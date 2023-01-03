Read full article on original website
Wilson Returns
Nine years into his NHL career, Caps right wing Tom Wilson had been a model of durability, missing a grand total of 19 regular season games because of injury. But after suffering a torn ACL in Game 1 of Washington's opening round playoff series with Florida last May, Wilson underwent surgery to repair the torn ligament.
PREVIEW | Canucks at Jets
Tonight marks the third and final meeting between the Canucks and Jets this season: Dec. 17 (5-1 L vs WPG), Dec. 29 (4-2 L @ WPG), Jan. 8 (away). The Canucks are 19-24-1-2 all-time against the Jets, including a 9-14-0-1 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-6-0 in their last...
Thomas' Three Storylines - TBL @ WPG
The Fantastic Four return, Tampa missing a key piece, and more!. The Jets got some great news this morning when it was confirmed that Nikolaj Ehlers, Blake Wheeler, Nate Schmidt and Cole Perfetti all got the green light to return to the lineup. Ehlers hasn't played since the second game of the season, Wheeler and Schmidt have missed the last nine games and Perfetti sat out for five. There was a buzz is the Jets dressing room with the return of the four players plus the opponent they are facing tonight, the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Practice Notebook - Jan. 7, 2023
WINNIPEG - Twice over the course of this four-game win streak, the Winnipeg Jets penalty kill has been tasked with clinching the victory in the final minutes of regulation. In Edmonton on New Year's Eve, the Jets were shorthanded for the final 2:24 against the league's top power play unit and got the job done.
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets at Capitals
It will be a familiar foe for the Blue Jackets on Sunday. Three days after suffering a 6-2 loss to Washington in Nationwide Arena, Columbus heads to the nation's capital to run it back against the Caps. There should be some energy among the boys after Saturday's 4-3 shootout victory against Carolina that included Kirill Marchenko's first career hat trick.
On Tap: Karlsson looks to extend record point streak for Sharks
Panthers, Red Wings in Atlantic clash; Jets go for fourth straight. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from six games on Friday. Karlsson continues to shine for Sharks. The San...
Avalanche Drop 4-2 Result Against Canucks
Colorado suffered a 4-2 loss to Vancouver on Thursday night at Rogers Arena. The Colorado Avalanche dropped a 4-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night at Rogers Arena. Colorado is now 19-15-3 on the season, while their winless skid reached five games (0-4-1). For the Avalanche, Mikko Rantanen...
Canadiens rally past Blues to end 7-game slide
MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens trailed three times before rallying for their first win in eight games, 5-4 against the St. Louis Blues at Bell Centre on Saturday. Josh Anderson scored the game-winner midway through the third period, and Joel Armia scored two of three tying goals for Montreal (16-21-3), which ended an 0-6-1 skid, its longest of the season. Jake Allen made 18 saves.
Kraken score 8 in win against Senators
Jordan Eberle and Andre Burakovsky recorded 3 points each in the Kraken's 8-4 road victory over the Senators. Matty Beniers, Daniel Sprong, Justin Schultz and Vince Dunn each had a goal and an assist for the Kraken (22-12-4), who have won four straight. Martin Jones, who has started each game during the winning streak, made 19 saves.
2023 All-Star Fan Vote candidates for Atlantic Division debated
Dahlin, Matthews, Stamkos among picks by NHL.com writers. The 2023 Honda All-Star Fan Vote presented by Guaranteed Rate is open and runs through Jan. 17. The fan vote will result in two skaters and a goalie being added each division's roster for the 2023 NHL Honda All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 4 (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Avalanche
The Edmonton Oilers will host the Colorado Avalanche at Rogers Place on Saturday night in the first meeting between the two sides since last season's Western Conference Final. You can watch the game on Sportsnet and Hockey Night in Canada or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.
NHL All-Star Game rosters unveiled; Shesterkin among 11 1st-time picks
Fan vote to select remaining 3 players per division runs through Jan. 17. Igor Shesterkin, Jason Robertson and Matty Beniers were among 11 first-time selections for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game at FLA LIVE Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 4 (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).
Wild at Sabres
WILD (22-13-2) at SABRES (19-15-2) 7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, BSN, BSWI, ESPN+, SN NOW. Jordan Greenway -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Marcus Foligno. Brandon Duhaime -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Ryan Hartman. Mason Shaw -- Connor Dewar -- Ryan Reaves. Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon. Jonas Brodin -- Matt Dumba. Jon...
Recap: Canes Suffer Shootout Loss To Columbus
COLUMBUS, OH. - The Carolina Hurricanes dropped a third consecutive result Saturday afternoon, falling to the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 in a shootout. Turning to Antti Raanta in net after Pyotr Kochetkov had started the team's two most recent contests, the veteran netminder was needed in the opening moments to keep the game scoreless. Arguably the best chance for either side in the opening frame, the save played a big part in eventually sending the contest to the second period scoreless.
Preview: Sharks vs. Bruins
The San Jose Sharks take on the Boston Bruins at 7:30 p.m. PT at SAP Center for the second half of back-to-backs. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Erik Karlsson continued his franchise-record point/assist streak (14 games) on Friday with...
Robertson scores twice in Stars win against Panthers
DALLAS -- Jason Robertson scored twice, and the Dallas Stars defeated the Florida Panthers 5-1 at American Airlines Center on Sunday. "I got a lot of grade A looks tonight," Robertson said. "When you get that many, your confidence starts to feel good, especially when you get one early and just start hammering away."
Golden Knights Dominated by Kings, 5-1
The Vegas Golden Knights (27-13-2) fell to the Los Angeles Kings (23-14-6), 5-1, in their first loss of the new year Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. Kevin Fiala opened the scoring for the Kings 17 minutes into the first. In the middle frame, Matt Roy extended Los Angeles' lead to 2-0 with a shorthanded goal. Fiala then potted his second of the night with four minutes left in the period to make it 3-0 Kings. Five minutes into the final period, Viktor Arvidsson brought the Kings' lead to 4-0. With two minutes remaining, Jonathan Marchessault ended Los Angeles' shutout bid to get Vegas on the board. Fiala scored an empty net goal for the hat trick, securing the 5-1 victory for the Kings.
Rangers-Devils, Avalanche-Oilers highlight weekend schedule
NHL Network, ESPN analyst Weekes picks games to watch. Each Friday, NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will provide readers with three games he is looking forward to that weekend:. Tampa Bay Lightning at Winnipeg Jets (Friday, 8 p.m. ET; TSN3, BSSUNX, ESPN+, SN NOW) The Lightning (24-12-1) are...
Aikman, former NFL quarterback, reveals Terry's NHL All-Star selection
Hall of Famer surprises Ducks forward in new video. Troy Terry got a big surprise from the man he was named after. The Anaheim Ducks had Hall of Fame NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Troy Aikman surprise the forward with a special video announcing his 2023 NHL All-Star selection. "How...
Penguins wear special helmet decals in honor of Letang's late father
Teammates support defenseman who remains in Montreal with family. The Pittsburgh Penguins honored Kris Letang's late father in a touching way on Thursday. The Penguins wore the initials "CF" on the back of their helmets in memory of the veteran defenseman's father, Claude Fouquet, during their game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.
