Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 255 ‘Colts Don’t Put Up a Fight vs Giants’

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts didn’t put up much of a fight Sunday against the New York Giants.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins begin the show by reacting to the hit – and ensuing celebration – that ended Nick Foles’ season.

They then quickly recap the game (9:25), discuss takeaways (19:06) and check in on draft position with just one week to go (27:35).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for YouTube

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts

Be sure to join us Thursday as the Blue Zone crew previews Indy’s season finale against the Houston Texans.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.