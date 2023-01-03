Read full article on original website
New owners give The Avenue Pub's food, drinks and decor a refresh
Taking over a neighborhood institution can be a daunting prospect. But that’s what Blue Oak BBQ founders Ronnie Evans and Philip Moseley and their partners signed up for when they purchased the Avenue Pub from owner Polly Watts last August. The bar at 1732 St. Charles Ave. had been in her family since 1987, and she took over for her dad when he died in 2006, upping the beer offerings substantially in the process, as well as upgrading the food.
Mardi Gras parade history: The mold-breaking Krewe of Bacchus
So Bacchus started in 1968 as an idea to improve Mardi Gras, to add to it and to bring the limelight and the focus of the world on the city of New Orleans. Pip's father, Clark's grandfather, started a Mardi Gras ball back in the '40s for tourists visiting town. It was hula bacchus and they staged Mardi Gras balls and in 1968 when they went to form the Bacchus parade, that's where they get the name from.
Zach Kupperman buys Poydras Street medical buildings, spurred by new BioDistrict
Investor and real estate developer Zach Kupperman has acquired a medical office complex at 2237 Poydras Street on the edge of the Central Business District, with plans to redevelop the property for a new medical tenant that will move into the space later this year. Terms of the sale, which...
Watch Miss Universe contestants march in the Joan of Arc Mardi Gras season parade
After the martyred maidens, the judgmental monks and the ethereal angels had passed, a squad of costumed contestants in the Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans brought up the rear of the annual Joan of Arc parade. The striking young women were being professionally videoed as they sashayed through the...
Krewe of Endymion announces Mel Gibson as co-Grand Marshal for 2023 parade
The Krewe of Endymion on Saturday night announced Mel Gibson as its second Grand Marshal for the 2023 parade. The actor and director is best known for his roles in Mad Max and Lethal Weapon. He produced, directed and starred in Braveheart, winning two Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director and a Golden Globe for Best Director. He is also known for making anti-semitic statements in his public and private comments. He has apologized for some of these incidents, one of which included a DUI arrest, but has seen his popularity diminish over the last decade.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announces decision on Endymion, other Mardi Gras parade routes for 2023
New Orleans will hire police from outside the NOPD to safeguard Mardi Gras, allowing Endymion and perhaps other parades to roll on their full, traditional routes this year, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Friday at the annual Kings' Day press conference at Mardi Gras World. To a din of whistles, the...
S.W. Green mansion, which survived 1928 Klan arson in New Orleans, catches fire Saturday
The blighted S.W. Green mansion, built by a prominent Black businessman in New Orleans and targeted for arson by the Ku Klux Klan in 1928, caught fire again Saturday. The one-alarm fire erupted at about 3 p.m. in the 2500 block of Banks Street, the Fire Department said. No details of fire or its aftermath were immediately available.
Gunfire, speeding vehicles end in 'targeted' triple homicide in Mid-City Saturday night
The sound of gunfire, shouting and squealing tires shattered the calm along a residential stretch of Banks Street in Mid-City Saturday night, as three men were shot to death in what authorities believe was a targeted attack. Officers with the New Orleans Police Department were called to the 3300 block...
Three shot dead in Mid-City, New Orleans police say
Three people were killed in a Mid-City shooting Saturday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police were called to the 3300 block of Banks Street at 10:09 p.m. At the scene, police laid out several evidence markers around a pickup truck on South Rendon Street near its intersection...
Man arrested in Houston in connection with fatal shooting of comedian 'Boogie B'
Authorities arrested a man in Houston on Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell in downtown New Orleans last month. Jabril Cowart, 20, was taken into custody by officers with the New Orleans Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals' office, the NOPD said Thursday evening.
One killed, one injured in shooting outside Harvey bar
A double shooting outside a bar in Harvey Sunday killed one man and left a juvenile injured, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Manhattan Boulevard at around 6:15 am and found an adult male unresponsive in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Document storage company withholding 'hundreds of boxes' of city records amid financial dispute
Document storage company Iron Mountain is withholding hundreds of boxes of files it is storing for the city of New Orleans because of an ongoing financial dispute with Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration, a City Hall spokesman confirms. The dispute first came to light in an unrelated federal case involving a...
New Orleans City Council clears way for expanded riverfront development
The New Orleans City Council on Thursday cleared the way for the expansion of an already massive, long-in-the-making riverfront development stretching from the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center to the Lower Garden District. The council voted unanimously to extend a 47-acre special-zoning district that allows relaxed height restrictions further upriver...
At least 30 people were shot on New Orleans interstates in 2022: 5 things to know
At least 30 people were shot on interstates and highways in New Orleans in 2022, according to information from police. Seven of the shootings were fatal. Attacks on the highway make up a relatively small percentage of all the shootings in the city, but over the past several years, they've become increasingly common. Another interstate shooting has already been reported this year near downtown.
Though firefighters put them out, miles of fires along I-10 leave questions, scorched grass
Two Ascension Parish fire departments extinguished a miles-long series of fires along the shoulder of Interstate 10 eastbound in Prairieville and Gonzales Friday evening, the sheriff said. The fires extended from around the La. 73 interchange area for more than six miles to the southeast, according to the sheriff and...
After epic week of bloodshed in New Orleans, direction of NOPD questioned
A mass shooting in Central City Thursday night that left two people dead and injured three others capped off the bloodiest week in over a year in New Orleans, signaling no relief in the New Year from a 3-year surge in violence that has haunted Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration.
New hires at Stone Pigman, Urban South, PosiGen
-- Justin Landry is now a shareholder of Stirling Properties and has been promoted to senior vice president of development and finance. Landry joined Stirling in 2007, where his primary focus has been to oversee the economic feasibility of developments and acquisitions. He also manages a $1.2 billion debt portfolio of over 80 real estate loans.
Anthony Mackie stars in TV version of video game 'Twisted Metal,' shot in New Orleans
Gamers unite! The wildly popular vehicular combat video game franchise from PlayStation called “Twisted Metal," published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, is now becoming an action comedy television series, set to air on Peacock. The live-action show, shot entirely in New Orleans last summer, stars New Orleans native Anthony Mackie,...
Slidell officials alarmed by new kind of gambling machine at off-track betting parlor
A little more than a year after St. Tammany Parish voters shot down a $325 million casino proposal, Slidell officials are waging a lower-profile fight against a form of gambling that has never appeared on a parish ballot: historical horse racing machines. The state Legislature adopted a bill in 2021...
St. Roch man taking out garbage kills man who threatened him, New Orleans police say
A man taking out his garbage in the St. Roch neighborhood early Saturday got into an argument with another man and shot him dead, New Orleans police said. Police said the killer was taking out the garbage in the 1600 block of Marigny Street when a 38-year-old man approached and an argument ensued. "The subject felt threatened by a weapon, at which time he shot the victim once," a police incident report says. Emergency Medical Services declared the victim dead at the scene.
