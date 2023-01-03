ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

New owners give The Avenue Pub's food, drinks and decor a refresh

Taking over a neighborhood institution can be a daunting prospect. But that’s what Blue Oak BBQ founders Ronnie Evans and Philip Moseley and their partners signed up for when they purchased the Avenue Pub from owner Polly Watts last August. The bar at 1732 St. Charles Ave. had been in her family since 1987, and she took over for her dad when he died in 2006, upping the beer offerings substantially in the process, as well as upgrading the food.
NOLA.com

Mardi Gras parade history: The mold-breaking Krewe of Bacchus

So Bacchus started in 1968 as an idea to improve Mardi Gras, to add to it and to bring the limelight and the focus of the world on the city of New Orleans. Pip's father, Clark's grandfather, started a Mardi Gras ball back in the '40s for tourists visiting town. It was hula bacchus and they staged Mardi Gras balls and in 1968 when they went to form the Bacchus parade, that's where they get the name from.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Krewe of Endymion announces Mel Gibson as co-Grand Marshal for 2023 parade

The Krewe of Endymion on Saturday night announced Mel Gibson as its second Grand Marshal for the 2023 parade. The actor and director is best known for his roles in Mad Max and Lethal Weapon. He produced, directed and starred in Braveheart, winning two Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director and a Golden Globe for Best Director. He is also known for making anti-semitic statements in his public and private comments. He has apologized for some of these incidents, one of which included a DUI arrest, but has seen his popularity diminish over the last decade.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Three shot dead in Mid-City, New Orleans police say

Three people were killed in a Mid-City shooting Saturday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police were called to the 3300 block of Banks Street at 10:09 p.m. At the scene, police laid out several evidence markers around a pickup truck on South Rendon Street near its intersection...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

One killed, one injured in shooting outside Harvey bar

A double shooting outside a bar in Harvey Sunday killed one man and left a juvenile injured, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Manhattan Boulevard at around 6:15 am and found an adult male unresponsive in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
HARVEY, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans City Council clears way for expanded riverfront development

The New Orleans City Council on Thursday cleared the way for the expansion of an already massive, long-in-the-making riverfront development stretching from the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center to the Lower Garden District. The council voted unanimously to extend a 47-acre special-zoning district that allows relaxed height restrictions further upriver...
NOLA.com

At least 30 people were shot on New Orleans interstates in 2022: 5 things to know

At least 30 people were shot on interstates and highways in New Orleans in 2022, according to information from police. Seven of the shootings were fatal. Attacks on the highway make up a relatively small percentage of all the shootings in the city, but over the past several years, they've become increasingly common. Another interstate shooting has already been reported this year near downtown.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New hires at Stone Pigman, Urban South, PosiGen

-- Justin Landry is now a shareholder of Stirling Properties and has been promoted to senior vice president of development and finance. Landry joined Stirling in 2007, where his primary focus has been to oversee the economic feasibility of developments and acquisitions. He also manages a $1.2 billion debt portfolio of over 80 real estate loans.
PINEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

St. Roch man taking out garbage kills man who threatened him, New Orleans police say

A man taking out his garbage in the St. Roch neighborhood early Saturday got into an argument with another man and shot him dead, New Orleans police said. Police said the killer was taking out the garbage in the 1600 block of Marigny Street when a 38-year-old man approached and an argument ensued. "The subject felt threatened by a weapon, at which time he shot the victim once," a police incident report says. Emergency Medical Services declared the victim dead at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

