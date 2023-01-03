ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

The Independent

Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden

Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
NEW YORK STATE
Cleveland.com

Biden and McConnell bipartisanship bridge: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Networks covering the chaos of the House Speaker vote did a split screen contrast of it with the bipartisan Biden-McConnell bridge summit over the Ohio River Wednesday with Republican and Democratic Governors and Senators of Kentucky and Ohio, there to commemorate the bipartisan Infrastructure Law being put to good use.
KENTUCKY STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ex-Sen. Burr: SEC probe into trading over with 'no action'

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has concluded its investigation of former North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr related to investment sales early in the coronavirus pandemic without taking any action, Burr said on Friday. Burr, a Republican who didn’t seek reelection in November...
South Dakota Searchlight

McCarthy flips GOP holdouts as his campaign for U.S. House speaker gathers speed

WASHINGTON — Kevin McCarthy’s campaign to become speaker of the U.S. House will stretch into at least Friday night, as the California Republican inched ahead in his struggle to unite his divided party around his candidacy and an overhaul of rules under which the chamber will operate. “We’ll come back tonight, and I believe at […] The post McCarthy flips GOP holdouts as his campaign for U.S. House speaker gathers speed appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
CALIFORNIA STATE
