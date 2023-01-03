Read full article on original website
WTVM
Saturday shooting on Hawthorne Drive leads to an investigation
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Saturday night, law enforcement and crime scene investigators were seen on Hawthorne Drive, in Columbus. According to authorities, a shooting investigation is underway in the 2900 block of Hawthorne Drive. This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.
WSFA
Arrest made in Montgomery shooting that left 2 minors critically injured
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made after two minors were injured in a Montgomery shooting earlier this week. Montgomery police have charged Jakari Craig, 18, with attempted murder. According to the Montgomery Police Department, at around 3:25 p.m. on Thursday, MPD and fire medics responded to a...
elmoreautauganews.com
Opelika – Theft of Property 2 Degree Suspects Identified
The Opelika Police Department notified Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and advised they have identified the two suspects wanted for a felony retail theft investigation. On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Opelika Police Investigators released a photo of two unknown subjects wanted for a felony retail theft. The offense occurred, Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Best Buy, 2147 Tiger Town Parkway, Opelika, Alabama. Investigators say the pictured suspects, two adult females, entered the business at about 1:34 p.m. and concealed over $2,000.00 worth of merchandise under their clothing. The suspects left the business without paying for the merchandise.
fox5atlanta.com
Two people in LaGrange stabbed, neither know who did it
LAGRANGE, Ga. - On Jan. 6 around 11:13 p.m., LaGrange police said they found two people stabbed at a residence on Lindsey Street. Authorities said the stabbing happened after an altercation, but the victims told police they did not know who stabbed them. Both individuals were found to be intoxicated during the incident.
WTVM
One person injured in Sunday morning drive-by shooting on Georgetown Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On early Sunday morning, law enforcement responded to a shooting, where one male was injured. According to authorities, the drive-by shooting happened in the 6100 block of Georgetown Drive. Currently, the Columbus Police Department Robbery and Assault Unit is investigating. This is a developing story. Stay...
alabamanews.net
Auburn Police: Man Arrested for Robbery Involving Gunfire
Auburn police have arrested an Alexander City man in a robbery investigation that officers say involved gunfire. Police say 18-year-old Travis Jerome Johnson Jr., is charged with robbery first degree. Police say they responded to a call that a car had been hit by gunfire near the 2400 block of...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Arrest Made in Montgomery Bank Robbery
Montgomery police say they’ve charged a man with robbing a bank. Police say they’ve charged 59-year-old Dwight Long with third-degree robbery. Investigators say the robbery happened at about 9:25AM Friday in the 2900 block of McGehee Road. That is where a Regions Bank branch (Green Lantern) is located.
CPD and MCSO aid statewide operation targeting gang activity resulting in several local arrests
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS), along with over 100 state, federal, local agencies conducted warrant searches, 4th Ademendment searches, parol searches, and field interview with multiple verified gang members across Georgia between Dec. 5-9, 2022. The statewide operation resulted in the following: The Columbus Police Department and the Muscogee […]
WSFA
Montgomery man charged in November shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made an arrest in relation to a shooting that took place in November. According to an arrest affidavit, Keitavious Franklin, 24, of Montgomery, has been charged with assault second-degree and shooting or discharging a weapon into an unoccupied vehicle. Court documents indicate the...
WSFA
1 dead, 2 injured in Lee County crash
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Lee County that left one person dead and two others injured. Troopers said Gudiel A. Lopez, 26, of Opelika, sustained fatal injuries when the 2008 Ford Econoline van, in which he was a passenger, struck a 2021 Toyota Tacoma on Highway 280 around 5 p.m. Friday.
wvasfm.org
Montgomery teenager is a victim of homicide
An 18-year-old is Montgomery's latest homicide victim. Montgomery Police are conducting an investigation into the death of 18-year-old Willie Grant. MPD and Fire Medics responded to a local hospital on Tuesday around 11:45 p.m. in reference to subjects shot. Grant, who sustained a fatal gunshot wound was pronounced dead. Two...
unionspringsherald.com
Smith charged with shooting
Union Springs police have charged a man with the shooting death of Sidney Freeman on Christmas Eve. According to police, Jarquavious Ahmad Smith, 18, of Union Springs, has been charged with capital murder, shooting into an occupied residence, and shooting into an occupied vehicle. According to court documents, the shooting...
CPD searching for suspect responsible for stealing $37,000 check
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department Crimes Unit is requesting public assistance in identifying a suspect accused of stealing a $37,000 check and other mail. According to CPD, on Oct. 18, 2022, Whitewater Realty in Columbus, Georgia, reported that the company’s mail was stolen from a blue mailbox. A $37,000 check, along with […]
wvtm13.com
Man dies after apparent assault at Limestone prison
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A man at Limestone Correctional Facility was killed in an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault. The Alabama Department of Corrections said 35-year-old Ariene Kimbrough was discovered deceased inside his cell Wednesday at the north Alabama prison. The prison system did not say how Kimbrough died. The agency said...
WSFA
Montgomery man held hostage, beaten before being found dead in Lapine
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are revealing new details in the death of a missing Montgomery man who was found dead in Lapine. Montgomery police have arrested Jonathan Antonio Hoover, also of Montgomery, and charged him with capital murder and kidnapping first-degree in the death of Nakel Johnson, 42.
WTVM
Columbus police searches for suspect in $37,000 check theft
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit asks for help identifying an individual in a check theft of $37,000 from a Columbus realty company. Investigators say Whitewater Realty reported that the business’s mail was stolen from a blue mailbox on Oct. 18, 2022. Among the...
Red Light Safety Program expands in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Phenix City expanded its Red Light Safety Program by adding additional cameras to monitor traffic and keep the roads safer at busy intersections. The city contracted Verra Mobility, a third-party company, to maintain the camera systems and infrastructure. Since implementing the program and installing cameras about 10 years ago, Phenix City […]
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Investigating Bank Robbery
Montgomery police are investigating a bank robbery. Police say they responded to the 2900 block of McGehee Road at about 9:25AM. While police don’t identify businesses that are the target of crime, the Regions Bank at the corner of McGehee Road and Carter Hill Road (Green Lantern Branch) is the only bank in that location.
WSFA
Salem man killed in Russell County crash
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating an early morning crash in Russell County that claimed the life of a Salem man. According to ALEA, Joshua R. Woodard, 28, was killed when the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. Troopers said Woodard was not using a seatbelt at the time of the wreck.
wvasfm.org
New homicide report released by MPD
A new homicide report was released by the Montgomery police Thursday. The 2022 document showed a decrease in homicides compared to figures over the past two years. According to the 2022 report, there were 61 homicides with 66 percent of the cases solved. In 2021, 77 homicides were reported with...
