I’m desiring to have a great practice here in about an hour and a half or less. I’m desiring to have great meetings after that practice. I’m desiring to have players play the way that will allow them to excel in their career. I’m not looking at it like what’s happening after this season ends. I’m not trying to build a resume. I haven’t had a resume for 15 to 17 years. I haven’t needed one. I’m not trying to enhance any reputation that I may or may not have.”

Before joining the Broncos as a senior assistant earlier this season, Rosburg previously served as a special teams coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens from 2008-2018. After that, Rosburg was — in his words — involved with a “health care venture in trying to advance hyperbaric oxygen therapy for healing.” Denver talked him into returning to coaching when Nathaniel Hackett was struggling with in-game management earlier this season.

The Broncos should give Rosburg an interview for the full-time job after the season, and if he’s not a serious contender for the position, Denver would be wise to find some kind of role for him for 2023 and beyond.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL owners approve playoff changes for 2022 season

NFL Owners approved changes for the upcoming playoff season that were necessitated by the suspension of the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game on Monday after Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. The game was canceled, meaning the Bills and Bengals will each play 16 games as opposed to...
