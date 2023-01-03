ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Yardbarker

76ers May Have Released One Player Too Soon

Some NBA players take longer to develop than others. For every Luka Doncic, there is a Kyle Lowry or Khris Middleton. Whatever the case, certain players need different coaching or a new environment to reach their potential. That seems to potentially be the case for Isaiah Joe. Joe was selected...
bjpenndotcom

Oscar De La Hoya slams Dana White for slapping his wife on NYE: “Those Boston aerobic instructors are real tough guys”

Oscar De La Hoya has reacted to Dana White’s rough New Year’s Eve in Mexico. Over the weekend, the UFC president was captured on video getting into an altercation with his wife at a nightclub. White’s wife, Anna, slapped the promoter in the midst of an argument. In response, he landed several slaps, at which the scuffle was broken up by onlookers.
chatsports.com

HUGE Lakers Rumors: Lakers TRADING For Bradley Beal? Klay Thompson WANTS To Be A Laker? | News

Klay Thompson, Los Angeles Lakers, Bradley Beal, National Basketball Association (NBA), Rob Pelinka. Lakers rumors & news during the 2022-23 NBA season are heavily focused on NBA trade rumors and what Rob Pelinka and the Lakers can do to upgrade their roster. According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, the Lakers are poised to keep both their 2027 and 2029 first round picks unless a Bradley Beal trade becomes possible. Beal has been a Lakers trade target for a while now, with the Lakers trying to find a third star to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. If the Lakers don’t land Beal, could they turn to Klay Thompson in NBA free agency when he becomes available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
chatsports.com

Bucks vs. Wizards Game Thread

Hello again, fellow fans of the Milwaukee Bucks! We thought that the last time the team faced off against the Washington Wizards could have gone...a bit better, so we’re doing it again! Fool me once... Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As...
MILWAUKEE, WI
chatsports.com

GLUE GUYS: why the Nets are the NBA’s best team

The Glue Guys attempt to build the argument that the Nets should be considered the best team in the NBA, and why some are hesitant to declare such. Also in the show: why Ben Simmons is more a feature than a flaw in the Nets system, who should start Joe v. Royce v. Seth, and a game of Would You Rather: KD vs. each NBA superstar.
BROOKLYN, NY
chatsports.com

Nikola Jovic to miss next four weeks with a lower back stress reaction

A day after it was reported that Miami Heat rookie Nikola Jovic would be headed back to South Florida to have his back examined after having back spasms for the last few weeks, the team announced Tuesday evening that Jovic will be will be sidelined for the next four weeks with a stress reaction in his lower back and won’t be re-evaluated until after those four weeks.
MIAMI, FL
Robb Report

Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro Just Set a Real Estate Record With His New $10.5 Million South Florida Mansion

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro rang in 2023 like any rising star athlete—with a game-winning buzzer-beater and a new house.   Late last month, the 22-year-old NBA player scooped up a South Florida mansion and set a new real estate record in the process, reported The Real Deal. Herro dropped $10.5 million on a massive estate in Miami-Dade County’s affluent Pinecrest neighborhood, where only eight other properties have been sold for $8 million and above. (Although, the original asking price for his Balinese-inspired abode was $11.9 million.) Measuring a whopping 9,505 square feet, the guard’s residence includes eight bedrooms, eight and a half bathrooms. While...
MIAMI, FL
chatsports.com

Phinsider Open Thread: Which Miami Dolphins Coaches Should Be Worried?

Being a Miami Dolphins fan is a function of wash, rinse, and repeat at some point for every one of us. The Phins are a bad team again so we fire everyone or at least the head coach, then hire the next new exciting head coach, maybe even a new GM, new coaching staff, add this or that free agent, and draft the next greatest ..... ever, do well for a bit, crash and burn and then do it all over again. As someone who has been on this ride as long as anyone, I do think that lack of patience at the top has been part of the problem, meaning maybe there was a coach, or perhaps an interim head coach that we should have stood by for a while to see what he would give us and the same could be said about certain players.
chatsports.com

The Knicks should not trade for Carmelo Anthony again.

On January 2nd, the Knicks won an early afternoon home game. All five starters scored in double-figures, led by their 28-year-old probable All-Star power forward. Possessing a goodly sum of exciting young talent — all five starters under 30 — the Knicks have a winning record at this point in a season for the first time in 10 years, and reason to believe the future is bright.
chatsports.com

Detroit Lions approval poll: GM Brad Holmes (January 2023)

The Detroit Lions enter the final week of the 2022 regular season with an opportunity to make the playoffs for the first time in six seasons. It’s an outside chance—seeing as they have to beat the red-hot Packers on the road as 4.5-point underdogs, and they also need the 6.5-point underdog Los Angeles Rams to beat or tie the Seattle Seahawks on the road. However, even being in this position after a 3-13-1 season—and a 1-6 start to this season—feels like a pretty substantial accomplishment.
DETROIT, MI

