Now you can read the full January issue of River Journal North online. Packed with New Year’s resolutions from a diverse and eclectic group of our readers as well as a look at what Croton has in store for their 125th anniversary. You’ll also find what Peekskill Walks, a group dedicated to making the streets of Peekskill safer and more accessible, has planned for the new year. Plus so much more. Feel free to share with your friends and family who may not receive the print issue at home.

PEEKSKILL, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO