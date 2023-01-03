ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
riverjournalonline.com

Peekskill’s Black and Jewish Communities Unite as One

“Tonight,” said Chuck Newman, “we light 16 candles together as one community.”. On Dec. 26, Peekskill’s downtown gazebo was crowded with members of First Hebrew Congregation of Peekskill, Peekskill NAACP, Temple Israel of Croton-on-Hudson and others to observe the last (eighth) day of Hanukkah and the first of Kwanzaa’s seven days.
PEEKSKILL, NY
riverjournalonline.com

Thank God I’m a Country Boy!

In 2014, after nearly 20 years in Brooklyn, we decided it was time to start looking for a new home. Back then, there was always a steady exodus to the ‘burbs and we had the luxury of time in a decent housing market, so our hunt wasn’t anywhere near as competitive or stressful as it has been for those making the move today.
BROOKLYN, NY
riverjournalonline.com

United Way Awards $350,000 in Grants to Westchester Non-Profits

United Way of Westchester and Putnam  (UWWP) revealed that dozens of nonprofits serving Westchester County were collectively awarded $350,000 in funding through Phase 40 of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program. These funds are in addition to the $1.5 million allocated in Emergency Food and Shelter grants at the beginning of 2022.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
riverjournalonline.com

Read the January 2023 Issue of River Journal North

Now you can read the full January issue of River Journal North online. Packed with New Year’s resolutions from a diverse and eclectic group of our readers as well as a look at what Croton has in store for their 125th anniversary. You’ll also find what Peekskill Walks, a group dedicated to making the streets of Peekskill safer and more accessible, has planned for the new year. Plus so much more. Feel free to share with your friends and family who may not receive the print issue at home.
PEEKSKILL, NY
riverjournalonline.com

New & Noteworthy: The Gilded Age Comes to Tarrytown

For the past 15 years, Gerald Palumbo and his partner Pierre Francois Supreme, have traveled extensively through Europe and experienced the “beauty of fine craftsmanship that can only be found in antiques.” Now, after making many of those finds available at their Hudson, NY store for the past six years, the pair has opened up a new outpost of La Maison Supreme in Tarrytown.
TARRYTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy