Amarillo, TX

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Top 10 restaurants in Amarillo, according to Yelp

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Whether you’re on a romantic date, catching up with a friend, or having a family gathering, Amarillo is full of delicious restaurants with the perfect atmosphere. Yelp listed the top ten best-reviewed restaurants in Amarillo which included some hidden gems along with well-known eats that have reviewers exclaiming on Yelp, “Best […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City working to begin repairs on Amarillo Globe-News Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city met insurance adjusters at the Amarillo Globe-News Center to assess the amounts of damage caused by a broken water line discovered over Christmas. Amarillo Director of Facilities Jerry Danforth gave an update over the plan building repairs and what steps are being done by...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tracking our next warming trend

Good evening, everyone! It was a seasonal day for us in Amarillo today. Winds were light from the north, around 9 mph. The high for tomorrow will be around 62 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be in the High 50’s and Low 60’s range. A warming trend takes place through […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Texas Rangers investigating early morning shooting in Tulia

TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Rangers are assisting in an investigation after the Tulia Police Department requested help on an early morning shooting. DPS Sgt. Cindy Barkley has confirmed that there has been a shooting, but details are limited at this time. We will provide updates as they become...
TULIA, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Driver indicted in hit & run death of homeless man

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The driver accused of killing a homeless man and then leaving the scene in August was indicted. A Potter County grand jury indicted Casey Curtis Howard last month for accident involving injury or death. Amarillo police said Howard drove up on the median at Georgia...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Edes Custom Meats receives $4.9 million loan from USDA to expand

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the Biden-Harris Administration is investing $9.6 million across the country, and taking several other steps to help farmers, ranchers, processors and rural businesses diversify the nation’s meat supply. The Department is awarding 23 Value Added Producer...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Potter County Sheriff’s Office reports of scam

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s Office wanted to warn residents of an ongoing scam where the scammer is calling residents telling them of an outstanding warrant. According to the sheriff’s office, the alleged scam involves the scammer identifying themselves as an employee of the sheriff’s office and telling the person they are […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead after Friday shooting in Tulia

TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Tulia Police Department released information regarding a shooting that left one person dead on Friday. According to a TPD Facebook post, at around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 the department received a call that a person had been shot. Officials said officers arrived on the scene and attempted […]
TULIA, TX
rrobserver.com

Runners shoot down the Bombers of Amarillo, 11-8

Nate was late. New Mexico Runners goalkeeper Nate Yeager, right, a member of the Rio Rancho High School Class of 2016, was late diving to stop this first-quarter Amarillo goal Saturday afternoon at the Rio Rancho Events Center. (Herron photo) Mehrshad Ahmadi scored four times in a span of less...
RIO RANCHO, NM
kgncnewsnow.com

Crime Stoppers Is On The Hunt For A Suspect

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - Matthew Nunez. Crime Stoppers is looking for 22-year-old Matthew Nunez. He’s wanted on sexual assault of a child and is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office. He’s described as being a Hispanic male, 5 feet, ten inches tall....
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Drug Traffickers High On Meth Call 911 On Themselves In Town Near Amarillo

It was not a very happy New Year for these suspected drug traffickers who were placed under arrest after calling 911 on themselves. On December 30 in Hartley, a small town northwest of Amarillo, the Hartley County Sheriff Office received a call from an individual reporting that they were being followed. The caller was instructed by the dispatcher to make a stop at a gas station in Hartley to meet with the sheriff's deputies.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Former Hereford star Mia Castaneda is now playing with the Harlem Globetrotters and inspiring kids across the country

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A local basketball star from here in the Texas panhandle is making waves on one of the most popular basketball teams in the country. Former Hereford Whitefaces and Texas Tech player Mia Castaneda has found a new home with the Harlem Globetrotters. Castaneda spent some time playing professionally in Mexico before joining the Globetrotters.
AMARILLO, TX
