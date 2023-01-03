Ron DeSantis prepares for second inauguration as Florida governor as 2024 speculation swirls

Ron DeSantis , 44, will be sworn in for his second term as governor of Florida on Tuesday, as observers nationwide watch for signs of higher political aspirations – mainly taking on Donald Trump for a White House run in 2024.

DeSantis' team is pulling out all the stops, scattering a series of hot-ticket events throughout the week, including a Michelin-star catered candlelight dinner and a formal ball with a live band.

The governor also apparently had a large hands-on role in the planning.

One inaugural chair member, Jeff Hartley of Smith, Bryan & Myers, told Business Insider that 'both the Governor and First Lady oversaw every detail.'

The exclusive events and fanfare surrounding DeSantis' inauguration have only fueled rumors and cemented speculation regarding potential intentions to run for president half-way through his second gubernatorial term.

DeSantis' COVID-19 response, including balking at the Biden administration's lockdowns, mask and vaccine mandates, launched him into the national spotlight and earned the Florida governor growing popularity among Republicans across the country.

He might be able to do the one thing other GOP politicians cannot – unite pro- and anti-MAGA Republicans forward in a post-Trump era.

Several polls show DeSantis as the favorite to become the Republican nominee in the 2024 presidential election – even over former President Trump, who announced his third candidacy in November.

Florida's inauguration festivities kicked off on Monday evening with an intimate cocktail hour and dinner by candlelight.

An estimated 250 to 300 people attended the dinner, during which DeSantis made brief remarks before Michelin-starred restaurant Carbone served its famous spicy rigatoni vodka.

DeSantis will take his oath of office on the steps of Florida's Historic Capitol Building in downtown Tallahassee at noon Tuesday, and deliver a speech on his second and final term as Florida governor. This is the only public event – while all other inauguration activities are invite-only.

There is a two-term limit for governors in the Sunshine State, which has further led critics and fans alike to question what's next for Ron DeSantis.

On Tuesday afternoon, Florida first lady Casey DeSanits will hold 'A Toast to One Million Mamas', which is meant to recognize the 1.1 million women she mobilized to support her husband's reelection.

The two-day bash, where the overarching theme will reflect DeSantis' campaign motto 'The Free State of Florida', will end with the inaugural ball Tuesday night.

A person briefed on the planning told Insider that the DeSantises brought in a band and want guests to stay late and dance all night at the ball.

The festivities aren't unusual. DeSantis also held two days of events during his inauguration in 2019, which included an appreciation event for military veterans and first responders and a luncheon with legislators at the Florida Capitol.

Some of the lavish events this year include a high price tag.

A breakdown of sponsorship packages first obtained by Politico revealed that five people who donated $1 million will receive the 'inaugural chair' designation, which includes the ability to access multiple inaugural events.

Those who paid the price will be able to attend the candlelight dinner, the inaugural ball and 'A Toast to One Million Mamas', as well as receive premium seats to DeSantis' swearing-in ceremony and take a photo with the governor.

Other packages vary and span vastly in price from $25,000 to $500,000. These tickets also provide donors access to many of the same events but with fewer tickets.

Funds from ticket sales for various inauguration events will go toward the Republican Party of Florida.

State law in Florida does not limit individuals or corporations on how much they can contribute to a state political party or committee.

Also being honored at the events this week are Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Commissioner of Agriculture-Elect Wilton Simpson.

Not all of Florida's delegation will be attending Tuesday's inauguration, considering it is the same day as the start of the new 118th Congress up in Washington, D.C.

DeSantis easily won reelection in the 2022 midterm elections by a commanding 19.4 percent against Republican-turned-Democrat Charlie Crist. Two third party candidates were only able to take 0.6 percent combined away from the two frontrunners.

While DeSantis is currently the youngest state governor, he's about to be dethroned from that title by Trump's former White House press secretary and Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders, 40, in Arkansas.

DeSantis and first lady Casey share three children – Madison, 6, Mason, 4 and Mamie, 2.

First lady Casey's 'toast' is taking the place of what traditionally has been tea with Florida's first lady, a Republican strategist said.

The event will celebrate Governor DeSantis-endorsed candidates winning school board seats in the midterms to have people in place that align with his agenda, which includes giving parents more voice in their children's education.

Members of the conservative Moms for Liberty group are expected to attend.