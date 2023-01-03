Read full article on original website
Related
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
$2,900 per month could hit million of Georgia residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Georgia residents' bank accounts.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
WA senator helps secure Team USA Act into law, ensures equal pay for women athletes
Fifty different sports’ national governing bodies will now be required to ensure equal pay of both male and female athletes.
FDA OKs Alzheimer’s drug that shows modest results
U.S. health officials on Friday approved a closely watched Alzheimer’s drug that modestly slows the brain-robbing disease, albeit with potential safety risks that patients and their doctors will have to carefully weigh.
Fact check: Video shows hearing on Electoral Count Act reform, not proof of 2020 election fraud
A video purporting to show Sen. Roy Blunt uncovering cheating in the 2020 presidential election actually shows him asking about election reform.
Comments / 0