ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Hypes Up Inosuke for Season 3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now hard at work at returning for the third season of the anime later this Spring, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Inosuke Hashibira's return to the franchise! The first two season of the anime was such a massive success that it ended up being a surprise that its debut feature film went on to be even more successful than that. The second season then took it to the next level with an even bigger response for the Entertainment District arc, and now the anime's hoping to follow all of that up with the third season.
otakuusamagazine.com
Japan Racing Association Reveals Animated Ad with Aimer Theme Song
A new animated ad debuted this week for the Japan Racing Association (JRA), featuring direction by Daisuke Kobayashi, with Shingo Yamashita (Chainsaw Man, JUJUTSU KAISEN and Urusei Yatsura opening animation) leading the animation. The video stars a handful of voice actors, including Yui Ishikawa as the veterinarian, Ami Koshimizu as Racehorse bleeding farm female senior staff, Shinnosuke Suzuki as Hoof Technician and Sayumi Suzushiro as Medical Assistant, among others, and features a theme song, “crossovers,” by Aimer.
otakuusamagazine.com
Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible TV Anime Shares Lovely New Visual
January 10 marks the premiere of the Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible TV anime, based on the romantic comedy manga by Nene Yukimori. To get everyone ready, Kadokawa released the gorgeous new visual above. Rent-a-Girlfriend director Kazuomi Koga is at the helm for this one, with Yuya Takahashi...
otakuusamagazine.com
Bungo Stray Dogs Shares Visual, Season 4 Cast Info
The people behind the Bungo Stray Dogs anime shared a new visual for the fourth season and also talked about the actors who will be playing younger versions of characters. This visual is founded on “The Untold Origins of the Detective Agency” from the light novels. As for...
otakuusamagazine.com
Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan Gets Live-Action Film
The live-action version of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure spinoff Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan is headed to the big screen. The film version of the series, which hits theaters in Japan May 26, is called Rohan au Louvre (Rohan at the Louvre), and, as the title suggests, follows Rohan as he visits the famous Paris museum.
Woman named 2022's most beautiful face in the world
The winner of 2022's 'most beautiful face in the world' has been announced. Although it's an extremely subjective award, content creator TC Candler has successfully been compiling an annual list since 1990 while consuming over '12 billion social media impressions' during that time. It is widely considered to be the...
otakuusamagazine.com
Gold Kingdom, Water Kingdom Anime Film Goes Behind the Scenes
A new behind the scenes video recently emerged for the Gold Kingdom, Water Kingdom anime film, which adapts the manga by Nao Iwamoto. In addition to a second look behind the curtain, the official accounts went live with a pair of character videos, so let’s take another look at the feature before it opens in Japan on January 27.
otakuusamagazine.com
Record-Breaking One Piece Film Red Theatrical Run Ends on January 29
It’s been a monumental year for One Piece, and a lot of that can be attributed to the success of One Piece Film Red. The movie opened in Japan on August 6, 2022 and went on to be one of the highest-grossing films of the year, the sixth highest-grossing anime film of all time in Japan, the ninth highest-grossing film of all time in Japan, the fifth highest-grossing anime film of all time around the world and the best performing film for Toei Animation and the One Piece series. Now, its historic run is about to come to an end.
otakuusamagazine.com
The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess Anime Adaptation Revealed
As revealed during this week’s GA Fes 2023 event, Kotei Kobayashi’s The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess novel series is officially getting a TV anime adaptation. The first teaser promo and visual were put on display along with the general announcement and a first peek at who’s working on the staff and joining the voice cast.
otakuusamagazine.com
GOBLIN SLAYER Season 2 Trailer Arrives Along with Studio Change
It’s been almost a full year since GOBLIN SLAYER season 2 was first announced, but hopefully we won’t have to wait too much longer to witness the return. GOBLIN SLAYER II is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2023, and a new teaser trailer has arrived along with the news that the production has switched studios.
Miley Cyrus to Release New Album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ in March, Drops Teaser Trailer
Miley Cyrus has revealed her new album “Endless Summer Vacation” will be arriving on March 10 via her new label, Columbia Records. The record, which Cyrus described as “her love letter to L.A.” in the announcement, will be the follow-up to 2020’s “Plastic Hearts.” News of “Endless Summer Vacation” came attached to a teaser trailer that suggests themes to found in the forthcoming record. The one-minute video features Cyrus reciting a short dialogue over various close-up shots and visual nods to Los Angeles such as rippling water, a helicopter and those eerie-looking cell towers disguised as palm trees that are...
otakuusamagazine.com
Suzume Is Now Japan’s 11th Highest-Grossing Anime Film
The anime film Suzume (a.k.a. Suzume no Tojimari) from Makoto Shinkai hit theaters in Japan in November and was immediately in the number one spot at the box office. This past weekend saw the movie in second place. About eight and a half million people have bought tickets to see it, bringing in 11.35 billion yen (which is approximately $87 million).
otakuusamagazine.com
Get Ready for More Play It Cool, Guys Anime in Ending Theme Video
We recently posted about the new ending theme for the Play It Cool, Guys anime, which has voice actor unit PICG—consisting of protagonist VAs Chiaki Kobayashi, Kouki Uchiyama, Yuichiro Umehara and Shoya Chiba—singing “Taisetsu” (“Precious”). The original announcement stated that the ending theme video would hit YouTube at the start of the year, and it’s here right on time.
