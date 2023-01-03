ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rollout the Core Strength Red Carpet with the Ab Wheel Rollout

By Shane McLean
 3 days ago
Bojan Milinkov

The core—abs, six-pack or midsection, or whatever you call it—is your body’s center of power. Some downplay its relevance, some hype its importance, and others neglect to isolate and strengthen the core. No matter where you stand, paying attention to your core is essential and the ab wheel rollout exercise should be included in your routine.

The core has many vital roles in the performance in and out of the gym, but by far, its starring role is resisting movement and keeping your spine where it should be, neutral. One of many exercises that do this and more is the ab wheel rollout. There are many fancier exercises, but none are as effective as the ab wheel rollout.

Here we’ll “roll into” what the ab wheel rollout is, how to do it, what muscles are trained, its benefits, and some variations to take your core strength to the next level. Ready to roll out the gains? Then, let’s go.

What is the Ab Wheel Rollout?

The ab wheel rollout has you use a barbell loaded with round plates, an ab wheel, or a stability ball to extend your torso toward the ground while resisting extension in your lower back. Many core exercises, like crunches, hanging knee raises, flex or contract the core. This exercise strengthens the core by lengthening it, known as eccentric strength. Being strong in this position improves core stability and recruits muscle fibers that would otherwise be untouched.

How to Do the Ab Wheel Rollout Exercise

  1. Get on your knees and grip the ab wheel or a barbell loaded with round plates, with hands set shoulder-width apart.
  2. Push through the handles, round your upper back, and tuck your hips under to get a neutral spine.
  3. Extend your hips towards the floor and let your chest fall toward the ground.
  4. Keep your lower back neutral and try not to let it arch too much.
  5. The farther forward you are, the harder the move will be, so shorten your range of motion if need be. Your ROM depends on your overhead mobility and keeping a neutral spine.
  6. Squeeze the lat muscles, and pull yourself back to the starting position.
  7. Reset the starting position described in Step 2 and repeat.

Muscles Trained by the Ab Wheel Rollout Exercise

The ab wheel rollout is mainly a lower-body exercise, but rolling and reaching overhead trains the bigger upper-body muscles. Here are the primary muscles trained with the ab wheel rollout.

Lower Body

  • Glutes: Engaged isometrically to help keep the lower back neutral.
  • Transverse abdominis: Tightens your mid-section like a belt tightens a loose pair of pants to keep your back neutral.
  • Rectus Abdominals: Isometric contraction and are lengthened as you roll out.
  • Obliques: The external and internal obliques are engaged isometrically to keep the spine neutral and to avoid rotation.

Upper Body

  • Shoulders And Biceps: Your anterior deltoids will be trained during the rollout via shoulder flexion.
  • Triceps: Engaged isometrically to keep the elbow straight, and the long head of the triceps assists the lats during the rollback part of the exercise.
  • Latissimus Dorsi: Lengthens during the rollout and contracts concentrically to bring your hands back underneath your shoulders.

Ab Wheel Rollout Benefits

When performed correctly, this exercise is the real deal. It may feel like your abs are tearing in two, and you’ll surely experience the soreness for yourself the next day. Below are a few benefits that will make it all worth it.

  • Better squats and deadlifts: When you’re squatting or deadlifting, keeping your spine in neutral and your body in proper alignment is good for technique and will stop your lower back from flipping you the bird. A stronger core due to increased anti-extension strength will make both of these happen.
  • Easy to progress (and regress): Like most good exercises, the ab wheel rollout can be made easier or more difficult. The barbell and ab wheel variations are hard, and if you’re not up that quite yet, the stability ball rollout in the elevated position is a good starting point.
  • Ab hypertrophy and strength: When you perform the ab wheel rollout, you’re challenged during the eccentric and concentric phases for potentially better muscle development of the muscle you all know and love, the six-pack muscle. The control and stability necessary to perform this exercise gives you increased time under tension for better abdominal strength.
  • Lift more weight: Have you ever heard the term, ‘You’re only as strong as your weakest link?’ When it comes to your core strength, it is close to the truth. If you’re struggling to keep a neutral spine under a heavy load, then improving it with the ab wheel rollout needs to be a priority.

