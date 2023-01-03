Read full article on original website
Record number of campers stayed at Maine state parks in 2022
The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 helped ignite a surge of people heading into the Maine outdoors — and that trend continued in 2022. Maine State Park campgrounds were visited at a record level last year, with more than 319,000 visitor nights recorded at the 12 parks that offer camping.
Maine’s plan for saving the Arctic charr in a Somerset County lake is illogical
I recently read an update from Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife in regard to the status of Bald Mountain Pond in northeast Somerset County, home to rare Arctic charr. Unfortunately, the native charr are collapsing under the weight of nonnative smelt and lake trout introductions. Smelt compete with...
What you need to know to catch fish in Maine this month
Ice anglers are excited about getting out on Maine’s frozen lakes and ponds, but make sure you check conditions before venturing out this month. The January fishing reports from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife list several small bodies of water that typically freeze first, but it is up to anglers to test for ice safety before heading onto the ice as warm temperatures have not been conducive to good ice formation.
Skowhegan Savings second annual Season of Giving grants $20,000 to 20 nonprofits
SKOWHEGAN — Skowhegan Savings celebrated the holiday season with their second annual “Season of Giving” by donating $20,000 to 20 local nonprofits. Started in 2021, the bank’s employees annually select 20 nonprofits in their communities, by branch and departments, to give $1,000 grants to as part of the program. Grant winners are announced on the bank’s social media over the course of 20 days, beginning on Giving Tuesday and ending by Christmas day.
Fisherman dies after his snowmobile goes through lake ice
A Bradford man died Friday, Jan. 6 after his snowmobile went through the ice on Seboeis Lake. Allen Cole Jr., 74, was riding his 2006 Arctic Cat snowmobile with his dog on the lake in T4 R9, where he was looking for places to ice fish, according to Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
UMaine Extension 4-H introduces youth to engineering concepts
University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is accepting registrations for a special interest club where youth ages 9-18 can explore basic engineering concepts. This online club will be held on Thursdays, Jan. 26 to March 2 from 4–5:15 p.m. Required registration closes Jan. 17. The 4-H Engineering Club will...
Dover-Foxcroft Kiwanis wraps up Christmas project
To the families and friends of Dover-Foxcroft, Sebec, Monson, and Charleston This message was sent to us from one of the families our Kiwanis Community Christmas Project helped this year:. “I want to say thank you for all the wonderful gifts and Christmas dinner. It truly helps and I feel...
‘Artists of The Maine Highlands: Today and Tomorrow’ exhibit
MONSON — Monson Arts, an art center and artist residency program located in Monson, opens the winter exhibition, “Artists of the Maine Highlands: Today and Tomorrow.” This exhibition invited artists across the region to submit work of any medium. Over 30 artists of all ages, at different stages in their careers, working in sculpture, painting, and photography were selected to present their work. The result is a story of the contemporary art of the Maine Highlands.
