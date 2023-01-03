Read full article on original website
Related
Influencer Elena Huelva dies from cancer aged 20
Elena Huelva from Seville, battled with Ewing sarcoma throughout her late teenage years. She was diagnosed with the rare type of bone caner in 2016.
Adele Roberts reveals chemotherapy ‘shredded’ soles of her feet
Adele Roberts has opened about about the impact of chemotherapy on her feet.The BBC radio DJ posted to her Instagram Story on Tuesday (3 January) explaining that the treatment had “shredded” her soles and caused the bottoms of her feet to “fall off”.43-year-old Roberts announced that she was undergoing treatment for bowel cancer in October 2021. Eight months later, in June 2022, she revealed she was cancer free.In her latest update addressed to her followers, Roberts filmed the tops of her feet tucked under her partner Kate’s legs.“Morning everybody, just hiding my feet because they’re disgusting,” she said.“[I’m] gonna...
Gary Speed’s widow Louise loses second husband Quinton Bird to brain cancer, aged 53
Quinton Bird, the second husband of Gary Speed’s widow Louise, has died aged 53, it has emerged.Bird and Louise were married in December 2021 in Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, 10 years after the suicide of Louise’s first husband, Welsh football legend Gary Speed.Bird and Louise had been business partners for approximately six years and were directors of the Chester-based renovations company Bow Property Development.But the property developer died less than a year after their wedding from an aggressive form of brain cancer, the Daily Mail reports.In July, Bird’s father Roy reportedly dedicated his annual event, the UK Audio Show,...
Pub manager overwhelmed as strangers donate £8000 to give his dog cancer treatment
Ben Evans, 47, set up a GoFundMe page when he found out his Bernese Mountain Dog had cancer. Clapham's pub dog Max is now undergoing treatment and has an extra year to live.
TODAY.com
TikTok star Megha Thakur, 21, has died ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
TikTok celebrity Megha Thakur, whose nearly 1 million followers have enjoyed her videos about accepting your body and feeling confident in it, has died at 21. Her family reported the news in a post on Instagram Nov. 28, writing she had died on Nov. 24. "It is with heavy hearts...
‘This place makes me utterly miserable’: Azealia Banks refuses to tour Australia again
Azealia Banks has vowed she will never return to Australia while on tour in the country, and cancelled her show in Brisbane hours before she was due to go on stage, citing a past concert in the city as “the most racist, most demoralising experience of my fucking life”.
Father diagnosed with same one-in-a-million condition as Celine Dion unable to hug family
A man diagnosed with the same one-in-a-million condition as Celine Dion has described how it’s left him unable to hug his family or live independently.Dominic Alderson, 49, was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) in April 2021 after he started suffering from “horrific” spasms.Before his diagnosis, Mr Alderson lived a “normal, healthy life” with his wife Leann, 45, a social worker, and their two children Rebecah, 16, and Harry, 15.Mr Alderson was sent for tests at North Devon District Hospital in Barnstaple, where he was seen by a neurologist who identified his symptoms as being caused by SPS.Since his...
Fears Grow For Ailing Al Roker Revealed After Weatherman's Health Issues Exposed
Health-challenged Al Roker's recent hospitalization with potentially deadly blood clots in his arms and legs has led medical experts to forecast a murky future for the popular weatherman, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Clots like these can be very serious," warned New York internist Dr. Stuart Fischer. "They can lead to sudden death or severe heart episodes."Roker, 68, raised concerns when he disappeared from his weather map for two weeks last month, before he finally announced he had been in a New York hospital receiving treatment for blood clots.Fans immediately flooded the Today website with good wishes for the ailing weatherman,...
I’m a doctor and you aren’t washing 5 body parts right: ‘Guys, it gets gross!’
A doctor is getting down and dirty with TikTok followers over their lack of hygiene: It’s “navel” warfare. Dr. Jen Caudle, who has racked up nearly 90,000 loyal followers and more than 1.3 million likes on the platform, recently posted a video sharing the Top 5 areas people don’t wash enough — starting with the belly button. “That’s right, a lot of guys don’t wash their belly button at all,” she declares in the now-viral clip, which already has over 1 million views mere days after being posted. “Guys, it gets gross! Please wash your belly button,” pleads Caudle, a k a the...
