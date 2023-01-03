Read full article on original website
Bungo Stray Dogs Shares Visual, Season 4 Cast Info
The people behind the Bungo Stray Dogs anime shared a new visual for the fourth season and also talked about the actors who will be playing younger versions of characters. This visual is founded on “The Untold Origins of the Detective Agency” from the light novels. As for...
Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan Gets Live-Action Film
The live-action version of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure spinoff Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan is headed to the big screen. The film version of the series, which hits theaters in Japan May 26, is called Rohan au Louvre (Rohan at the Louvre), and, as the title suggests, follows Rohan as he visits the famous Paris museum.
Sumire Uesaka Goes Love Crazy in Miss Nagatoro Season 2 Music Video
The second season of the Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro anime, subtitled 2nd Attack, is premiering on January 7 in Japan and on Crunchyroll, so it’s time to take a look at the new theme song’s music video. Following up on the first season’s opening theme, “EASY LOVE,” voice actor/singer Sumire Uesaka is back to open the series again, this time with “LOVE CRAZY.”
Japan Racing Association Reveals Animated Ad with Aimer Theme Song
A new animated ad debuted this week for the Japan Racing Association (JRA), featuring direction by Daisuke Kobayashi, with Shingo Yamashita (Chainsaw Man, JUJUTSU KAISEN and Urusei Yatsura opening animation) leading the animation. The video stars a handful of voice actors, including Yui Ishikawa as the veterinarian, Ami Koshimizu as Racehorse bleeding farm female senior staff, Shinnosuke Suzuki as Hoof Technician and Sayumi Suzushiro as Medical Assistant, among others, and features a theme song, “crossovers,” by Aimer.
GOBLIN SLAYER Season 2 Trailer Arrives Along with Studio Change
It’s been almost a full year since GOBLIN SLAYER season 2 was first announced, but hopefully we won’t have to wait too much longer to witness the return. GOBLIN SLAYER II is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2023, and a new teaser trailer has arrived along with the news that the production has switched studios.
MF Ghost Anime Reveals More Cast and Staff in New Trailer
CHARACTER – ACTOR. Compositing Director of Photography: Kouji Hayashi (Color & Smile) Sound Effects: Kenji Koyama (Sound Box) Initial D movie director Tomohito Naka is back at the helm for MF Ghost, with Kenichi Yamashita (Hensuki) on series composition, also writing scripts along with Akihiko Inari. Character designs fall to Naoyuki Onda (Berserk: The Golden Age anime films), who also serves as animation director alongside Chiyoko Sakamoto (The World God Only Knows). Other staff members include Hiroki Uchida as CG director, Masafumi Mima as sound director and Akio Dobashi as composer.
Live-Action Voltes V Hype Gets Real in New Mega Trailer
1977 mecha anime Voltes V is coming to life once again thanks to a live-action series from the Philippines, where the classic show has enjoyed a high level of popularity over the years. GMA Network is currently producing Voltes V: Legacy through its GMA Pictures company, which previously worked on 1999 animated film Voltes V: Liberation. The premiere is planned for sometime before the end of the year, and you can see what they’ve been cooking up in the new “Mega Trailer” below.
Naruto Creator Masashi Kishimoto Re-Draws Character’s First Jump Cover Appearance
Naruto Uzumaki first appeared on the cover of Weekly Shonen Jump in the 43rd issue of 1999, and now that iconic debut has been immortalized once again thanks to a redrawing effort from creator Masashi Kishimoto. The author redid the illustration for the latest issue of monthly manga magazine Saikyo Jump, which just hit shelves in Japan today.
Gold Kingdom, Water Kingdom Anime Film Goes Behind the Scenes
A new behind the scenes video recently emerged for the Gold Kingdom, Water Kingdom anime film, which adapts the manga by Nao Iwamoto. In addition to a second look behind the curtain, the official accounts went live with a pair of character videos, so let’s take another look at the feature before it opens in Japan on January 27.
Record-Breaking One Piece Film Red Theatrical Run Ends on January 29
It’s been a monumental year for One Piece, and a lot of that can be attributed to the success of One Piece Film Red. The movie opened in Japan on August 6, 2022 and went on to be one of the highest-grossing films of the year, the sixth highest-grossing anime film of all time in Japan, the ninth highest-grossing film of all time in Japan, the fifth highest-grossing anime film of all time around the world and the best performing film for Toei Animation and the One Piece series. Now, its historic run is about to come to an end.
The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess Anime Adaptation Revealed
As revealed during this week’s GA Fes 2023 event, Kotei Kobayashi’s The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess novel series is officially getting a TV anime adaptation. The first teaser promo and visual were put on display along with the general announcement and a first peek at who’s working on the staff and joining the voice cast.
Get Ready for More Play It Cool, Guys Anime in Ending Theme Video
We recently posted about the new ending theme for the Play It Cool, Guys anime, which has voice actor unit PICG—consisting of protagonist VAs Chiaki Kobayashi, Kouki Uchiyama, Yuichiro Umehara and Shoya Chiba—singing “Taisetsu” (“Precious”). The original announcement stated that the ending theme video would hit YouTube at the start of the year, and it’s here right on time.
Studio Ghibli’s New Year Card Sees Miyazaki Drawing Totoro and Rabbit
People around the world have different New Year’s traditions, and one in Japan is the New Year’s card referred to as a nengajo. In the previous New Year, Studio Ghibli, which had joined social media, shared their nengajo publicly on Twitter with an image Miyazaki had drawn of a tiger (since 2022 was the Year of the Tiger) 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit, and Miyazaki was back with a new nengajo to celebrate.
