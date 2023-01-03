Read full article on original website
Pocatello infant dies after battling RSV
In mid-December Oddie Chacon of Pocatello started to get sick after contracting RSV. The day after Christmas the year-and-a-half-old boy needed to be placed in a coma and flown to Children's Primary in Salt Lake as the virus worsened. Yesterday, after weeks of fighting, little Oddie has passed away. Now the community is trying to help Oddie's parents grieve without worrying about finances. ...
Baby boy from Pocatello dies after contracting RSV
A baby boy from Pocatello has died after contracting respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known as RSV. Oddie Chacon, a 16-month-old boy from Pocatello, passed away on Thursday after becoming ill with RSV in mid-December, according to a GoFundMe.com fundraiser set up to help his family. Southeast Idaho, including the Pocatello area, currently has the highest RSV positivity rate in the entire state, according to health officials. ...
Suspicious-looking box found at Rexburg LDS temple not a threat to the community, police say
REXBURG – Police activity at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in Rexburg Friday night caused a bit of a stir. The Rexburg Police Department got a call around 5:45 p.m. about a suspicious box in front of the fence by the entrance to the parking lot on the east side.
3 things to know this morning – January 6, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Friday. The post 3 things to know this morning – January 6, 2023 appeared first on Local News 8.
Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A knife sheath with male DNA found near a victim. A cell phone pinged a dozen times near the crime scene. A surviving roommate coming face-to-face with the suspect. These are some of the chilling new details that we learned from a newly unsealed affidavit, as people try to piece The post Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background appeared first on Local News 8.
Boil advisory issued for large section of Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Due to a drop in water pressure, the city of Idaho Falls is issuing a boil water advisory for all properties located north of Sunnyside Road, in addition to properties west of Interstate 15, effective immediately. The city’s Water Division routinely monitors the conditions in the...
Names of officer and individual from officer involved shooting at Eagles Lodge released
On Nov. 27, 2022, an Idaho Falls Police officer responded to the Eagles Lodge, located at 645 Hemmert Ave, to conduct a welfare check on a man who had reportedly made suicidal statements. The post Names of officer and individual from officer involved shooting at Eagles Lodge released appeared first on Local News 8.
Police release names of those who were part of officer-involved shooting
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department has released the names of those involved in an officer-involved shooting six weeks after the incident occurred. Kevin Chambers, 63, was shot by Idaho Falls police officer Dustin Cook on Nov. 27 after ignoring commands from Cook to drop a knife, according to a news release from the department.
ISP responding to crashes near Fort Hall after slick roads
FORT HALL — Idaho State Police are responding to multiple crashes Friday morning, which has caused traffic delays. According to dispatch, a couple of vehicles have been involved in crashes. There were two different crashes on southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 83 near Fort Hall Friday morning. One of the crashes did not have injuries.
Man accused of murder behind Planet Fitness appears in court
IDAHO FALLS – A man charged with second-degree murder appeared in court Tuesday to discuss various motions before his trial is set to start all over again. Jake Eilander, 37, was indicted on June 16 after allegedly shooting and killing 44-year-old Ulises Rangel behind Planet Fitness. Eilander appeared in...
Chubbuck woman miraculously survives being run over by her own SUV
CHUBBUCK — A local woman miraculously escaped serious injury when she was run over by her own SUV in Chubbuck on Wednesday night. The incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. when the Chubbuck woman stopped her Chevrolet Equinox on Whitaker Road near Jordan Loop to get her mail out of her mailbox, police said. The woman exited her SUV thinking she had put it in park but in reality she had...
Man tased, arrested in Chubbuck after fight for stolen car
CHUBBUCK — A man police say was trying to get into a stolen vehicle when he was confronted by the owner is now facing a felony charge. Joseph Malungahu Ataata, 36, has been charged with grand theft by receiving or possessing stolen property, court records show. He has also been charged with a misdemeanor for obstructing an officer.
