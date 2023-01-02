Read full article on original website
Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center for $17.2 Million in Omaha, Neb.
OMAHA, Neb. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm arranged the sale of a 98.6%-occupied, 112,005-square-foot shopping center anchored by a high-volume Hy-Vee grocery store in Omaha, Nebraska. The sale price was $17.2 million.
KETV.com
Omaha lawmaker drafting bill to address tenant issues, hold property owners, city accountable
LINCOLN, Neb. — It didn't take long for one Omaha lawmaker to take the problems at Legacy Crossing and try to find answers in the unicameral. Emails obtained by KETV Investigates showed the problems at Legacy Crossing date back to 2019 with a final decision to vacate on Dec. 15 and tenants told they needed to leave on Dec. 19.
WOWT
Tuesday Jan. 3 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 4 deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has not updated its COVID-19 summary since Dec....
KSNB Local4
NE DHHS offers tips for Mental Wellness
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - January is Mental Wellness Month, which highlights the importance of integrating mental, emotional, and physical health to improve overall health and wellness. Mental wellness plays an important factor when making difficult choices, dealing with stress, and relating to other people in the world. “Mental wellness involves...
thereader.com
Weirdest Places in Omaha
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Do you want to uncover the places that only a select few have even heard about, let alone visited?. In truth, the spots...
KETV.com
South Omaha business looking for help finding broad-daylight thief, expensive equipment
OMAHA, Neb. — A south Omaha business needs help catching the crook who stole an expensive piece of equipment. Security camera footage shows a man walking into Dave and Ray's Complete Automotive on Monday, near South 45th and Q streets. The owner said the thief came into the shop...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska State Patrol arrests 35, assist 1,300 motorists over holiday period
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested 35 drivers for DUI and assisted 1,349 motorists during the holiday season in connection with the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. It ran from Dec. 16 through Jan. 1. In addition to the DUI arrests, troopers...
KETV.com
KETV talks real estate with owner of Big Omaha Realty
OMAHA, Neb. — Are you looking to own a house in 2023, or sell your current house?. KETV spoke with the owner of Big Omaha Realty about the state of realty. After Van Deeb's 40 years of business in the Omaha area, he shared insights on inventory, home value, mortgage rates and more.
kfornow.com
Former KFOR/KFRX Executive Dick Chapin Has Passed Away
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 5)–A longtime Lincoln radio executive, who spent more than 30 years running KFOR and sister station KFRX and became a major player in the broadcast industry nationally, has died. Dick Chapin passed away Wednesday in Lincoln. He was 99-years-old. According to the Nebraska Broadcasters Association, Chapin...
KETV.com
Methodist Women's hospital celebrates the first Omaha baby born in 2023
OMAHA, Neb. — Methodist Women's Hospital celebrates the first Omaha baby born in the new year. Caroline Frances Swanson is just days old and already in the spotlight. Her mother, Melissa, and father, Ben, said, "She's the best. She's perfect, just adorable." The 7-pound, 10-ounce baby girl was born...
North Platte Telegraph
City of Omaha alleges juror in federal civil trial spoke to former Omaha police officer
The City of Omaha is requesting an evidentiary hearing in its bid for a new trial in a federal civil case won by a former Omaha police captain. In filings last week, Deputy City Attorney Michelle Peters alleges that one juror of the eight-person jury “spoke to people about the trial, which was learned by a former Omaha police officer during the trial.”
KETV.com
2022: Deadliest year on Nebraska roads since 2007
OMAHA, Neb. — Not since 2007 have this many people died on Nebraska's interstates, highways and local roads. According to data from the Nebraska State Patrol, as of Dec. 30, 2022, 254 people have died in the state. The Nebraska State Patrol told KETV there's a big reason that...
KETV.com
Two students cut during 'altercation' at Omaha Burke High School
OMAHA, Neb. — Two students were cut during an "altercation" at a high school Wednesday, according to Omaha Public Schools. During a passing period Wednesday at Omaha Burke High School, a student "displayed a knife" and two other students were cut, the district said. Around 11:20 a.m., the on-duty...
klkntv.com
Temp Tuesdays have officially returned at Runza
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Runza’s Temp Tuesdays are officially back, starting this week. With the purchase of a drink and fries, the 6 a.m. temperature at the coldest Runza location is the price you’ll pay for an original sandwich. Today’s coldest temperature in the fast food restaurant’s...
klkntv.com
The Fort donates Western wear to People’s City Mission
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Fort in south Lincoln, which is temporarily closed due to a fire in July, has donated boxes of shirts and jeans, cowboy boots and even women’s jewelry to the People’s City Mission. The donation happened on Dec. 12, so people could get...
News Channel Nebraska
Power outages littered across Nebraska Monday and into Tuesday
OGALLALA, Neb. -- Several areas of Nebraska lost power at certain points Monday, with crews fighting the weather conditions to bring customers back online. Ogallala had over 2,000 customers lose power at multiple points late Monday, with much of the area restored before midnight according Nebraska Public Power District. Lexington...
1011now.com
Latest NE storm adds to difficult winter for truck drivers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Storms have raged all across the United States this winter, and Nebraska is currently facing another one, which started Monday and will continue into Tuesday. Throughout the storms statewide this winter season, semi-truck drivers have faced it head-on. “It’s been, it’s been challenging,” Lee Oltjenbruns, a...
Data Center Knowledge
Google Adds to Its Omaha Footprint with New Data Center Development
Google, through one of its local representatives, requested re-zoning for a future data center site on 187 acres of agricultural land in Omaha, Neb. The leading CSP’s re-zoning request comes just months after colos QTS and Compass ran into steep opposition of their re-zoning ambitions for land near the Manassas National Battlefield Park in Prince William County, Va. AWS also ran into issues in Loudoun County when locals sought to end development for one of the data centers, also in Prince William County.
iheart.com
FaceBook SCAM! From Channel 6 a story you NEED TO SEE
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former elected official for 20 years and Omaha businessman far longer, Marc Kraft took more than a pension into retirement. “My name is all I have to pass onto the next generation,” Kraft said. Read and watch the rest of the story from WOWT Channel 6 here.
