Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
The race to overthrow Putin and take his Kremlin crown has begun, says former Russian loyalist
The battle to replace Putin is raging to the extent that 'even we can notice it', said Igor Strelkov, a former FSB colonel key to Putin's annexation of Crimea and subjugation of the Donetsk region of Ukraine in 2014.
Ukraine turning the tables on Russia, close to using 'strike drones' to counter attacks: Live updates
Ukrainian officials have made veiled references to using their own drones in attacks on Russian military bases in recent weeks. Live updates.
A war reporter decorated by Putin says the Kremlin's story that cellphones are why a lot of Russian troops died in a Ukrainian strike is 'not very convincing'
A top Ukrainian military official said the Russians were "putting the blame on each other" after a recent HIMARS strike killed scores of troops.
Ukraine on the verge of recapturing Kreminna from Russia, official says
Ukrainian forces are on the brink of recapturing the strategically important city of Kreminna in the east, according to a local official. Serhiy Haidai, regional governor of the contested Luhansk region, which was annexed by Vladimir Putin after a sham referendum, tweeted Monday that the military command of the Russian forces “has left #kreminna, which the Ukrainian military is approaching…” Haidi added that the fighting was already raging not far from the city. In a Telegram post Tuesday, the official wrote: “the Russians understand that if they lose Kreminna, their entire line of defense will ‘fall.'” In a Christmas Eve tweet, Haidai said that...
Head of Ukraine's military says he has 'no doubt' the Russians 'will have another go at Kyiv' as Putin adds more troops to his army
General Zaluzhnyi says Russia's total war on Ukraine's infrastructure aims to force a ceasefire so that it can rest, replenish, and come back harder.
Putin's Soldiers Are Running Away From Key Battles: Ukraine
Serhiy Haidai, who serves as the regional governor of the Luhansk region, said that Russian defense lines will fall if they lose the city of Kreminna.
Top Russian Authority Threatens Ukraine After Putin Says He's Prepared To Negotiate
While the wild battling goes on in the Ukrainian front lines with no break for the Christmas season, the Kremlin's publicity war is heightening. Two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin professed to be prepared to arrange a peace treaty, saying “it’s not us who refuse talks, it’s them,” one of his top officials said Tuesday that Ukraine must demilitarize or “the Russian army (will) solve the issue.”
Ukrainian forces are bracing for the possibility of another Russian invasion via Belarus: 'We have to be ready'
"We have to be concerned," Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told CNN, adding that Belarus is not a "friendly neighbor."
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Russia Losing Thousands of Soldiers As Bakhmut Plan Collapses: Ukraine
A Ukrainian official in the region has called Russia's waged battle more "symbolic" than strategic.
Trump lawyers ordered to hand over names of individuals hired to search Trump properties for classified documents
A federal judge has asked former President Donald Trump's attorneys to turn over the names of the individuals hired to search four properties for documents late last year, a source familiar with the order told CNN.
Ukraine Says Makiivka HIMARS Attack Killed 400 Russians: 'Absolute Carnage'
The Ukrainian Defence Ministry has also highlighted increasing numbers of Russian casualties in recent days following successful strikes.
Pavel Antov, Russian sausage tycoon who criticized Ukraine war, dies in fall
A Russian sausage tycoon who criticized the invasion of Ukraine plunged to his death from a luxury hotel in India — three days after his friend lost his life on the same trip. Pavel Antov, who was reportedly celebrating his upcoming 66th birthday, was found dead outside the Hotel Sai International in Rayagada, the UK’s Telegraph reported. According to Russian state media, Antov, who was also a politician, died in a fall from his third-floor window at the swanky hotel. His passing on Sunday is the latest in a series of mysterious deaths involving Russian tycoons since the start of strongman Vladimir Putin’s...
NBC Philadelphia
Russians Are Angry Over Deadly Ukrainian Strike; Zelenskyy Says Moscow Aims to ‘Exhaust' Ukraine With Attacks
This was CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine on January 3, 2023. See here for the latest updates. Russian anger is rising over a deadly Ukrainian strike that killed dozens and perhaps hundreds of Moscow's soldiers, and some lawmakers are demanding punishment for commanders they say put troops in danger.
Russia Searching for Soldiers Who Are Abandoning War 'En Masse': Ukraine
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Russian guards are looking for more than 200 deserters in one region alone.
Criticism mounts in Russia as Ukrainian strike toll rises
Russia said Wednesday the toll climbed in its worst single reported loss from a Ukrainian strike, which an increasingly criticised Moscow blamed on troops using mobile phones. The death toll in Makiivka is the highest reported by the Russian military in a single strike since its troops invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
Ukraine claims hundreds of Russian soldiers killed in missile strike
Ukrainian authorities claimed on Monday that around 400 Russian soldiers were killed in a New Year's Eve missile strike on a town in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory of Dontesk.
Russia Loses 10,000 Troops in Two Weeks: Ukraine
Ukraine's armed forces have claimed that 109,720 Russian troops have been killed since the start of the war.
Russia blames its soldiers' mobile phone use for deadly missile strike
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry on Wednesday blamed mobile phone use by its soldiers for a deadly Ukrainian missile strike that it said killed 89 servicemen, raising the reported death toll from 63. The New Year's Eve strike, the deadliest single incident Moscow has acknowledged since the start of...
