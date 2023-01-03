Read full article on original website
Related
observer-me.com
Record number of campers stayed at Maine state parks in 2022
The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 helped ignite a surge of people heading into the Maine outdoors — and that trend continued in 2022. Maine State Park campgrounds were visited at a record level last year, with more than 319,000 visitor nights recorded at the 12 parks that offer camping.
observer-me.com
Maine’s plan for saving the Arctic charr in a Somerset County lake is illogical
I recently read an update from Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife in regard to the status of Bald Mountain Pond in northeast Somerset County, home to rare Arctic charr. Unfortunately, the native charr are collapsing under the weight of nonnative smelt and lake trout introductions. Smelt compete with...
observer-me.com
What you need to know to catch fish in Maine this month
Ice anglers are excited about getting out on Maine’s frozen lakes and ponds, but make sure you check conditions before venturing out this month. The January fishing reports from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife list several small bodies of water that typically freeze first, but it is up to anglers to test for ice safety before heading onto the ice as warm temperatures have not been conducive to good ice formation.
observer-me.com
Dover-Foxcroft Kiwanis wraps up Christmas project
To the families and friends of Dover-Foxcroft, Sebec, Monson, and Charleston This message was sent to us from one of the families our Kiwanis Community Christmas Project helped this year:. “I want to say thank you for all the wonderful gifts and Christmas dinner. It truly helps and I feel...
Comments / 0