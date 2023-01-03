It’s been a monumental year for One Piece, and a lot of that can be attributed to the success of One Piece Film Red. The movie opened in Japan on August 6, 2022 and went on to be one of the highest-grossing films of the year, the sixth highest-grossing anime film of all time in Japan, the ninth highest-grossing film of all time in Japan, the fifth highest-grossing anime film of all time around the world and the best performing film for Toei Animation and the One Piece series. Now, its historic run is about to come to an end.

