Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Ohio Winter Activities for all AgesLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
Related
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Patriots-Bills Notebook: Special Teams Breakdowns, Costly INTs Sink Playoff Hopes
With their Week 18 loss to the Bills, the Patriots miss the playoffs for the second time in three seasons and just the fourth time in two-plus decades under head coach Bill Belichick.
MMQB Awards the Best NFL Week 18 Performances: Nyheim Hines is Sunday’s Star
The Bills’ returner takes two kickoffs back for touchdowns, including the opening play of the game. Plus, Mike Tomlin still hasn’t had a losing season in 16 years for the Steelers.
Chad Johnson reacts to Bengals’ coin flip celebrations
The Cincinnati Bengals made clear how they felt about the NFL’s method of potentially determining home field advantage in the AFC wild-card round on Sunday, and Chad Johnson has their back if they hear from the NFL about it. The Bengals celebrated a touchdown by flipping a coin after scoring a touchdown, a clear reaction... The post Chad Johnson reacts to Bengals’ coin flip celebrations appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
J.J. Watt gets two sacks in final NFL game, but Cardinals finish with loss
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Hours before the Cardinals took the field here for their final game of the season and J.J. Watt arrived at Levi’s Stadium for the final game of his NFL career, the star pass rusher was greeted with a special message on social media by his two younger brothers. T.J Watt, an edge rusher for the Steelers, and Derek Watt, a fullback for the Steelers, arrived at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh for their game...
Colts' Sam Ehlinger Plays as Expected in Loss to Texans
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger had some struggles in the team's loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday that should quiet any calls for him to be the starter moving forward.
Look: JJ Watt Leaves NFL Field For The Final Time
At the final two-minute mark of the Cardinals-49ers game on Sunday, J.J. Watt walked off the field one last time as a player. The Cardinals defensive end exited Levi's Stadium to a standing ovation. Watt announced this NFL season would be his last in a Dec. 27 tweet. Watt turned back the clock this ...
Kenny Golladay catches first touchdown as Giant with epic one-handed grab
Kenny Golladay caught his first touchdown as a Giant in dramatic fashion. The Big Blue receiver, who has been primarily benched for the majority of the season, caught the one-handed 25-yard pass from Davis Webb in the final seconds of the Giants’ 22-16 loss against the Eagles on Sunday. He was able to get both feet down while falling out of the end zone. With head coach Brian Daboll resting his key starters in preparation for the playoffs, the Giants opted to play bench players – such as Webb and Golladay. Philadelphia came into Sunday playing its regulars trying to clinch the NFC’s No. 1 seed and a bye during the playoffs. Golladay, 29, has been criticized by fans and media alike for his lack of production during his tenure as a Giant. He came into the game with 41 catches for 572 years. He’s been seen as a contract albatross after signing a four-year, $72 million deal in 2021.
Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury
MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets’ game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets’ forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determined that he would not return to the game. Durant had 17 points in 30 minutes. Earlier Sunday, he passed Dominique Wilkins for No. 14 on the NBA’s career scoring list.
No repeat this time. Takeaways from the Hornets’ loss in Indiana
The Hornets were unable to put together back-to-back wins, falling to the Pacers on Sunday in Indianapolis.
Comments / 0