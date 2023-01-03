Read full article on original website
First Patient Enrolled in Reflow Medical's IDE Spur Stent Study
The first patient has been successfully treated and enrolled in Reflow Medical Inc.'s DEEPER REVEAL investigational device exemption (IDE) clinical trial. The patient received treatment at Advanced Cardiac & Vascular Centers (ACV) in Grand Rapids, Mich. “This is a major step on the path to U.S. approval for the Spur...
Johari Digital Named as Manufacturing Partner for SafKan Health’s OtoSet
Johari Digital Healthcare has been named as the contract manufacturing partner for SafKan Health’s OtoSet, an automated and FDA-cleared ear cleaning device for clinical use. At the push of a button, irrigation and micro-suction technology combine to automatically break down and remove impacted earwax for a quick, safe, effective and mess-free procedure.
MPO's Most-Read Stories This Week—Jan. 7
It may be a new year, but MPO loyalists are visiting some old haunts. Tales of financial woes, legal troubles, regulatory approvals, and acquisitions gained the most favor with website visitors this first week of 2023. Leading the charge was Titan Medical's possible deslisting from Nasdaq. The company was notified on Dec. 27 that its securities would be delisted based on its non-compliance with its minimum bid price requirement. Titan Medical can request a timely hearing to stay further action, but the panel is not obliged to grant Titan's request for continued listing. If an extension is granted, the company must provide evidence of compliance with the rule in the extension period. If Titan Medical is delisted from Nasdaq, its securities should be eligible to trade in the United States through the OTC Markets system.
CES 2023: OMRON Healthcare Unveiling New Efforts to Eliminate Heart Attack, Stroke
OMRON Healthcare Co. Ltd. is on a mission to eradicate heart attacks and strokes, and it is revealing its strategy at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The company is unveiling a new remote patient-monitoring (RPM) service at the show to realize its "Going for Zero" heart attack and stroke elimination mission. Specifically, OMRON is setting its sights on atrial fibrillation (AFib), one of the growing types of arrhythmias, and is introducing various efforts to detect early AFib.
How Artificial Intelligence Could Help Prevent 80% of Chronic Diseases
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has seen significant innovation since the 1960s. It’s a relatively daunting term that we are all familiar with, yet probably have no idea how it works and how many times we encounter it in our day to day lives. The relationship between technology and healthcare is...
