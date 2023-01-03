Read full article on original website
Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State
Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
nyspnews.com
UPDATE: New York State Police are investigating a homicide in the town of Plattekill
UPDATE: State Police have identified the vitim of the homicide in the town of Plattekill as Daniel Spotards, age 41 from the town of Plattekill. ***************************************************************************************************************************************************. On January 2, 2023, the New York State Police, Highland Barracks responded to Campbell Drive Extension in the town of Plattekill for a report...
Traffic stop ends in drug arrest for Albany man
An Albany man was arrested for alleged drug possession after being pulled over on Saturday. Gene Lacy, 28, faces multiple charges.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest Sharon woman for brandishing a shotgun
On January 4, 2023, State Police of Cobleskill arrested Jessica M. Valetutto, 40, of Sharon, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree and Menacing in the Second Degree. On January 4, 2023, at about 8:27 p.m., Trooper responded to a home in Wright, NY, for the...
Hudson Valley Man With Hammer Charged With Murder With Intention
A man was airlifted to the hospital after police say a Hudson Valley man viciously hit him with a hammer. On Tuesday, New York State Police reported an investigation after a man was severely injured with a hammer. Man Hit In Head With Hammer In Ulster County, New York. On...
Man Punches Woman In Face Before Fleeing In Yorktown, Police Say
A Fairfield County man is facing charges after he hit a woman and fled in Northern Westchester, police said. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, around 8:30 p.m., police responded to a reported assault at a home in Yorktown and found that a suspect had punched a woman in the face and injured her before leaving the residence, according to Yorktown Police.
21-Year-Old Nabbed With Illegal Gun After Domestic Incident In Westchester, Police Say
A 21-year-old man is facing charges of illegally possessing a gun after authorities discovered the weapon during a domestic incident in Westchester County, police said. On Thursday, Jan. 5, around 1:30 p.m., police in New Rochelle responded to a reported domestic dispute at a residence near th…
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh City Police seek assistance in ID’ing shooting suspects
NEWBURGH – Detectives in the Newburgh Police Department are working to solve a series of shootings and shots fired incidents in the North Miller and South Street areas of the city and they are seeking the public’s help. Police have released the surveillance camera photo of four people...
PD: Missing New York Woman Found With Stolen Car In HV, 2 Charged
A woman reported missing from the Hudson Valley was found in a car that was allegedly stolen from the area. A man was arrested with her. On Wednesday, the Town of Woodbury Police Department solved two cases, a missing Hudson Valley woman and a stolen car. Missing New York Woman...
Suspect Nabbed In Violent Christmas Day Robbery In Capital Region
A man is behind bars in connection with a violent, Christmas Day robbery in the region.Albany County resident Shandell Scott, age 32, of New Scotland, was arrested by State Police on Tuesday, Jan. 3.It came more than a week after troopers were called to a Voorheesville home at around noon on Sunday…
nyspnews.com
West Seneca woman arrested for DWI
On January 5, 2023, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Leslie A. Tripi., 40, of West Seneca, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Transit Road in the town of Elma, Tripi was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Tripi had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Tripi had failed standardized field sobriety tests. She was arrested and transported to SP Elma, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.14% BAC. Tripi was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
nyspnews.com
Shop lifter arrested in Clarence
On January 6, 2023, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Lisa M. Coleman., 42, of Tonawanda, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at the Buffalo Store on Main Street in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with loss-prevention. Coleman took merchandise valued at $312.93 and passed all points of purchase without paying. She was arrested and transported to SP Clarence for processing. Coleman was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
Police identify victim in Ulster County homicide
Police have identified the victim in the Plattekill homicide investigation. Daniel Spotards, 41, of Plattekill was found dead outside of his house on Monday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Trial begins Monday for man charged with murder of Danielle DiStefano in Rhinebeck
POUGHKEEPSIE – Jury selection in the murder trial of William Dicke wrapped up on Friday. The 42-year-old Dicke is accused of running over his 35-year-old lady friend, Danielle DiStefano in her driveway, and leaving her to die on January 22, 2022, in Rhinebeck. Dicke, represented by criminal defense attorney...
Pleasant Valley Man Accused Of Raping Teen 'Known To Him'
A Hudson Valley man has been charged after state police say he raped a teenage victim known to him. According to New York State Police, Dutchess County resident Sean Kelly, age 49, of Pleasant Valley was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 4, and charged with:. Second-degree criminal sex act, a Class...
nyspnews.com
State Police in Troop G make notable DWI arrests 12/31- 1/4
On December 31, 2022, at about 6:49 p.m. State Police of Wilton stopped a vehicle on State Route 9 in Wilton, NY, for a violation of the Vehicle and Traffic Law. The driver was identified as Joshua E. Pelletier, 33, of Wilton, NY. Pelletier was arrest for Driving While Intoxicated and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. He was transported to SP Wilton for processing, where he recorded a 0.18% BAC. Pelletier has a revoked driver’s license and a history of multiple DWI convictions in the last ten years. He was issued tickets returnable to the Wilton Town Court on January 3, 2023, and released to a sober party.
Upstate New York Killer On The Run, Hudson Valley Cops Seek Help
A Hudson Valley man was shockingly gunned down outside of his home. The shooter remains on the loose. On Thursday, New York State Police from Troop F asked the public for help after a man was found dead outside a home in Ulster County. Man Fatally Shot Outside Home In...
nyspnews.com
Lockport woman arrested for Petit Larceny
On January 4, 2023 at 3:00 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Shakira N. Pabon Antongiorgi, 26 of Lockport, NY for Petit Larceny. On January 4, 2023, Troopers were dispatched to Wal Mart on South Transit Road in the town of Lockport for a larceny complaint. Troopers worked with Wal Mart staff and it was found that Pabon Antongiorgi took merchandise and concealed it, passing all points of purchase without paying. Pabon Antongiorgi was transported to SP Lockport for processing.
Goshen, NY Police Officer Goes Viral for Astonishing Reason
It's a very touching story that deserves to be highlighted. I was on Facebook the other day and noticed a pretty incredible video that was posted and going viral. A local police officer from the Hudson Valley recently went above and beyond the call of duty to help make a young resident's day.
Fishkill inmate death ruled suicide by state police
Family say 37-year-old Joseph Clarke was looking forward to getting out of prison and going home to his four children in the city of Newburgh in a few months when he died at Fishkill Correctional Facility last April.