Form Mistakes to Avoid

Rolling there are back mightn’t look hard to the untrained observer, but there are a few things to watch out for good form and to soak up all the benefits mentioned above.

  • Don’t start with the hips: Starting this movement by driving your hips downward is a no-no. This causes your lower back to arch, taking the tension out of the core. Start with rolling forward, keeping your glutes engaged, and avoid bringing your hips backward during the concentric contraction. The key is staying within a range of motion you can control.
  • Correct setup and tension: This is not an exercise you hurry to set up or perform. Set up in the correct position described above, grip the ab wheel or barbell tight, and engage your glutes to keep a neutral spine.
  • Keep your elbows straight: Some lifters bend their elbows without noticing, shifting some of the emphasis to the triceps, which takes away from the abs. Essentially, it makes this exercise easier, and you don’t want that. Make sure to keep your elbows locked throughout the entire exercise.
  • Don’t let the hips sag: The whole point of the ab wheel rollout is to prevent low back extension, and when your hips sag toward the ground during the rollout, you can be sure it’s happening. Keeping your glutes engaged the entire time and staying in a ROM you can control will prevent this.

Workout and Programming Suggestions

The ab wheel rollout requires focus and tension, and it is best to perform this after your warmup and before you grip the barbell. Performing these for one to three sets of 6-10 reps when you are fresh works best.

Ab Wheel Rollout Variations

Related
boxrox.com

How to Get Bigger Arms Faster

Learn how to get bigger arms faster with these great tips from Jeff Cavaliere from Athlean X. “Most guys that workout want to know how to get big arms. The problem is that they wind up doing hours of the wrong types of biceps exercises, the wrong biceps workouts, and sometimes even neglect just how important the triceps are to adding size to the arms. Well, in this video, I’m going to show you that it is possible to get big arms much faster by including a couple of the right biceps exercises and triceps exercises into your arm workouts.”
shefinds

The Unexpected Spice That Can Boost Metabolism, Weight Loss And Digestion–We’re Adding It To Everything!

If you’re trying to lose weight or reset your gut, you’ve probably read time and time again about all the foods you should cut out. From sugar to processed carbs to alcohol, the list of foods we’re supposed to avoid for our health sometimes feels overwhelming. In fact, you may be wondering if there’s anything left to eat at all! Luckily, we’re here to tell you that there are still plenty of ingredients you can cook with in order to keep your body happy and healthy–in fact, certain foods and spices can actually help you lose weight and boost your digestion. That includes one versatile spice that tastes delicious in a whole range of meals and beverages: ginger.
shefinds

The One Protein You Should Be Eating Every Day For A Healthier Body Over 40

Protein is an essential building block of any healthy diet. Ensuring you’re eating enough of it, especially as you age, is extremely important when it comes to practically every area of your health; it plays a role in muscle building, tissue repair, digestion, hormone regulation, metabolism, and more. However, not all types of protein are created equally. You may have heard by now that red meat, for example, can take a toll on your health when eaten in excess. In general, opting for lean proteins is always your best option. In fact, there’s one type of protein that experts say you should be adding to your plate regularly to achieve your healthiest body and live your longest, happiest life: plant-based protein.
shefinds

3 Timeless, Short Haircuts That Are Perfect For Women Over 40–They Take Years Off Your Look!

Admit it: you are craving a major hair change. Maybe you’ve been styling your hair the same exact way for years. Or perhaps you can’t imagine living without your long hair (but want to freshen it up and give shorter hair a spin). Whatever your reason, a shorter haircut can breathe new life into your look. And if your beauty goals include a glow-up after a certain age, many hair stylists say shorter hair is perfect for highlighting features like your bone structure and jawline and for making the most out of thinning hair. Cindy Marcus, a hairstylist with more than 17 years’ experience who is the editor-in-chief of Latest-Hairstyles.com, recommends three timeless, short haircuts that are especially perfect for women over 40.
shefinds

2 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40

In an ideal world, we’d all get the perfect amount of nutrients straight from our diet every day. Of course, though, that isn’t the case for everyone, which is where daily supplements come in. Taking the right vitamins every day in order to make sure you’re nourishing your body with everything it needs to thrive and function properly can make all the difference in your overall health, from your heart to your brain to bones. And they can be especially helpful as we age and our body’s absorption and production of certain things begins to decline. In fact, there are two vitamins that health experts say every woman over 40 can take in order to keep their health in check: Vitamin D and B12.
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
shefinds

2 Collagen-Rich Beverages You Can Drink Every Day For Plumper, Firmer Skin

There’s no doubt you’ve heard the word “collagen” repeatedly when it comes to skin health and appearance. Collagen and elastin are the building blocks for firm, youthful-looking skin and as we age, we tend to lose both over time, which can result in more wrinkles, fine lines, and a less taut complexion. That’s why so many skincare products boast collagen as a top ingredient and why collagen supplements and powders are all the rage. But which collagen-rich products do the most for your skin? Turns out you can incorporate several beverages and foods into your diet that can support your skin and help boost collagen production.
shefinds

These Are Actually The Best Supplements To Take For Hair Growth, Nutritionists Say

When it comes to hair growth and achieving stronger, shinier hair, what you put into your body is even more important than what you apply to your hair. A balanced diet is your secret weapon, and adding supplements to enhance your diet and ensure you’re getting all of the best nutrients is an excellent idea, as well. There are a few vitamins and minerals that work together to boost your hair’s health. Here, we explored a few of them — and focused on one in particular. These are the best supplements to take for hair growth, according to hair and health experts.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 Drops In Unique Red & Gum Colorway

The Jordan Zion 2 is getting a ton of shine. Zion Williamson’s second signature shoe is the Jordan Zion 2. Unfortunately, Williamson was never able to take to the court with his first model. This is because he was injured all of last season. However, he is healthy now, and the Zion 2 has been part of his rotation.
shefinds

2 Groceries You Should Stop Buying In 2023 Because They Practically Guarantee Weight Gain

New year, new you! If you’re like most of us, you probably have some lofty resolutions for yourself in place–and if weight loss is on that list, it’s time to get serious about the food you’re putting into your body. However, figuring out exactly what you should and shouldn’t eat can be tricky. If you find yourself struggling to put together a weight-conscious grocery list, we can help you out a bit by bringing in some expert advice about exactly what to leave on the shelf.
shefinds

Want To Lose Weight In The New Year? This Is The Best Breakfast You Could Have Every Morning, Nutritionists Say

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day–especially when it comes to weight loss. If you want to eat healthier and lose weight in the new year, a healthy breakfast meal is a great way to start. Research shows that a morning meal can be good for losing weight. It could be because eating foods with protein and fiber in the morning keeps your appetite in check for the rest of the day. Specifically, health experts recommend a healthy breakfast of avocado on whole-grain toast to achieve your weight loss goals for 2023.
shefinds

This Is The Best Alternative To Soda For Weight Loss, According To Experts

It’s no secret that soda is bad for you (yes, even diet soda!). You probably know that by now. As certified holistic health and wellness coach Ali Fiorella notes, “Soda is absolutely loaded with sugar, which is at the root of most chronic diseases and health issues that we commonly see today. Outside of spiking your blood sugar, sugar also feeds the bad bacteria in your gut, which can lead to a host of health problems when consumed enough.” Yikes! But if you find yourself addicted to the sweet flavor (not to mention the sugar itself), it can be a hard habit to quit. One thing that could make the process easier is finding a new beverage to sip on instead.
shefinds

2 Metabolism-Boosting Beverages You Can Drink Every Day For Faster Weight Loss

Everyone wants to lose weight fast, but experts agree it must be done safely. You need a balanced diet, daily exercise, sleeping eight hours a day, and keeping yourself hydrated. A great–and healthy–way to lose weight quickly is to boost your metabolism. Harvard Health Publishing describes metabolism as, “the series of chemical reactions in a living organism that create and break down energy necessary for life.” To put it simply, it’s the rate your body uses energy or burns calories. So, by eating or drinking things that boost your metabolism, you could be that much closer to your weight loss goals.
boxrox.com

TONED ARMS – 10 Biceps Exercises Better Than Traditional Curls (Opinion)

What is the best exercise for the biceps. Well, that is debatable as it depends on what your goal is. But we’re not here to talk about the best of the best, but rather for you to stop doing what you normally do and choose from this list of 10 biceps exercises better than traditional curls.
