Although Wilmington has a lot to offer, a thriving venture capital market isn’t among its highlights. Longtime Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo counts the lack of a flourishing venture capital (VC) market as a major missing local link. “You might have a company that has been talked about or created even here in Wilmington,” Saffo said, “but those individuals are having to go elsewhere to find the funding to create the company.”

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO