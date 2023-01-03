ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How millions of missing workers are making do without a job

NEW YORK — Recession fears have mounted in recent weeks, as inflation continues to strain household budgets and the Federal Reserve appears set to raise interest rates and further slow the economy. As if blissfully unaware, however, the job market has thrived. Hiring last month exceeded expectations and defied...
3 Reasons Not to Buy a Home in 2023

There are certain benefits you get to enjoy when you own a home instead of renting one. For one thing, you don't have to follow the rules a landlord sets. Want a giant dog? That's your call. Also, there are tax benefits to owning a home, like getting to deduct the interest you pay on your mortgage.
Here's How Much Your Social Security Check Will Increase in January

Retirees and others who receive Social Security will see a healthy increase in their monthly checks in January: Benefits are increasing by 8.7%, based on a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, announced in October. That's the largest hike since the all-time record of 11.2%, set back in 1981. "A COLA of...
