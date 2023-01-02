ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Buren County, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Man faces four felonies in fatal shooting at New Year's Eve party

PAW PAW, Mich. — A 62-year-old man who allegedly killed two people by celebratory gunfire at a New Year's gathering was arraigned on four felony counts Wednesday. From VBC Sheriff: 2 victims killed by AR-15 fired at New Year's Eve celebration in Van Buren County. Christopher Toppenberg, from Lawrence...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
Michigan man sentenced in death of infant he was babysitting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A southwestern Michigan man was sentenced Tuesday to at least 12.5 years in prison after pleading guilty in the 2017 death of an infant he had been babysitting. A Kalamazoo County Circuit Court judge sentenced Bryant Rolland Jr., 37, to 12.5 to 40 years in...
KALAMAZOO, MI

