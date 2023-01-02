Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Man faces four felonies in fatal shooting at New Year's Eve party
PAW PAW, Mich. — A 62-year-old man who allegedly killed two people by celebratory gunfire at a New Year's gathering was arraigned on four felony counts Wednesday. From VBC Sheriff: 2 victims killed by AR-15 fired at New Year's Eve celebration in Van Buren County. Christopher Toppenberg, from Lawrence...
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan man sentenced in death of infant he was babysitting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A southwestern Michigan man was sentenced Tuesday to at least 12.5 years in prison after pleading guilty in the 2017 death of an infant he had been babysitting. A Kalamazoo County Circuit Court judge sentenced Bryant Rolland Jr., 37, to 12.5 to 40 years in...
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan AG office to conduct 'extensive review' of Ottawa County board actions
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Attorney General is expected to conduct an extensive review into the actions of the Ottawa County Commission, a spokesperson confirmed Wednesday. Jan. 3: Ottawa County board hires former GOP nominee John Gibbs. The office is expected to investigate the Jan. 3 board...
