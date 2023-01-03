ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine on the verge of recapturing Kreminna from Russia, official says

Ukrainian forces are on the brink of recapturing the strategically important city of Kreminna in the east, according to a local official. Serhiy Haidai, regional governor of the contested Luhansk region, which was annexed by Vladimir Putin after a sham referendum, tweeted Monday that the military command of the Russian forces “has left #kreminna, which the Ukrainian military is approaching…” Haidi added that the fighting was already raging not far from the city. In a Telegram post Tuesday, the official wrote: “the Russians understand that if they lose Kreminna, their entire line of defense will ‘fall.'” In a Christmas Eve tweet, Haidai said that...
Top Russian Authority Threatens Ukraine After Putin Says He's Prepared To Negotiate

While the wild battling goes on in the Ukrainian front lines with no break for the Christmas season, the Kremlin's publicity war is heightening. Two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin professed to be prepared to arrange a peace treaty, saying “it’s not us who refuse talks, it’s them,” one of his top officials said Tuesday that Ukraine must demilitarize or “the Russian army (will) solve the issue.”
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Pavel Antov, Russian sausage tycoon who criticized Ukraine war, dies in fall

A Russian sausage tycoon who criticized the invasion of Ukraine plunged to his death from a luxury hotel in India — three days after his friend lost his life on the same trip. Pavel Antov, who was reportedly celebrating his upcoming 66th birthday, was found dead outside the Hotel Sai International in Rayagada, the UK’s Telegraph reported. According to Russian state media, Antov, who was also a politician, died in a fall from his third-floor window at the swanky hotel. His passing on Sunday is the latest in a series of mysterious deaths involving Russian tycoons since the start of strongman Vladimir Putin’s...
Criticism mounts in Russia as Ukrainian strike toll rises

Russia said Wednesday the toll climbed in its worst single reported loss from a Ukrainian strike, which an increasingly criticised Moscow blamed on troops using mobile phones. The death toll in Makiivka is the highest reported by the Russian military in a single strike since its troops invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
Russia blames its soldiers' mobile phone use for deadly missile strike

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry on Wednesday blamed mobile phone use by its soldiers for a deadly Ukrainian missile strike that it said killed 89 servicemen, raising the reported death toll from 63. The New Year's Eve strike, the deadliest single incident Moscow has acknowledged since the start of...
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

