CHUBBUCK — A local woman miraculously escaped serious injury when she was run over by her own SUV in Chubbuck on Wednesday night. The incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. when the Chubbuck woman stopped her Chevrolet Equinox on Whitaker Road near Jordan Loop to get her mail out of her mailbox, police said. The woman exited her SUV thinking she had put it in park but in reality she had...

CHUBBUCK, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO