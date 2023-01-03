ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivebridge, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State

Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
ALBANY, NY
nyspnews.com

UPDATE: New York State Police are investigating a homicide in the town of Plattekill

UPDATE: State Police have identified the vitim of the homicide in the town of Plattekill as Daniel Spotards, age 41 from the town of Plattekill. ***************************************************************************************************************************************************. On January 2, 2023, the New York State Police, Highland Barracks responded to Campbell Drive Extension in the town of Plattekill for a report...
PLATTEKILL, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest Sharon woman for brandishing a shotgun

On January 4, 2023, State Police of Cobleskill arrested Jessica M. Valetutto, 40, of Sharon, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree and Menacing in the Second Degree. On January 4, 2023, at about 8:27 p.m., Trooper responded to a home in Wright, NY, for the...
COBLESKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh City Police seek assistance in ID’ing shooting suspects

NEWBURGH – Detectives in the Newburgh Police Department are working to solve a series of shootings and shots fired incidents in the North Miller and South Street areas of the city and they are seeking the public’s help. Police have released the surveillance camera photo of four people...
NEWBURGH, NY
nyspnews.com

West Seneca woman arrested for DWI

On January 5, 2023, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Leslie A. Tripi., 40, of West Seneca, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Transit Road in the town of Elma, Tripi was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Tripi had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Tripi had failed standardized field sobriety tests. She was arrested and transported to SP Elma, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.14% BAC. Tripi was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
WEST SENECA, NY
nyspnews.com

Shop lifter arrested in Clarence

On January 6, 2023, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Lisa M. Coleman., 42, of Tonawanda, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at the Buffalo Store on Main Street in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with loss-prevention. Coleman took merchandise valued at $312.93 and passed all points of purchase without paying. She was arrested and transported to SP Clarence for processing. Coleman was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
CLARENCE, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police in Troop G make notable DWI arrests 12/31- 1/4

On December 31, 2022, at about 6:49 p.m. State Police of Wilton stopped a vehicle on State Route 9 in Wilton, NY, for a violation of the Vehicle and Traffic Law. The driver was identified as Joshua E. Pelletier, 33, of Wilton, NY. Pelletier was arrest for Driving While Intoxicated and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. He was transported to SP Wilton for processing, where he recorded a 0.18% BAC. Pelletier has a revoked driver’s license and a history of multiple DWI convictions in the last ten years. He was issued tickets returnable to the Wilton Town Court on January 3, 2023, and released to a sober party.
WILTON, NY
nyspnews.com

Lockport woman arrested for Petit Larceny

On January 4, 2023 at 3:00 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Shakira N. Pabon Antongiorgi, 26 of Lockport, NY for Petit Larceny. On January 4, 2023, Troopers were dispatched to Wal Mart on South Transit Road in the town of Lockport for a larceny complaint. Troopers worked with Wal Mart staff and it was found that Pabon Antongiorgi took merchandise and concealed it, passing all points of purchase without paying. Pabon Antongiorgi was transported to SP Lockport for processing.
LOCKPORT, NY
101.5 WPDH

Goshen, NY Police Officer Goes Viral for Astonishing Reason

It's a very touching story that deserves to be highlighted. I was on Facebook the other day and noticed a pretty incredible video that was posted and going viral. A local police officer from the Hudson Valley recently went above and beyond the call of duty to help make a young resident's day.
GOSHEN, NY

