Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ladailypost.com
UNM-LA Advisory Board Meets Monday In Wallace Hall
The UNM-Los Alamos (UNM-LA) Advisory Board will meet 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 in Wallace Hall, in Building 5, on the campus at 1000 University Drive. Agenda items include a presentation about UNM-LA fees and tuition, as well as administrative reports from each member of the Executive Team. Direct questions...
ladailypost.com
PED: 2023 Teacher Of The Year Initiation Ceremony Jan. 13
SANTA FE — The New Mexico Public Education Department (PED) announces that Tara Hughes, New Mexico’s Teacher of the Year, will be honored at 3:30-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 in Rotunda Hall of the New Mexico State Capitol at 490 Old Santa Fe Trail. Among those in attendance...
ladailypost.com
Lauritzen: An Open Letter To New Mexico
My name is Bernadette Lauritzen and I am the Executive Director of the Los Alamos Retired and Senior Organization. This month we will celebrate 25 years, providing services to the Betty Ehart and White Rock Senior Centers. While I certainly don’t speak for all senior centers, I implore the residents...
ladailypost.com
County Library Board Meets Monday Jan. 9, 2023
The Los Alamos County Library Board will meet 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 in Council Chambers Suite #110 at 1000 Central Ave. and virtually on Zoom. This meeting is open to the public. Find the agenda to this meeting here: Jan. 9, 2023 Library Board Agenda. Find the link to...
ladailypost.com
Obituary: Mary Frances Naffziger Feb. 15, 1931 – Dec. 23, 2022
MARY FRANCES NAFFZIGER Feb. 15, 1931 – Dec. 23, 2022. A resident of Los Alamos since 1958, Frances was a beloved teacher and fixture in the Los Alamos music community. She was born in Salisbury, North Carolina Feb. 15, 1931, to Hannis Woodson Thompson and Lillian Boger Thompson. She admitted to being “a bit of a tomboy,” and chose to enroll in a physics class in high school rather than home economics, which the girls were supposed to take.
ladailypost.com
Chamber Hosts Monthly Los Alamos Newcomers Meetup Sponsored By Zia Credit Union @ 5:15 PM Monday
The Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce shares a reminder about the monthly Los Alamos Newcomers Meetup organized by the Chamber and MainStreet and sponsored by Zia Credit Union. The next meetup is Monday, Jan. 9 at projectY cowork space at 150 Central Park Square. These meetups are held the first...
KRQE News 13
‘Buffalo Buffalo Turquoise Buffalo’ to film in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office announced Wednesday that the independent feature, “Buffalo Buffalo Turquoise Buffalo” has started principal photography in Santa Fe and Albuquerque. According to a news release, the film tells the story of two strangers who find themselves searching for meaning when their roommate disappears.
ladailypost.com
Community Invited To Meet Northern New Mexico College New President Hector Balderas
ESPAÑOLA — Northern New Mexico College (NNMC) is hosting receptions for new president Hector Balderas, JD, CFE. NNMC Board President Michael A. Martin and the Board of Regents invite the community to join them for Welcome Receptions at the Española and El Rito campuses. Receptions 3-4 p.m....
ladailypost.com
COVID-19 Community Newsletter For Jan. 7, 2023
Los Alamos County is LOW, but the XBB.1.5 variant is ramping up and the post-holiday spike in cases is starting to show – especially among our seniors. What should you do to stay healthy and safe as we head into the new year? Check out this week’s COVID-19 Community Newsletter for information and resources to help you navigate the latest concerns.
Previously-vandalized Santa Fe restaurant is open for business again
“Seeing all of the pictures of what had happened was so tragic."
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: String of shootings, Traffic laws, Breezy, Santa Fe restaurant reopened, Santa Fe adoption event
[1] Police investigate shootings at homes, offices of Albuquerque elected officials – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating at least four recent shootings at the homes and an office of two Bernalillo County commissioners and two state senators. APD says the shootings occurred on four separate days over the past month, with the latest happening on Thursday morning. During a news conference about the case Thursday, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller revealed that the fourth shooting happened at the office of newly appointed state Senator Moe Maestas. Thursday night, officials released additional information related to a possible, fifth shooting.
ladailypost.com
Death Announcement: Juan ‘Rob’ Baldonado Has Died
Juan “Rob” Baldonado, 53, passed away peacefully Dec. 9, 2022, at home in Los Alamos, N.M. Cremation has taken place. An obituary will be published at a later time regarding details of a memorial and burial to be held at Guaje Pines Cemetery in Los Alamos in warmer weather.
ladailypost.com
Max De Azevedo Named General Counsel For New Mexico Department Of Cultural Affairs
SANTA FE — The New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs (NMDCA) announce that Max De Azevedo has been named General Counsel for the Department. De Azevedo succeeds Peter Ives, who retired Dec. 31, 2022 after more than a decade of public service in city and state government in Santa Fe.
ladailypost.com
Another View Of Wolf Moon Rising Over Los Alamos
Another view of the Wolf Moon rising Friday evening over Los Alamos. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Dew Paws Rescue Seeks Adoptions For 11 Puppies
Dew Paws Rescue is a foster-based rescue that pulls dogs and cats from high-kill shelters, removes them from situations of abuse or neglect, and accepts owner surrenders when able. Dew Paws Rescue is passionate about giving every animal a chance. Please email infodewpaws@gmail.com if interested in fostering or adopting. Dew Paws Rescue is based out of Santa Fe. Courtesy/Dew Paws Rescue.
KRQE Newsfeed: Rent assistance program, Safe Outdoor Spaces, Quiet weather, Eviction issues, Balloon event
Wednesday’s Top Stories Wednesday’s Five Facts [1] Federal money running out for rent relief, utility assistance program – State legislators will soon determine if a program that’s given relieve to thousands of New Mexicans during the pandemic will come to an end. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is running out of federal funds. In a […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
406mtsports.com
'Living in fear' finally pushed Billings' Brooke Berry to leave New Mexico for Montana State
BILLINGS — The first gunshots Brooke Berry says she ever heard in her life sent her and her roommates scurrying back to their apartment, where they fell to the floor hoping to get out of harm’s way. Berry’s life was disrupted — changed, even, she says — just...
Albuquerque realtor finds recently sold home in shambles
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A local realtor is picking up the pieces, after walking into a home he recently sold, and finding it in shambles. An already bare home is even more empty with burglars taking off with what was there and leaving behind thousands of dollars in damage. “Albuquerque in particular has an issue with […]
Comments / 0