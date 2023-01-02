ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wbrz.com

Thursday PM Forecast: next rain before the weekend is out

As the workweek ends and weekend begins, quiet weather will continue. Rain will make a return on Sunday though. Tonight & Tomorrow: Clear skies and light, north winds will bring the chilliest night of the 7-Day Forecast. Low temperatures will be near 40 degrees on Friday with some readings in the upper 30s possible north and east of Baton Rouge. Ample sunshine will persist on Friday as winds take on an easterly direction. High temperatures will make it back into the upper 60s with one or two spots possible hitting 70 degrees.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Boil water advisory issued for part of Iberville Parish

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A boil water advisory was issued for part of Iberville Parish on Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to the Iberville Parish Utility Department. The boil advisory is for residents living within Iberville Parish Intracoastal Water System WEST located within Plaquemine. Officials released the below map showing...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
WAFB

BRCC announces early closures due to potentially severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College has announced the early closure of all of its sites due to potentially severe weather on Tuesday, Jan. 3. BRCC officials said all educational sites will close at 11:30 a.m. That includes the Mid City campus, Acadian site, Ardendale site, Central site, Frazier site, Jackson site, New Roads site, and Port Allen site.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Power companies still working to fix outages after Tuesday storms

Hundreds of Entergy customers are still in the dark Wednesday morning after storms rolled through the area Tuesday night. Shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday, Entergy reported more than 2,000 outages, nearly quadrupling the number of customers out of power only hours before. Power was restored to a majority of the...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler

Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler. Lafayette, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that it will open the left lane of the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 (Evangeline Thruway) in Lafayette Parish this evening once safety measures are in place.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Acadian Thruway closed this weekend near I-10

BATON ROUGE - Workers will block off the Acadian Thruway underpass between I-10 and Perkins Road this weekend while crews resume work on the railroad overhanging the highway. DOTD says the underpass will be closed off between Jan. 7-8 amid work to elevate the railroad bridge. The exact time of the closure wasn't immediately clear.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Inflation smothers smokehouse in Baton Rouge, owner says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Pimanyoli’s says it’s time to call it quits. Yolanda Perrilloux chose Wednesday, Jan. 4 to shutter the restaurant’s only Baton Rouge location. “Our closing, albeit sad, has brought me remarkable joy,” Perrilloux shared. Perrilloux explains she fought for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Boil water advisory issued for some customers in Hammond

HAMMOND - The City of Hammond Water System has issued a boil water advisory after the utility experienced a loss of pressure due to a broken main. The advisory applies to about 600 users located along the following streets:. · Sun Lane. · Harvey Street. · Apple Street...
HAMMOND, LA
225batonrouge.com

The 2023 Mardi Gras calendar of parades in Baton Rouge

Save these dates—it’s time for Mardi Gras parades around town. We’ve organized them chronologically, so all you have to do is write them down in your planner (or screenshot this article). If you’re a Mardi Gras super fan, some krewes have already released their themes, so it may be time to start planning your outfit, too.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

I-10 East shut down in Lafayette after 18-wheeler damages overpass

LAFAYETTE - I-10 East is closed off in Lafayette after a trucker hit the underside of a bridge Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the I-10 overpass on Evangeline Thruway. Pictures shared by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development showed the wreck left part of the bridge's frame exposed.
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Quiet finish to the workweek

Beyond showers and thunderstorms with the latest cold front, much quieter weather is expected for the rest of the week. The next chance for rain will come later in the weekend. Tonight & Tomorrow: Though the threat for severe weather has passed, a few showers and thunderstorms may linger into...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Where to buy king cake in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Plain, fruit-filled or Bavarian cream-filled — every type of king cake you’re looking for can be found in Baton Rouge. King cakes are traditionally sold beginning on Jan. 6 every year, which marks the official start of Mardi Gras season. The date refers to the Twelfth Night when the three wise men delivered gifts to baby Jesus, according to Eater.
BATON ROUGE, LA

