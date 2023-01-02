ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce

ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old...
ENOCH, UT
Washington Examiner

Biden really doesn't want GOP looking into his botched Afghanistan withdrawal

President Joe Biden’s aides are reportedly far more worried about the GOP examining his Afghanistan withdrawal than any sort of investigation into Hunter Biden. It isn’t hard to see why. Joe Biden’s aides are worried about House Republicans leading committee investigations and wielding subpoena power to look into...
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio Wants to Turn GOP ‘Into a Multi-Ethnic, Working-Class Coalition…Willing to Fight for This Country’

This week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., offered his “Plan for American Renewal” in a column in The American Conservative. Insisting “the establishment is more interested in hoarding power than making life better for most Americans.” Rubio insisted “Republicans and Democrats alike shield Wall Street from common-sense tax policies” and claimed both parties “sided with Warren Buffet over the rail workers last month.” Rubio also noted that both parties “run scorched-earth political campaigns that enrich consultants while tearing apart the fabric of our communities” and pointed to the damage.
Mother Jones

Corporate America Condemned the January 6 Riot—Then Went Right Back to Funding Election Deniers

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Two years after President Donald Trump incited a mob to storm the US Capitol and halt the certification of the Electoral College results, the January 6 insurrection is still a live wire in American politics. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was convicted of seditious conspiracy last month for his role in the riot. Advocates of Trump’s election lies received such an intense electoral rebuke in the midterm election that Democrats actually expanded their majority in the Senate. The special congressional select committee that was formed to investigate Trump’s role in the attack released its final report in December—and recommended criminal charges for the former president. On the day the committee held its final hearing, Caroline Edwards, a Capitol Police officer who was injured in the attack, wrote in the New York Times, “[e]ven now, it hurts to talk about it.”

