Martin Luther King Celebrations return to downtown
Head to Central Bank Center to honor the legacy and vision of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
hamburgjournal.com
Hamburg Neighborhood News for Lexington, KY – January 2023
At the final City Council meeting of 2022 on December 6, Mayor Linda Gorton took the opportunity to thank six Councilmembers who left the Council: David Kloiber, Susan Lamb, Amanda Mays Bledsoe, Josh McCurn, Richard Moloney, and Vice Mayor Steve Kay. Mayor Gorton said, “They have all committed a portion...
fox56news.com
Texas-based entertainment company opening venue in Lexington
A new entertainment center featuring bowling, laser tag, virtual reality and more is set to open soon in Lexington. Texas-based entertainment company opening venue in …. A new entertainment center featuring bowling, laser tag, virtual reality and more is set to open soon in Lexington. Kentucky AG navigates GOP feud...
Fosters needed for Scott County dogs, humane society to pay expenses
"If there are no open kennels, euthanasia is the only option.”
WTVQ
Elaina Mammen’s father recalls cherished memories ahead of her 20th birthday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — 2022 marked the second year in a row that Lexington broke it’s homicide record, which includes the shooting death of 19-year-old Elaina Mammen. Hubert Riley was arrested last month and is charged with wanton endangerment and murder in connection to the shooting, a 15-year-old is also charged in connection with Mammen’s murder.
WKYT 27
Changes to Lexington parking start on Tuesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington businesses and their customers are preparing to pay more as LexPark’s increased rates and extended hours take effect Tuesday, but they aren’t happy about it. “Just really feels like a giant punch in the gut from our own city that’s supposed to be...
fox56news.com
New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties
FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
WKYT 27
Lexington Code Enforcement inspectors staying busy in wake of winter storm
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been about two weeks since a massive winter storm hit the commonwealth. That storm brought power outages, broken pipes and water damage to several communities. Since then, we continue to hear from people still dealing with the aftermath of the storm. Many tenants in...
23 questions for 2023 in Lexington, KY
For the new year, we're asking readers to submit their top questions about Lexington, KY for us to answer.
fox56news.com
Help Georgetown police identify person amid theft investigation
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Georgetown Police Department is investigating a theft and asking the community for help. The department shared pictures of an individual on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon. It has asked for help identifying the person. It is not clear when or where the crime...
wcluradio.com
Gena Faye Couch
Gena Faye Couch, 75, was born in Lexington, KY. The beloved mother of five, passed away at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY on New Year’s Day after a series of health issues. In the hours leading up to her death, Gena was surrounded by her children, their spouses, many of her grandchildren and loving family friends.
fox56news.com
Rising water causes flooding in Scott County
Persistent rain has caused flooding in multiple counties including Scott County. Persistent rain has caused flooding in multiple counties including Scott County. Lexington groups team up for National Slavery & Human …. Natalie's Sisters and DV8 Kitchen are teaming up to raise awareness, and ask for sneaker donations for Natalie's...
fox56news.com
Small plane crashes in Bourbon County
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — A small plane crashed in Bourbon County Thursday afternoon. Officials told us it happened near the 3400 block of Houston Antioch Road, and there were no injuries reported. FOX 56 News is still working to learn what caused the accident and will provide...
WKYT 27
Signs of encouragement seen after another violent year in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington set another record for homicides in 2022. Lexington’s crime database shows we finished 2022 with 44 homicides, which is seven more than the record we set in 2021. There were also 116 shooting investigations. City officials say, despite those high numbers, progress is being...
WTVQ
1st Lexington baby of 2023 born at UK Chandler Hospital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington family is celebrating the new year with a new baby!. UK says the first baby of the year was born at UK Chandler Hospital at 4:50 a.m. January 1st. The baby girl named Jetrude Abemba was born weighing 4 pounds and 15 ounces.
fox56news.com
Kentuckians fight for slim supply of diabetic, weight-loss medicine
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A recent national shortage of a new diabetes treatment is sending many Kentuckians on a pharmacy hunt for supply. The question is: Who is using up all of that supply?. The prescription drugs are called Mounjaro and Ozempic. The reason why there is a...
beckersasc.com
Kentucky medical office building sold for $8.7M
Capital Real Estate Group-U.S. Healthcare Investment Sales sold a four-building medical office portfolio in Lexington, Ky., for $8.75 million, according to a Jan. 4 press release sent to Becker's. The four properties are 100 percent leased to the Kentucky Eye Institute, an ophthalmology practice with 11 locations in the state.
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana student safely returned after being taken from school playground by woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scott County School officials say a woman took a child from the Austin Elementary playground on Monday, but police quickly returned the student within minutes. According to a letter sent home to parents from Principal Beverly Turner and Assistant Principal Sherry Fugate, a woman came onto...
harrodsburgherald.com
Break-In At Lee’s Linked To Stanford Burglaries
The Harrodsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the burglars who broke into Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken. Two men pried open the drive-thru window around 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, according to HPD Patrolman Joshua Butcher, the investigating officer. Surveillance footage shows the men, who were wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks, pried open the cash registers and cabinets looking for money. Instead they found the keys to the catering van. Butcher said one man drove the van off the parking lot, followed by a white car that had been parked on Chiles Street.