Influencer Elena Huelva, 20, dies after bidding fans heart-rending farewell
Spanish influencer Elena Huelva passed away from cancer at 20 — just days after bidding farewell to her fans in a tear-jerking Instagram video. The clip amassed over 970,000 likes as fans and admirers mourned the courageous youngster’s passing. A family member confirmed that Huelva died on Tuesday in an Instagram story posted to her page. “Since this morning, Elena dances and looks down at you from her star,” they wrote. “Thank you for everything.” The Seville social media star officially died of complications from Ewing sarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer that she’d battled throughout her teens after getting diagnosed in...
Music Icon Announces Incurable Diagnosis
Legendary singer Celine Dion has announced that she has received a diagnosis of an incurable condition and that she will be forced to cancel her upcoming tour. According to Deadline, the 54-year-old Dion has been diagnosed with a neurological condition called Stiff Person Syndrome.
Actress Ruth Madoc Dies After Shocking Fall
Actress Ruth Madoc has died aged 79 after being rushed to hospital following a fall and telling her fans not to worry. The Welsh actress was best known for playing Gladys Pugh in the show Hi-de-Hi! from 1980 to 1988. She passed away on Friday after being taken to hospital after a fall and being forced to pull out of a pantomime. Before her death she wrote on Instagram, saying “Hiya everyone please don’t worry! I’m well and I’ll soon be back to normal, but unfortunately @princesstheatretorquay won’t get to have The Empress Gladys in the Panto this Christmas!!! I’m doing really well and will soon be back to normal.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Madoc (@ruthmadocofficial) Read it at The Sun
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
'Overwhelmed' Celine Dion Lost 96 Pounds Prior To Concerning Health Revelations: Source
Celine Dion lost "96 pounds" in the months leading up to her recent shocking health announcement.In addition to her drastic weight loss, friends and family of Dion were concerned the "My Heart Will Go On" singer had been overworking herself for years and not allowing her health to take a priority, according to insiders close to the 54-year-old icon."She never did know when to stop," a source dished on Monday, December 19, more than two weeks after Dion postponed her 2023 tour until 2024 and revealed her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis.CELINE DION MAY 'NOT BE ABLE' TO RETURN TO THE...
Sonya Eddy died at age 55 from a 'serious infection' after a scheduled surgery
General Hospital actress Sonya Eddy died aged 55 from an infection after a scheduled surgery. Oscar winner Octavia Spencer, 52, had revealed the tragic loss of Sonya on Tuesday, sharing a poignant snap.
"General Hospital" Star Dies
Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
Wife of late ABC News producer Dax Tejera hit with kid-endanger raps, she insists she was monitoring children
The wife of late ABC producer Dax Tejera was arrested hours after her husband’s fatal heart attack for allegedly endangering their daughters, but insisted Monday she continued to monitor the young girls over camera after she left them behind in a Manhattan hotel to rush to the hospital with her husband. Tejera, a 37-year-old producer with “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” died on Dec. 23 and police were called later that night to The Yale Club at 50 Vanderbilt Ave. over a report of unattended children, according to authorities. The NYPD said Monday a preliminary investigation “revealed that a 2-year-old female and...
Reality Star Dies
There is sad news as it has been confirmed that Barbara "Babs" Thore, known as Whitney's mom on TLC reality program "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," has died at 76, according to her daughter Whitney.
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
Actor and Little Person Advocate Matt Gogin Dead at 40
Matt Gogin, an actor and advocate for little people in entertainment, has died of COVID at the age of 40. Gogin’s credits include roles in the 2002 comedy The New Guy and Tiptoes the same year. More recently, he appeared in the 2019 short film Stalls and 2009’s Made for Each Other. His father, the actor and little-person advocate Michael Gogin, announced his Dec. 13 death on Facebook, writing that “he had become very ill with the covid and died suddenly of pneumonia complications.”
Comments / 0