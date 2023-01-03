Oklahoma Sooners tight end Brayden Willis declares for the NFL Draft

This time of the year is always the hardest as beloved players decide to take their talents to the next level. Several key starters have already made their intentions known, and now Brayden Willis joins the list of those heading to the NFL. With a Senior Bowl invite in hand, it was inevitable.

Willis experienced a breakout campaign in 2022 after sharing the tight end/H-Back role with Jeremiah Hall and Austin Stogner the previous two seasons. In 2022, Willis led the Oklahoma Sooners in touchdown receptions and was second in receiving yards. His 39 receptions tied with Drake Stoops for second on the team behind Marvin Mims’ 54.

It was a career year in the passing game for Willis, who’s certainly caught the eye of NFL scouts and general managers. Coming into the season, Willis had already established himself as one of the best blocking tight ends in the country. His work as a blocker in both the run and pass game was invaluable for the Oklahoma Sooners.

As the tight end becomes more passing game-focused, it’s difficult to find tight ends that are NFL-ready because their blocking needs work. Willis will be able to step in and help whichever team drafts him right away.

As the college football season comes to an end, Willis will have an opportunity to showcase his talents in front of NFL personnel at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

Willis will be missed for his leadership, work ethic, and do it all ability. He’s an example to younger players of the importance of doing the work and biding your time. He could have transferred and found more playing time elsewhere, but he didn’t. And when his number was called to play a significant role in the offense, he performed. Now, Brayden Willis is going to get drafted because of it.

Here are some of the best plays from Brayden Willis’ career as an Oklahoma Sooner.

The Hustle Play

Snatched it off the ground

The Heart

Doing the dirty work

Clutch moment in an epic comeback vs. Baylor

Part of a breakout 2022 season

The tight rope touchdown

Always at the Point of Attack