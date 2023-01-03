JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —1.2.2023 — DeSantis's "Gladiator" Moment — All Eyes on Tallahassee— Mast, Frost, Eskamani, Moskowitz—More...

Read full article on original website
Gov. DeSantis appoints Democrat Dave Kerner to captain FLHSMV
The former Palm Beach County Mayor made waves when he endorsed DeSantis in the 2022 election. Gov. Ron DeSantis has nominated former Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner as Executive Director of the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV). Kerner, currently a County Commissioner, will serve as interim...
Gov. Ron DeSantis Administration Demands Universities Report Programs On Diversity, CRT
Desperate to uphold white fragility, Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking Florida universities to report info about critical race theory and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. The post Gov. Ron DeSantis Administration Demands Universities Report Programs On Diversity, CRT appeared first on NewsOne.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has nominated Palm Beach County Commissioner Dave Kerner to a statewide position and appointed county Republican Party Chairman Michael Barnett to replace him, the governor’s office announced Thursday. Kerner, a District 3 commissioner and former county mayor, will become the executive director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. Kerner, 39, will ...
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday evening that he has named Palm Beach County Commissioner Dave Kerner to a top post at the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. To fill the vacancy on the county commission created by Kerner's departure, DeSantis has appointed Michael Barnett, a Boca Raton attorney who last...
Last Squeeze —12.3.2023 — DeSantis Says Florida is Number ONE— Speaker of the House Drama Happening Now—Much More...
Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. DeSantis to Continue Waging Legislative War Against the Communist. Governor Ron DeSantis: 'Florida is #1' (VIDEO) In his inauguration address, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wowed the Republican faithful, invoking thoughts of former President Ronald Reagan,...
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has spent the last four years creating a national reputation and securing his position as the favorite governor for conservatives around the country, began his second term in office on Tuesday.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the 100-year anniversary of the Rosewood massacre, state lawmakers are asking the governor to lower flags to honor the lives lost starting now and ending on Saturday. A letter signed by the Democratic leaders of the state Senate, House, and the Legislative Black Caucus was...
DNC spotlights abortion schism between Kristi Noem, Ron DeSantis
More incoming fire for DeSantis comes from a potential 2024 rival. As 2024 comes into view, Democrats are exploiting Republican jockeying on red meat issues, with abortion topping the list. The Democratic National Committee “War Room” messaging operation is calling attention to a rift between two red state Governors on...
ORLANDO, Fla. — The governor’s office is putting pressure on universities across the state as part of support for the Stop WOKE Act. “WOKE” in the bill stands for “wrongs to our kids and employees.”. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Gov. Ron DeSantis...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Democratic state lawmakers are asking the Governor Ron DeSantis to order flags at half-staff to honor the victims of the Rosewood Massacre. It’s been one hundred years since the Rosewood Massacre in Levy County. The lawmakers want flags in Florida to be lowered until sunset...
Governor Ron DeSantis Takes Aim at Diversity and Inclusion Teaching in Florida’s State Colleges
DeSantis wants to prove that "Florida is where 'woke' goes to die. Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. Just days after the inauguration ceremony at the start of his second term as Florida's Governor, it seems clear the Ron DeSantis is indeed on a mission to eradicate so-called 'woke' ideology from the state's schools and colleges. It has emerged that late in December 2022, via his Office of Budget and Policy, DeSantis set out to find just how much money has been spent in state colleges in promoting such ideologies.
2 years later: 35 Central Florida residents face Capitol riot charges
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two years after large groups of people stormed the U.S. Capitol, fewer than half of the cases involving Central Florida residents have been resolved, according to court records. To date, 35 Central Florida residents have been arrested and charged for their involvement in the Capitol riot...
Florida bears the ‘sacred fire of liberty,’ Gov. DeSantis proclaims for second term
‘We will never surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die.’. Proclaiming that Florida carries the nation’s torch of freedom, Gov. Ron DeSantis implored the state during his inauguration address. Before a crowd of more than 3,000 dignitaries and supporters to launch his second term...
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis And First Lady Casey DeSantis First Dance At The Governor’s Inaugural Ball
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis hosted “the Governor’s Inaugural Ball” at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center this evening. Joined on stage by their three children, Madison, Mason, and Mamie, the couple walked out to a rendition of Van Zant’s “Sweet
Florida GOP Leader Called for Armed Police Response to Drag Show
The furor over child attendance at drag performances across the country reached an end-of-year fever pitch as pundits called for arrests and Florida regulators threatened to revoke the state licenses of local venues if they let children attend a raunchy holiday-themed drag show. Amid the outrage, Florida GOP leader Christian...
DeSantis admin wants universities to report resources used for diversity, CRT initiatives
TALLAHASSEE - As Gov. Ron DeSantis targets "trendy ideology" in higher education, his administration is asking state colleges and universities for information about resources they are putting into activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory. DeSantis has made the fight against critical race theory - which is based on the premise that racism is embedded in American institutions - a linchpin of his education and political agenda. During an inauguration speech Tuesday to start his second term, DeSantis took aim at ideological issues on campuses. "We must ensure school systems are responsive to parents and to...
Gov. DeSantis appoints Melissa Stone, others to Florida Commission on the Status of Women
DeSantis also appointed Maruchi Azorin and Maria Wells. Gov. Ron DeSantis, just before the new year, appointed three women to the Florida Commission on the Status of Women. Included in the appointees is Melissa Stone, Cavalry Strategies CEO. Stone previously served as Chief of Staff for former Gov. Rick Scott.
What’s next for Andrew Warren?
After being elected twice, former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren was removed from office in August by Gov. Ron DeSantis after signing pledges – one vowing not to prosecute abortion cases and another refusing prosecution against doctors performing gender reassignment surgery – and implementing internal policy not to prosecute low level misdemeanors unless public safety is at risk.
New Florida laws that took effect starting January 1st
A handful of new laws went into effect starting January 1st in the Sunshine State, focusing on issues like newborn health care, toll relief and the property insurance system.
State measure seeks to allow universities to steer endorsements toward student-athletes
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - A measure filed at the state capitol this week seeks to allow colleges, universities, and their employees to steer endorsement opportunities toward student-athletes. The bill is filed for the 2023 legislative session, which will begin in March. The proposal would make a major change to Florida’s...
