All Kind Animal Initiative and Abilene Police Department partner in animal services and operations

The new year brings new management and operation of both the Abilene Animal Shelter and animal control efforts within the city of Abilene. Effective January 1, 2023, All Kind Animal Initiative will take over the management of the Abilene Animal Shelter and related services, while Animal Control Officers will now service residents under Abilene Police Department’s (APD) newly created Animal Outreach Team.

Abilene residents in search of pet adoption services, reclaiming a lost pet, surrendering a pet, and other services like owner requested euthanasia, will contact All Kind or visit the Abilene Animal Shelter under All Kind management during their posted hours of operation at 925 S. 25th Street or by calling 325.698.0085.

Abilene residents in need of reporting a stray, aggressive, dangerous or deceased animal, or with barking dog complaints, can contact APD’s non-emergency number at 325.673.8331.

APD Animal Outreach hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. Emergency response will be available after hours, weekends and holidays.

Under this new division of services and operations, All Kind will be able to focus efforts at the Abilene Animal Shelter on ensuring that all domestic animals are properly and humanely cared for while also providing the community with ample opportunity to access services at the shelter. Likewise, APD Animal Outreach can focus on the health and well-being of animals in the field and the community as a whole.

