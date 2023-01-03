Read full article on original website
Boater Recovered on Pickwick Lake
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn.--- Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers are investigating a boating incident that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 6. Jimmy C. Franks, a 72-year-old resident of the Counce community, lost his life when his boat sank on Pickwick Lake. TWRA, the Hardin County Fire Department, and the Mississippi Department of...
TDEC Announces Additional $125.9 Million in Water Infrastructure Investments
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced 24 grants totaling $125,954,007 from the state’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) fund, part of which TDEC is administering in the form of drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure grants. The grants announced today follow the announcement of 18 grants...
Convenience Store Owners Guilty of Theft
MEMPHIS - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to Yasser Sharhan, age 53, and Nabil Sharhan, age 43, pleading guilty yesterday to theft charges. The charges stem from the Sharhans’ failure to remit sales tax collected from customers at Saver Stop #1 and Saver Stop #3.
