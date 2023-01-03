Read full article on original website
cardinalnews.org
Study says Lynchburg can’t support an inland port but Bristol-to-Wytheville region might
A study commissioned last year by the General Assembly to study the feasibility of opening an inland port in either the Lynchburg or Bristol region dismissed one and gave a qualified nod to the other.
WSLS
‘It’s a game changer’: Pulaski gets funds for housing program
PULASKI, Va. – A program in Pulaski is helping to attract people to the area and find a place to call home. The Acquire, Renovate, and Sell program through the state’s Department of Housing has been in the works for about a year. Diana Roark enjoys her work...
YAHOO!
Businessman has big plans for abandoned area of Beckley
Jan. 3—During early morning drop-offs and afternoon picks-up at a Beckley elementary school, local businessman Brian Brown takes a route down Central Avenue. Although the street is separated from downtown Beckley by two stop lights, the area seems all but forgotten with roughly half a dozen abandoned building and dilapidated structures lining both sides of the road.
wvpublic.org
Technical Training Courses Coming To Southern West Virginia
The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority is teaming up with West Virginia University’s Industrial Extension Program to bring technical training courses to the state's southern region. The classes will be offered to business owners, employees, and individuals in the counties represented by NRGRDA. They include Summers, Nicholas, Fayette,...
Investigator notes ‘catastrophic series of mistakes’ revealed by new documents on cross-country killer Austin Edwards
Newly obtained documents on former Virginia State Police (VSP) trooper and recent Washington County Sheriff's Office hire Austin Edwards revealed that the would-be killer at the center of a cross-country triple homicide investigation had his firearm rights revoked in the Commonwealth of Virginia in 2016.
wymt.com
Virginia police department investigating explicit viral video
GRUNDY, Va. (WYMT) - Virginia police are investigating after a video went viral on social media. Grundy Chief of Police J. Seth McGlothlin said his department is aware of an incident that happened at a Double Kwik gas station on January 1. Police told CBS affiliate WJHL the video shows...
Local business remains shut down due to ongoing water crisis
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As the water crisis in Raleigh County continues, its impact is starting to affect people’s livelihoods. The Mighty Shine Car Wash in Beckley closed its doors last Wednesday, December 28, 2022, and still has not reopened. This means the car wash is missing out on a lot of business as typically, […]
Water issues continue for Raleigh County, leading to an increase in water purchased at stores
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– It has been over a week since parts of Raleigh County were designated as unsafe to use the water from their taps. Since then, people across the state continue to visit stores to get their daily supply of water. Clayton Norris said the past few days have been a struggle for […]
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing Conditions
The old saying goes, "If you don't like the weather, just wait a few days..." The people of the Tri-Cites have waited long enough for the frigid temperatures to leave us from Christmas weekend. The weekend caused numerous power and water outages around the area as pipes froze and ground heave led to the main water distribution lines failing. The warming weather helped most water utility districts finally put the lines back together. This time strong winds and storms are marching across the area, leaving thousands of customers without power in the Tri-Cities and many areas in Southwest Virginia.
TN, VA legislators mull marijuana policy on eve of new sessions
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year and a half after major marijuana legislation became effective in Virginia, law enforcement and legislators on both sides of the border are confronting the consequences. Virginia decriminalized the possession of marijuana in 2021. Some lawmakers say the decision to allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants […]
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski County Free Store in need of personal care donations
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Free Store is asking for community support for a few items. The store says it is in need of personal care items. Pulaski County Free Store says these items are often overlooked when donations come in. They need items such as shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, soap and hairspray.
Water crisis raises questions about age of infrastructure in Raleigh County
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Emergency Management Services Director John Zilinski said county first responders and the private Beckley Water Company are cooperating as water crews restore service throughout the county. On Monday morning, January 2, he said things looked hopeful, with water restored in Cool Ridge, with Josephine and Odd expected to […]
WSET
Pulaski Co. team rescues capsized kayaker in Claytor Lake
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Pulaski County team rescued a kayaker in Claytor Lake on Tuesday afternoon. At 1:13 p.m., the Pulaski County Special Operations Team was called to the lake for a kayaker that had capsized and was still in the water. Crews said a nearby kayaker...
wymt.com
One arrested in Southwest Virginia stabbing case
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One person is injured and another is facing charges following what police are calling a violent assault in Wise County. Officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post their office was called to the 8000 block of Main Street in Pound on Tuesday.
Raleigh County Sheriff J.C. Canaday hires two new deputies
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — There are two new deputies patrolling the streets of Raleigh County. Deputy H.E. Farnsworth and Deputy Matthew Dunlap took oaths to serve as law enforcement officers on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick swore Dunlap and Farnsworth into office. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do […]
Beckley Water Company report customers in Odd, Glen Daniels, Fairdale area should have water soon
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Water Company reported on their Facebook Monday, January 2, 2023, that some of the areas affected by the water issue should have results by this afternoon. Beckley Water Company stated customers in the Odd area should expect their water service to be returned sometime this afternoon. The statement also noted […]
WDBJ7.com
Virginia inmate, former VEC employee convicted in fraud cases
INDEPENDENCE, Va. (WDBJ/OSIG Release) - An Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG) investigation has revealed an inmate at River North Correctional Center in Independence filed false unemployment claims with the Virginia Employment Commission, using the names of other inmates. OSIG says the scheme was to defraud the Commonwealth of Virginia of unemployment insurance and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).
Three people arrested, charged in connection with Mercer Mall parking lot homicide
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Arrests are made in the November 2022 death of a Mercer County man. According to Chief Alan Christian of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Landon Cartwright, Elijah Terry, and Raheem Reed were arrested by detectives with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. They are charged with Accessory After the Fact wit: Homicide in […]
wjhl.com
Suspect arrested after pursuit through Smyth County
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Deputies from Smyth County arrested a suspect after a pursuit ended with spike strips. According to Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler, a 2013 Toyota had been reported stolen from Saltville on Tuesday. Shuler said deputies found the vehicle Wednesday, and a pursuit ensued. The...
Chick-fil-A at Crossroads Mall closes after over 40 years
MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — After over 40 years of service, Chick-fil-a located at the Crossroads Mall in Raleigh County shut its doors. The store’s final day was December 3, 2022. We do not know the exact reason why the store closed. A statement from Chick-fil-a says: “It has been our pleasure to serve each […]
