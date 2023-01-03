Kenny Golladay caught his first touchdown as a Giant in dramatic fashion. The Big Blue receiver, who has been primarily benched for the majority of the season, caught the one-handed 25-yard pass from Davis Webb in the final seconds of the Giants’ 22-16 loss against the Eagles on Sunday. He was able to get both feet down while falling out of the end zone. With head coach Brian Daboll resting his key starters in preparation for the playoffs, the Giants opted to play bench players – such as Webb and Golladay. Philadelphia came into Sunday playing its regulars trying to clinch the NFC’s No. 1 seed and a bye during the playoffs. Golladay, 29, has been criticized by fans and media alike for his lack of production during his tenure as a Giant. He came into the game with 41 catches for 572 years. He’s been seen as a contract albatross after signing a four-year, $72 million deal in 2021.

