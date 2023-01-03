Read full article on original website
The Most Expensive Watches Sold at Auction in 2022, From a Unique Patek to Rare Rolexes
The three major watch auction houses, Sotheby’s, Christie’s and Phillips, together sold $626 million worth of watches in 2022. Phillips took the lead, with year-end sales of $227 million, followed by Christie’s at $220 million, and Sotheby’s watch sales totaled $179 million. The following tally of the top 20 lots shows Patek Philippe and Rolex continue to rein as the highest-priced brands, but this year, Richard Mille, F.P. Journe, George Daniels and Audemars Piguet take their place among the top 20, a trend that reflects the greater importance of pieces made by independent watchmakers at auction. Here are the top watches...
This $32 Million Duplex at NYC’s Baccarat Residences Has a Terrace Bigger Than Your House
Baccarat Hotel in New York is considered one of the world’s most exquisite hotels and is like living in a Baccarat boutique with incredible services, amenities and rooms. For those seeking a more permanent Baccarat-branded experience, consider the Baccarat Residences. Completed in 2014, the Baccarat Residences has 60 units and is situated within the hotel, though accessed via a separate entrance. The hotel and residences are located on 53rd Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues, offering a central location for residents with close proximity to renowned museums and restaurants. Most of the units are occupied, which makes this new $32 million...
Meet a 36-year-old broker who rents luxury vacation villas to tech billionaires and celebrities paying up to $25,000 a night
Elpida Kennedy shares a behind-the-scenes look at how she plans elaborate vacations for the ultra-wealthy and their most absurd requests.
This $18 Million Spanish Palazzo Just Starred in an Episode of ‘The Crown.’ Now, It’s Heading to Auction.
If you’ve been admiring the various stunning manses on the latest season of The Crown, you’re in luck: One of the show’s film locations in Spain is now heading to auction. Known as Palazzo Delle Luce, the palatial Marbella estate was featured in a recent episode of the hit Netflix series where Dodi Fayed calls his father to tell him about his new love interest, Princess Diana. The property has now hit the market for a cool €16.95 million (or $17.9 million) with no reserve, and you can place your bids through Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions from January 13 to 15. The...
This is What’s Wrong With Architecture Today
Architecture critics and the public alike praised the Guggenheim Bilbao’s sail-like, light-bouncing facade of undulating titanium sheets, grounded by beige limestone slabs from a nearby Granada quarry. The same year it opened, The New York Times Magazine called it a “miracle.” And indeed it was, for this low profile town in Basque Country quickly became a global cultural hub thanks to a commanding building and the collection it holds. The architecture was so successful, it kicked off an industry trend of its own, dubbed the “Bilbao effect”—the idea that a statement structure can demand enough attention to raise the social and economic profile of a city.
A New Star Is Added to a Renowned Hotel Portfolio
Say “The Peninsula,” and the connotations are immediate: refined luxury, understated elegance, impeccable service. For almost a century, these have been hallmarks of the brand, which has grown to include properties in the major cities of the world, from Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Tokyo to Paris, New York, and Beverly Hills, among others. And while cherishing tradition and embracing the heritage and customs of each individual destination, these extraordinary hotels continue to reach for the future with state-of-the-art technology, sustainable business practices, and forward-looking management that together ensure the properties will be in the forefront of exclusive hotels for generations...
Best of 2022: Studio Apartments
At the end of the year, it’s time to look back at the best interiors and outdoor spaces that were posted on The Nordroom in the last twelve months. In the Best of 2022 series I will share the most beautiful spaces of this year. Every room that is...
