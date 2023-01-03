On December 31, 2022, at about 6:49 p.m. State Police of Wilton stopped a vehicle on State Route 9 in Wilton, NY, for a violation of the Vehicle and Traffic Law. The driver was identified as Joshua E. Pelletier, 33, of Wilton, NY. Pelletier was arrest for Driving While Intoxicated and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. He was transported to SP Wilton for processing, where he recorded a 0.18% BAC. Pelletier has a revoked driver’s license and a history of multiple DWI convictions in the last ten years. He was issued tickets returnable to the Wilton Town Court on January 3, 2023, and released to a sober party.

WILTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO