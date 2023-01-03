ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —1.2.2023 — DeSantis's "Gladiator" Moment — All Eyes on Tallahassee— Mast, Frost, Eskamani, Moskowitz—More...

By Javier Manjarres
floridianpress.com
 3 days ago
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis appoints Democrat Dave Kerner to captain FLHSMV

The former Palm Beach County Mayor made waves when he endorsed DeSantis in the 2022 election. Gov. Ron DeSantis has nominated former Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner as Executive Director of the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV). Kerner, currently a County Commissioner, will serve as interim...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

DeSantis picks Palm Beach County commissioner Dave Kerner for statewide job and appoints replacement

Gov. Ron DeSantis has nominated Palm Beach County Commissioner Dave Kerner to a statewide position and appointed county Republican Party Chairman Michael Barnett to replace him, the governor’s office announced Thursday. Kerner, a District 3 commissioner and former county mayor, will become the executive director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. Kerner, 39, will ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
floridianpress.com

Last Squeeze —12.3.2023 — DeSantis Says Florida is Number ONE— Speaker of the House Drama Happening Now—Much More...

Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. DeSantis to Continue Waging Legislative War Against the Communist. Governor Ron DeSantis: 'Florida is #1' (VIDEO) In his inauguration address, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wowed the Republican faithful, invoking thoughts of former President Ronald Reagan,...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

DNC spotlights abortion schism between Kristi Noem, Ron DeSantis

More incoming fire for DeSantis comes from a potential 2024 rival. As 2024 comes into view, Democrats are exploiting Republican jockeying on red meat issues, with abortion topping the list. The Democratic National Committee “War Room” messaging operation is calling attention to a rift between two red state Governors on...
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Governor Ron DeSantis Takes Aim at Diversity and Inclusion Teaching in Florida’s State Colleges

DeSantis wants to prove that "Florida is where 'woke' goes to die. Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. Just days after the inauguration ceremony at the start of his second term as Florida's Governor, it seems clear the Ron DeSantis is indeed on a mission to eradicate so-called 'woke' ideology from the state's schools and colleges. It has emerged that late in December 2022, via his Office of Budget and Policy, DeSantis set out to find just how much money has been spent in state colleges in promoting such ideologies.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

2 years later: 35 Central Florida residents face Capitol riot charges

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two years after large groups of people stormed the U.S. Capitol, fewer than half of the cases involving Central Florida residents have been resolved, according to court records. To date, 35 Central Florida residents have been arrested and charged for their involvement in the Capitol riot...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami New Times

Florida GOP Leader Called for Armed Police Response to Drag Show

The furor over child attendance at drag performances across the country reached an end-of-year fever pitch as pundits called for arrests and Florida regulators threatened to revoke the state licenses of local venues if they let children attend a raunchy holiday-themed drag show. Amid the outrage, Florida GOP leader Christian...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

DeSantis admin wants universities to report resources used for diversity, CRT initiatives

TALLAHASSEE - As Gov. Ron DeSantis targets "trendy ideology" in higher education, his administration is asking state colleges and universities for information about resources they are putting into activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory. DeSantis has made the fight against critical race theory - which is based on the premise that racism is embedded in American institutions - a linchpin of his education and political agenda. During an inauguration speech Tuesday to start his second term, DeSantis took aim at ideological issues on campuses. "We must ensure school systems are responsive to parents and to...
FLORIDA STATE
thetampabay100.com

What’s next for Andrew Warren?

After being elected twice, former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren was removed from office in August by Gov. Ron DeSantis after signing pledges – one vowing not to prosecute abortion cases and another refusing prosecution against doctors performing gender reassignment surgery – and implementing internal policy not to prosecute low level misdemeanors unless public safety is at risk.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

