Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats would 'all be unconscious' if they took shots every time Kevin McCarthy lost a Republican vote for speaker
The New York progressive was responding to GOP Rep. Kat Cammack's comment that Democrats brought popcorn and alcohol to the chamber.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden
Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
Biden and McConnell bipartisanship bridge: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Networks covering the chaos of the House Speaker vote did a split screen contrast of it with the bipartisan Biden-McConnell bridge summit over the Ohio River Wednesday with Republican and Democratic Governors and Senators of Kentucky and Ohio, there to commemorate the bipartisan Infrastructure Law being put to good use.
Ex-Sen. Burr: SEC probe into trading over with 'no action'
RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has concluded its investigation of former North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr related to investment sales early in the coronavirus pandemic without taking any action, Burr said on Friday. Burr, a Republican who didn’t seek reelection in November...
McCarthy flips GOP holdouts as his campaign for U.S. House speaker gathers speed
WASHINGTON — Kevin McCarthy’s campaign to become speaker of the U.S. House will stretch into at least Friday night, as the California Republican inched ahead in his struggle to unite his divided party around his candidacy and an overhaul of rules under which the chamber will operate. “We’ll come back tonight, and I believe at […] The post McCarthy flips GOP holdouts as his campaign for U.S. House speaker gathers speed appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
The ‘room where it happens?’ Hamilton fans compare 1790 compromise to current speaker chaos
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The hit show “Hamilton” managed to do what seemed impossible: turn the mundane wheeling and dealing of politics into entertaining drama. Not that it can match the drama of what’s currently happening in Washington D.C., and the ongoing effort to elect a speaker for the U.S. House.
Ashli Babbitt’s mother arrested outside Capitol on two-year anniversary of Jan. 6 riot
Ashli Babbitt’s mother was arrested outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday afternoon, as she demonstrated with a larger group on the two-year anniversary of her daughter’s death during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. Micki Witthoeft, 58, was arrested on two traffic violations for failing to obey an order from Capitol Police and illegally blocking traffic,…
