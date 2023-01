Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at a variety of events hosted by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship of Lake Wales Committee. The events start Thursday, Jan. 12 and run through Monday, Jan. 16. Check out the list of events below. For more details, select the link: https://www.lakewalesfl.gov/DocumentCenter/View/5757/MLK-Celebration-Week-of-Events_011722.

LAKE WALES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO