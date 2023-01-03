I want to acknowledge the recent passing of Board of Selectmen member and former State Representative Noreen Kokoruda on December 21, 2022. An ardent public servant until her final days, Noreen leaves a lasting legacy of compassion, service and devotion to others, including her friends, family and the entire Madison community she served for over 40 years. Our hearts are with her family during this very difficult time. For those wishing to pay their respects or learn more about her legacy, please visit her online obituary.

