Michigan State

#PeopleofMeijer Points Out The Wild & Crazy Shoppers At The Michigan Chain

The first thing I want to get out of the way is to confirm that I'm never one for bullying or online bullying by any means. Don't get me wrong, I like to wear the occasional questionable clothes item, and I personally would be stoked if any publication pointed out my interesting personality on their publication. That being said, when you step outside your home you have to accept that if you're oddly dressed or are repping a style that's completely out of this time period, you're gonna turn some heads.
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

Michigan: One of the Most Moved-Out-Of States in 2022

As Billy Joel says, "Mama, if that's movin' up, then I'm movin' out." Last year, Michigan was among the top five states in the US where people decided to 'move on out.'. United Van Lines crunched the numbers, analyzing where people are moving to and where people are moving away from. Michigan is number four on the list of states people are exiting, topped by New Jersey, Illinois, and New York.
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

On This Day in 2019 Hell Froze Over

Remembering the day, 4 years ago, when Hell was shut down due to extreme winter weather. Hell, Michigan saw temps drop to 13 below zero with a wind chill of 40 below zero. That's not counting a large amount of snowfall. This led the NBC Evening News to have this...
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

Watch The Dancing Flagpole in Illinois

Last year, which was technically just a few weeks ago, the Midwest experienced a ridiculous snowstorm Christmas weekend leaving the area iced over, snowy, and cold. As many traveled during the treacherous conditions, countless others chose not to and turned to social media to connect while staying safe and warm.
ILLINOIS STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Aretha Franklin

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. For our final entry, we're taking a peek inside Aretha Franklin's Bloomfield Hills home which sold for $1.3 million earlier this year. As you'll see in the pictures below, this stunning house features some of the original appliances that were used by the Queen of Soul before her death in 2019.
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

The Official Top 10 Names For Dog’s and Cat’s For 2022

Now that it is officially the start of 2023, we can now look back at 2022 and research the top names that were plastered on America’s dogs and cats. There are a number of various sources that claim to have knowledge of the favorite names, and many agree on a few of the names. My preferred source is the Farmers’ Almanac. They have been in business since 1818 and I think we can all agree that they would never lie to us. When referring to the “About Us” tab on their website, the Farmers’ Almanac boldly proclaims,
Battle Creek, MI



