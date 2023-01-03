ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

ladailypost.com

UNM-LA Advisory Board Meets Monday In Wallace Hall

The UNM-Los Alamos (UNM-LA) Advisory Board will meet 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 in Wallace Hall, in Building 5, on the campus at 1000 University Drive. Agenda items include a presentation about UNM-LA fees and tuition, as well as administrative reports from each member of the Executive Team. Direct questions...
ladailypost.com

PED: 2023 Teacher Of The Year Initiation Ceremony Jan. 13

SANTA FE — The New Mexico Public Education Department (PED) announces that Tara Hughes, New Mexico’s Teacher of the Year, will be honored at 3:30-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 in Rotunda Hall of the New Mexico State Capitol at 490 Old Santa Fe Trail. Among those in attendance...
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Lauritzen: An Open Letter To New Mexico

My name is Bernadette Lauritzen and I am the Executive Director of the Los Alamos Retired and Senior Organization. This month we will celebrate 25 years, providing services to the Betty Ehart and White Rock Senior Centers. While I certainly don’t speak for all senior centers, I implore the residents...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

County Library Board Meets Monday Jan. 9, 2023

The Los Alamos County Library Board will meet 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 in Council Chambers Suite #110 at 1000 Central Ave. and virtually on Zoom. This meeting is open to the public. Find the agenda to this meeting here: Jan. 9, 2023 Library Board Agenda. Find the link to...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

Obituary: Mary Frances Naffziger Feb. 15, 1931 – Dec. 23, 2022

MARY FRANCES NAFFZIGER Feb. 15, 1931 – Dec. 23, 2022. A resident of Los Alamos since 1958, Frances was a beloved teacher and fixture in the Los Alamos music community. She was born in Salisbury, North Carolina Feb. 15, 1931, to Hannis Woodson Thompson and Lillian Boger Thompson. She admitted to being “a bit of a tomboy,” and chose to enroll in a physics class in high school rather than home economics, which the girls were supposed to take.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

‘Buffalo Buffalo Turquoise Buffalo’ to film in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office announced Wednesday that the independent feature, “Buffalo Buffalo Turquoise Buffalo” has started principal photography in Santa Fe and Albuquerque. According to a news release, the film tells the story of two strangers who find themselves searching for meaning when their roommate disappears.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

COVID-19 Community Newsletter For Jan. 7, 2023

Los Alamos County is LOW, but the XBB.1.5 variant is ramping up and the post-holiday spike in cases is starting to show – especially among our seniors. What should you do to stay healthy and safe as we head into the new year? Check out this week’s COVID-19 Community Newsletter for information and resources to help you navigate the latest concerns.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: String of shootings, Traffic laws, Breezy, Santa Fe restaurant reopened, Santa Fe adoption event

[1] Police investigate shootings at homes, offices of Albuquerque elected officials – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating at least four recent shootings at the homes and an office of two Bernalillo County commissioners and two state senators. APD says the shootings occurred on four separate days over the past month, with the latest happening on Thursday morning. During a news conference about the case Thursday, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller revealed that the fourth shooting happened at the office of newly appointed state Senator Moe Maestas. Thursday night, officials released additional information related to a possible, fifth shooting.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Death Announcement: Juan ‘Rob’ Baldonado Has Died

Juan “Rob” Baldonado, 53, passed away peacefully Dec. 9, 2022, at home in Los Alamos, N.M. Cremation has taken place. An obituary will be published at a later time regarding details of a memorial and burial to be held at Guaje Pines Cemetery in Los Alamos in warmer weather.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Dew Paws Rescue Seeks Adoptions For 11 Puppies

Dew Paws Rescue is a foster-based rescue that pulls dogs and cats from high-kill shelters, removes them from situations of abuse or neglect, and accepts owner surrenders when able. Dew Paws Rescue is passionate about giving every animal a chance. Please email infodewpaws@gmail.com if interested in fostering or adopting. Dew Paws Rescue is based out of Santa Fe. Courtesy/Dew Paws Rescue.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Rent assistance program, Safe Outdoor Spaces, Quiet weather, Eviction issues, Balloon event

Wednesday’s Top Stories Wednesday’s Five Facts [1] Federal money running out for rent relief, utility assistance program – State legislators will soon determine if a program that’s given relieve to thousands of New Mexicans during the pandemic will come to an end. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is running out of federal funds. In a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque realtor finds recently sold home in shambles

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A local realtor is picking up the pieces, after walking into a home he recently sold, and finding it in shambles. An already bare home is even more empty with burglars taking off with what was there and leaving behind thousands of dollars in damage. “Albuquerque in particular has an issue with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

