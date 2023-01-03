ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tazewell, VA

YAHOO!

Businessman has big plans for abandoned area of Beckley

Jan. 3—During early morning drop-offs and afternoon picks-up at a Beckley elementary school, local businessman Brian Brown takes a route down Central Avenue. Although the street is separated from downtown Beckley by two stop lights, the area seems all but forgotten with roughly half a dozen abandoned building and dilapidated structures lining both sides of the road.
BECKLEY, WV
wvpublic.org

Technical Training Courses Coming To Southern West Virginia

The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority is teaming up with West Virginia University’s Industrial Extension Program to bring technical training courses to the state's southern region. The classes will be offered to business owners, employees, and individuals in the counties represented by NRGRDA. They include Summers, Nicholas, Fayette,...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Virginia police department investigating explicit viral video

GRUNDY, Va. (WYMT) - Virginia police are investigating after a video went viral on social media. Grundy Chief of Police J. Seth McGlothlin said his department is aware of an incident that happened at a Double Kwik gas station on January 1. Police told CBS affiliate WJHL the video shows...
GRUNDY, VA
WVNS

Local business remains shut down due to ongoing water crisis

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As the water crisis in Raleigh County continues, its impact is starting to affect people’s livelihoods. The Mighty Shine Car Wash in Beckley closed its doors last Wednesday, December 28, 2022, and still has not reopened. This means the car wash is missing out on a lot of business as typically, […]
BECKLEY, WV
John M. Dabbs

Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing Conditions

The old saying goes, "If you don't like the weather, just wait a few days..." The people of the Tri-Cites have waited long enough for the frigid temperatures to leave us from Christmas weekend. The weekend caused numerous power and water outages around the area as pipes froze and ground heave led to the main water distribution lines failing. The warming weather helped most water utility districts finally put the lines back together. This time strong winds and storms are marching across the area, leaving thousands of customers without power in the Tri-Cities and many areas in Southwest Virginia.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

TN, VA legislators mull marijuana policy on eve of new sessions

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year and a half after major marijuana legislation became effective in Virginia, law enforcement and legislators on both sides of the border are confronting the consequences. Virginia decriminalized the possession of marijuana in 2021. Some lawmakers say the decision to allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WDBJ7.com

Pulaski County Free Store in need of personal care donations

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Free Store is asking for community support for a few items. The store says it is in need of personal care items. Pulaski County Free Store says these items are often overlooked when donations come in. They need items such as shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, soap and hairspray.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Water crisis raises questions about age of infrastructure in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Emergency Management Services Director John Zilinski said county first responders and the private Beckley Water Company are cooperating as water crews restore service throughout the county. On Monday morning, January 2, he said things looked hopeful, with water restored in Cool Ridge, with Josephine and Odd expected to […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WSET

Pulaski Co. team rescues capsized kayaker in Claytor Lake

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Pulaski County team rescued a kayaker in Claytor Lake on Tuesday afternoon. At 1:13 p.m., the Pulaski County Special Operations Team was called to the lake for a kayaker that had capsized and was still in the water. Crews said a nearby kayaker...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

One arrested in Southwest Virginia stabbing case

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One person is injured and another is facing charges following what police are calling a violent assault in Wise County. Officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post their office was called to the 8000 block of Main Street in Pound on Tuesday.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Raleigh County Sheriff J.C. Canaday hires two new deputies

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — There are two new deputies patrolling the streets of Raleigh County. Deputy H.E. Farnsworth and Deputy Matthew Dunlap took oaths to serve as law enforcement officers on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick swore Dunlap and Farnsworth into office. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WDBJ7.com

Virginia inmate, former VEC employee convicted in fraud cases

INDEPENDENCE, Va. (WDBJ/OSIG Release) - An Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG) investigation has revealed an inmate at River North Correctional Center in Independence filed false unemployment claims with the Virginia Employment Commission, using the names of other inmates. OSIG says the scheme was to defraud the Commonwealth of Virginia of unemployment insurance and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).
INDEPENDENCE, VA
wjhl.com

Suspect arrested after pursuit through Smyth County

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Deputies from Smyth County arrested a suspect after a pursuit ended with spike strips. According to Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler, a 2013 Toyota had been reported stolen from Saltville on Tuesday. Shuler said deputies found the vehicle Wednesday, and a pursuit ensued. The...
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Chick-fil-A at Crossroads Mall closes after over 40 years

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — After over 40 years of service, Chick-fil-a located at the Crossroads Mall in Raleigh County shut its doors. The store’s final day was December 3, 2022. We do not know the exact reason why the store closed. A statement from Chick-fil-a says: “It has been our pleasure to serve each […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV

