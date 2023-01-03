Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formationRoger MarshVirginia State
Haunted Roanoke: Lick Run Woods between 10th Street and Lincoln Terrace Elementary SchoolCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local park slide is a casualty of the freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Consumers, Virginia legislators and utility companies can work together regarding rising bills and cut off noticesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Williamson Road Library offers patrons a January filled with fun activities and eventsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WHSV
Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The identities of two boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake have been released. The men were identified as 21-year-old Landon Oakes and 20-year-old Zachary Travis, both from Danville. The two men were reported missing Monday after their boat capsized. The search and rescue mission...
wfxrtv.com
Loved ones continue to wait as crews search for missing boaters in Smith Mountain Lake
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Loved ones of two missing boaters gather at Smith Mountain Lake in Penhook on Tuesday hoping and praying they’ll be found. “They just want peace of mind, they want their boys back. That’s what I would want if it were my kids,” said a nearby neighbor, Bill Sexton.
btw21.com
Fire Marshal: Collinsville man dies after catching on fire while burning leaves
COLLINSVILLE, VA – Henry County Fire Marshal Lisa Garrett announced Friday that a fire, which claimed the life of a man in Collinsville, has been ruled accidental. The Henry County Department of Public Safety, the Collinsville Volunteer Fire Department and Garrett responded to a brush fire call at 216 Ridge Road in Collinsville on Dec. 30, 2022 at approximately 2:30 p.m.
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on I-581 in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash on I-581 in Roanoke County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 1. As of 4:06 p.m., the south right lane, right shoulder, and entrance ramp...
WHSV
Rescued beagles reunite since being adopted in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of beagles have a new life after being rescued from the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland. More than 100 beagles were rescued by Angels of Assisi from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia. “They were really shut down. They were scared. They didn’t really know...
WDBJ7.com
Two victims of submerged SUV identified; two people still sought
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people still have not been found after an SUV was found submerged in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. Dec. 27, 2022, Virginia State Police were called about the Toyota 4Runner in the river near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow. Police are still working to determine when the SUV was washed into the river, but they say it appears the driver tried to cross the flooded Rockfish River at a low river crossing and the SUV was swept away by the strong current.
WBTM
Death of Collinsville Man Ruled an Accident
A Collinsville man that was killed during a fire at his house has been ruled an accident. 78-year-old Richard Harris was found dead at his home in the 200 block of Ridge Road at 2:30 p.m. on December 30. The Fire Marshall of the Henry County Department of Public Safety...
Augusta Free Press
Fire ant detection leads to expanded quarantine zone in Virginia
Five Virginia counties have joined the growing list of localities facing a fire ant quarantine zone. The pests have established a presence in Charlotte, Dinwiddie, Halifax, Lunenburg and Sussex counties. The invasive species pose a threat to Virginia’s agricultural and natural resources because they damage crops and agricultural equipment and...
WSET
Grand opening coming soon for HomeGoods at River Ridge Mall
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The moment many people were waiting for is finally coming. According to the HomeGoods website, the location at River Ridge Mall is having its grand opening on Thursday, January 19 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. HomeGoods confirmed that a new location was opening inside...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages
A house bill being considered in the upcoming legislative session mandates about three hours of staffing for every resident in a nursing facility. If a nursing home fails to comply, it can be fined or suffer administrative sanctions. Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages. A house bill being considered...
btw21.com
Man breaks into girlfriend's apartment, stabs her: Henry County deputies
On January 4, 2023, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at 755 Stultz Rd., Apt. 303, Martinsville. Upon arrival, the victim came to the door and spoke to the deputies. It was immediately apparent that she had injuries to her neck and face. Due to her...
wfxrtv.com
All southbound lanes reopened on I-81 in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers traveling on Interstate 81 can expect delays because of a tractor-trailer crash at mile marker 163 near Buchanan, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). VDOT says all southbound lanes are closed at this time. They say traffic is back up over...
cbs19news
Five counties added to fire ant quarantine zone
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Five counties have been added to an existing quarantine zone that aims to slow the spread of several types of fire ants. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tracks the Solenopsis invicta, Solenopsis richteri and hybrid species of fire ants, which pose a threat to crops and agricultural equipment and may impact livestock and wildlife.
wfxrtv.com
Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers
Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
wfxrtv.com
Deputies search for man on the run in Craig Co.
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Craig County Sheriff is asking the community to lock their doors and cars as they search for a man that is currently on the run. Deputies say Ryan Birkman is wanted on multiple charges and escaped custody. They say he could be in the areas of Camp Mitchell or Craig City. The Sheriff says Birkman is not a danger but advises the community to lock their doors to avoid car thefts.
WSLS
Man accused of killing Bedford County family’s dog has charge sent to Grand Jury
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – One man’s charges for allegedly torturing his neighbor’s dog to death will now go before a Grand Jury. Back in July of 2022, 10 News spoke to the neighbors who claimed they were forced to put their beloved dog, Winter, down after their neighbor, Michael Elliott, tied her up to a tree and beat her.
Equipment failure causes 60-barrel diesel fuel spill from Colonial Pipeline in Virginia
It is estimated Tuesday's equipment failure caused 60 barrels of fuel to spill, the equivalent of around 2,520 gallons.
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Wintry Weather Sunday
We have Winter Weather Advisories for our region along and west of the Blue Ridge. The types of winter precipitation will vary with freezing rain and sleet the greater threat along I-81 and the Blue Ridge and snow more likely in the WV Mountains. This wintry precipitation is part of...
wfxrtv.com
Campbell Co. deputies identify camo-style vehicle
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a pick-up truck that is believed to be involved in an incident under investigation. Deputies say the truck is possibly gray between the years 1999 and 2003. Officials describe the truck as a Chevrolet or GMC with a camo-style design and a large magnet decal on the back left side.
WHSV
Roanoke Police reports 2022 had one more shooting than year prior
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This past week Mayor Sherman Lea gave the city council a new plan of action to fight gun and teen violence. WDBJ7 talked to Lea, Vice Mayor Joe Cobb, and Roanoke City Police Chief Sam Roman about the possibility of a new curfew. “The gun violence...
Comments / 0